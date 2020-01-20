Pictured: Victims of triple stabbing in Seven Kings

All of the victims were pronounced dead at the scene. Picture: Family Handout

The victims of a triple stabbing in Ilford have been locally named and pictured.

The three men, who are believed to be known to one another, were found slumped at the bottom of a pedestrian walkway in Elmstead Road near Seven Kings station, Ilford just before 7.40pm yesterday.

Detectives say they are keeping an open mind about motive, but it is believed the fight broke out between groups of Sikh men.

Harinder Kumar, far left, Balijit Singh, middle, and Narinder Singh, right, were all pronounced dead at the scene.

The Evening Standard reports their ages are 22, 34 and 26 respectively.

Two men aged 29 and 39 have been arrested on suspicion of murder and are currently being held by police.

Speaking exclusively to LBC News, a passerby, Sabih Qureshi, who heroically tried to resuscitate the victims said they had been stabbed in the neck, shoulder and chest.

He also claims he saw weapons at the scene including knives and a hammer.

Mr Qureshi added: "They were laying down, bloody. One was dead at this point, just beside the car on the footpath, and two of them were just beside the stairs.

"They were badly injured and they were shivering. The knife had gone in the neck, in the shoulder and chest. The head was damaged by the hammer and all the hand was scratched by the knife."

The Ilford resident said he did not recognise any of the attackers and only saw the three men laying down on the street.

When asked whether he was scared, he replied: "Yes for sure, it's not a cat or dog; it's a human being with blood."

His cousin also called the police at the scene.

The passer-by added that he tried giving one of the victims him CPR but one was dead "on the spot."He said "three or four more people" were also at the scene administering first aid.

Another resident told LBC that he heard a man screaming: “Help me, help me, help me” as he lay dying in the street.

Hardev Singh said: “I could just hear someone crying help me, help me, help me - the police got there five or six minutes later, it’s very shocking.”

Footage shared on social media showed one of the victims lying in a pool of blood at the foot of some stairs near Seven Kings station.

Former professional boxer Wadi Camacho shared the short video of the aftermath on social media.

Mr Camacho wrote online: 'Trust me they are gone. The two men eyes fully open not moving and bleeding from his neck. Bloody everywhere.'

He told his followers to be careful if they were in the area.

Police at the scene in Seven Kings, Ilford after a multiple stabbing. Picture: PA

A sniffer dog is seen close to the scene. Picture: PA

Labour Leader of Redbridge Council Jas Athwal posted: "A deeply distressing night has just got a lot worse. Deeply saddened by the deaths of 3 young men in Seven kings as a result of knife crime.

"I have asked for extra police resources. The Mayor has promised every help that is needed and the council will assist in any way it can."

Deputy leader of Redbridge Council Kam Rai wrote online: "Horrific, 3 men stabbed in Seven Kings / Goodmayes area. Knife crime is becoming all too common, we need a national strategy and more police resource now."

London Mayor Sadiq Khan said today: "The horrific triple stabbing in Seven Kings in Redbridge last night is a tragic reminder of the evil scourge of knife crime that continues to plague our entire country.

Two men have been arrested. Picture: PA

A formal identification is yet to take place. Picture: PA

“I have been working closely with senior Met police officers, Redbridge Council and the local MP on the response overnight and will do everything possible to support the local community in Seven Kings through this extremely difficult time.

“The only way we will tackle knife crime for good is with a laser-like focus on catching criminals by being tough on crime and, just as importantly, by addressing the underlying root causes of violence such as poverty, inequality and social alienation.

"This will require a huge increase in Government funding for public services.”

Mr Khan tweeted that extra police enforcement powers have been authorised for the whole of Redbridge borough until Monday at 8am.

Post-mortem examinations have also yet to be arranged.