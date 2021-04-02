Breaking News

Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya, and Bangladesh added to UK hotel quarantine list

By Kate Buck

The Philippines, Pakistan, Kenya, and Bangladesh have all been added to the UK's red travel list, meaning anyone returning from there will need to isolate in a hotel.

The measures will come into force from 9 April.

A statement from the Government said: "With over 30 million vaccinations delivered in the UK so far, the additional restrictions will help to reduce the risk of new variants – such as those first identified in South Africa (SA) and Brazil – entering England.

"So far, surveillance has found that few cases of the SA variant have been identified as being imported from Europe, with most coming from other parts of the world."

