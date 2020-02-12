Plane passenger branded 'unhinged jerk' for 'punching' woman's seat in reclining row

A woman has claimed a passenger repeatedly punched her seat. Picture: PA/Twitter

A passenger on an American Airlines flight has been branded an "unhinged jerk" after he allegedly repeatedly punched a woman's seat over a row about her reclining the back of the chair.

Wendi Williams said during her two-hour flight from New Orleans to Charlotte, North Carolina, the man in the seat behind her hit the back of her chair nine times.

In a string of Twitter posts, she alleges he had asked her to out her seat upright so he could eat, which she did, but he then punched the back of the chair after she reclined it once mealtime was over.

When she took out her smart phone and began to film him, she said the man stopped punching her seat and began to repeatedly push her chair instead.

The teacher, who was visiting New Orleans for a conference, also claims she has had extensive surgery on her neck leaving her with limited mobility, and has since had to have x-rays and time off work while she recovers.

When she complained about the man's behaviour to a flight attendant, she claims she was then told by an air steward to contact the FBI to complain, and the man was offered a complimentary cocktail.

She claims she was left with neck injuries and has taken time off work. Picture: Twitter

American Airlines is investigating. Picture: Twitter

Writing on social media, Ms Williams added: "When the Flight A came. She rolled her eyes at me and said, 'What?' She then told him it was tight back there and gave him rum!

"She told me I had to delete the video! It’s against the law to video on a plane. I asked her name & She gave me a Passenger Disturbance Notice!"

Ms Williams also said she decided to upload footage of the incident after American Airlines "did not provide her with an adequate response."

A spokesperson for American Airlines told LBC News: "We are aware of a customer dispute that transpired on American Eagle flight 4392, operated by Republic Airways on January 31.

"The safety and comfort of our customers and team members is our top priority, and our team is looking into the issue.”