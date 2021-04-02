Breaking News

Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya, and Bangladesh added to UK hotel quarantine list

2 April 2021, 10:28 | Updated: 2 April 2021, 10:32

Breaking News
Breaking News. Picture: Global

By Kate Buck

The Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya, and Bangladesh have all been added to the UK's red travel list, meaning anyone returning from there will need to isolate in a hotel.

The measures will come into force from 9 April.

A statement from the Government said: "With over 30 million vaccinations delivered in the UK so far, the additional restrictions will help to reduce the risk of new variants – such as those first identified in South Africa (SA) and Brazil – entering England. 

"So far, surveillance has found that few cases of the SA variant have been identified as being imported from Europe, with most coming from other parts of the world."

More to follow...

Latest News

See more Latest News

Rescue workers are seen near the site of a partial train derailment in Toroko Gorge in Taiwan’s east

At least 36 dead in Taiwan train crash

Residents wearing masks line up for a Covid-19 vaccination at the Jingcheng Hospital in Ruili

China aims to vaccinate entire city in five days after Covid outbreak
European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen

EU nations struggle to show full vaccination solidarity

A Chinese border city hit by a fresh outbreak of Covid-19 has started a five-day drive to vaccinate its entire population of 300,000 people

Chinese city vows to vaccinate entire population in 5 days after Covid outbreak
At least 36 people have died and dozens have been injured in a train crash in Taiwan

Taiwan train crash kills at least 36

Police patrol along Hledan road at Kamaryouk township in Yangon, Myanmar

Myanmar cuts wireless internet service amid coup protests

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Prime Minister's Questions allows MPs a chance to question the Prime Minister

What time is Prime Minister's Questions and which MPs will ask Boris Johnson a question?
The coronavirus vaccine developments haven't mentioned pregnancy safety as of yet

Covid vaccine and pregnancy: Can you have the coronavirus vaccine when pregnant?
The Green Party peer suggested a 6pm curfew for men

Peer Jenny Jones calls for 6pm curfew for men

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The LBC presenter gave her reaction to the report

Denise Headley reacts to Government racial inequality report

Vulnerable caller cannot get Covid jab despite writing to PM, ministers, council and NHS

Vulnerable caller cannot get Covid jab despite writing to PM, ministers, council and NHS
Sathnam Sanghera: UK race report 'contrived to reflect PM's views'

Sathnam Sanghera tells David Lammy: UK race report 'contrived to reflect PM's views'
Pimlico Academy parent calls out 'not very helpful' school policy amid 'racist' uniform row

Pimlico Academy parent explains protests over 'racist' school uniform
The race report is a political hit job on Black Lives Matter, argues caller

Caller brands landmark race report 'political hit job on Black Lives Matter'
The National Black Police Association which represents all black/ethnic minority police associations in the UK

'Police officers get information about black communities from negative media stereotypes'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London