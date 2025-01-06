Plant-based milk drinkers could be at higher risk of depression while semi-skimmed 'may offer protection', study finds

6 January 2025, 12:04

Oat milk cartons are seen on display. Non-dairy milk alternatives could lead to a higher risk of depression, according to a recent study.
Oat milk cartons are seen on display. Non-dairy milk alternatives could lead to a higher risk of depression, according to a recent study. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

People who drink plant-based milk alternatives such as soy or oat could be at a higher risk of depression, a study has found.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

But drinkers of semi-skimmed dairy products are at a lower risk of both anxiety and depression, experts suggested. 

Over 350,000 people signed up to the study by UK Biobank. 

Those who enrolled were monitored for over 10 years, with researchers keeping an eye out for mental health changes. 

It was found that people who drink semi-skimmed milk were12% less likely to have depression and 10% less likely to be anxious when taking in age, physical health and income into account. 

Skimmed milk was found to have no positive impacts, although consuming milks with no dairy were linked to a 14% increased risk in developing depression. 

This may be because dairy-based milk is a rich source of calcium, which has been shown to activate pathways in the body that can boost serotonin production.

Read more: Smartwatch technology could help people quit smoking, study finds

Read more: Research reveals size of ‘Christmas hamper’ for retirees on different incomes

Semi-skimmed milk could offer a "protective effect" against mental health conditions.
Semi-skimmed milk could offer a "protective effect" against mental health conditions. Picture: Alamy

High levels of serotonin in the brain has been found to help stave off depression, while low amounts of the chemical results in low moods.

Commonly used antidepressants, known as selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs) and serotonin and norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs), are aimed at ramping up levels of the chemical in the brain.

The study authors, from the Southern Medical University, wrote: “Milk is a rich source of nutrients such as lactose, lipids, protein, and minerals, which are essential for maintaining human health.”

Meanwhile, semi-skimmed milk has a particular fatty-acid profile that “might provide greater cerebral protection compared to full cream milk and skimmed milk”, the authors added.

This potentially reduces the risk of both depression and anxiety, they said. 

The authors added: “The analysis indicates the possibility of an inverse association between the consumption of semi-skimmed milk and the risks of depression and anxiety.“

These findings suggest that semi-skimmed milk may have a protective effect against these mental health conditions, presenting new prospects for dietary interventions.”

The research was published in the journal Frontiers in Nutrition.

However, plant-based milks are sometimes fortified with vitamins and minerals, such as ​​ calcium, vitamin B12 and iodine, which can benefit those who avoid dairy or animal products or are at risk of deficiency.

 Retail sales of dairy and dairy alternatives to milk and cream reached £5.71 billion in the UK in 2024, according to Mintel.

The average price of a liter of semi-skimmed milk was 79 pence per liter in the Britain in the 52 in the 52 weeks ending on November 30, 2024, research published by Statista showed. Meanwhile, plant-based alternatives cost over £1.4.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Prime Minister Keir Starmer delivered his first major speech of 2025 sat a hospital in Surrey

Starmer unveils plans to reform NHS as he pledges to slash waiting times

Herbert Kickl shouts into a microphone

Austrian far right leader meets President amid new government speculation

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for nearly all parts of the UK, with heavy rain and snow leading to travel disruption.

Met Office issues new snow warnings as map reveals where blizzard will hit over next few days

Keir Starmer has blasted Elon Musk as "desperate" after he attacked Labour MP Jess Phillips.

Starmer slams 'desperate' Elon Musk for spreading 'lies' and 'whipping up intimidation'

Russian combat training in trench conditions

Russia claims it has captured another town in eastern Ukraine

James Lee Williams, better known by the stage name The Vivienne

‘No suspicious circumstances’ in death of Drag Race star The Vivienne, say police

Joe Biden at a lectern before the stars and stripes

Biden says Americans should not forget Capitol attack

Elon Musk has claimed Americans need to liberate the UK from its 'tyrannical government' in his latest attack in Keir Starmer.

Elon Musk says America should 'liberate Britain from tyrannical government' in latest attack on Starmer

Carol Acosta, 27, known online as Killadamente

Influencer and mum-of-two dies ‘after choking on her dinner’ in front of family in New York restaurant

Police told residents in a north London neighbourhood to play classical music as a strategy to fend off criminals.

Londoners terrified by drug dealers and vandals told by police to 'play classical music' to fend off thugs

Workers clean up at a beach

More than 30 dolphins dead since oil spill near southern Russia, experts say

Deise Moura has been arrested on suspicion of killing her relatives with a poisonous Christmas cake

Daughter-in-law of woman who baked Christmas cake that killed three people is arrested

People lay flowers in the cathedral square of Magdeburg

Death toll from German Christmas market attack rises to six

The Met Office has issued weather warnings for nearly all parts of the UK, with heavy rain and snow leading to travel disruption.

Brits face travel chaos as heavy rain and snow triggers flood warnings

Vehicles drive along a highway during a winter storm

Snow, ice and bitter cold grips US from the Midwest to East Coast

Exclusive
A quarter of voters who backed Sir Keir Starmer last year now regret it, according to a poll

Quarter of voters regret backing Sir Keir Starmer and winter fuel axe ‘worse than Partygate’, poll for LBC shows

Latest News

See more Latest News

Demi Moore won best actress at the Golden Globes

Demi Moore makes triumphant Golden Globes return as Baby Reindeer among big winners

France Sarkozy

Former French president to stand trial over alleged illegal campaign funding

The Vivienne has died at the age of just 32

Drag Race star The Vivienne’s final social media post revealed after their death aged just 32
North Korea

South Korea’s military says North Korea fired missile into eastern sea

APTOPIX South Korea Martial Law

South Korean agency asks police to take over efforts to detain president

Obit Japan Nagasaki Survivor

Shigemi Fukahori, Nagasaki bombing survivor and peace advocate, dies aged 93

Urfan Sharif (L) reportedly had his neck sliced open by notorious double killer Steve Sansom (R) in his cell in HMP Belmarsh on New Year’s Day.

Identity of double killer who ‘sliced Sara Sharif’s father’s neck with tuna can lid’ in jail revealed
Workers clear snow from a walkway

Heaviest snowfall in a decade possible as winter storm hits parts of US

New weather warnings have been issued as heavy snowfall and freezing rain continues to batter Britain.

New weather warnings issued amid continued travel chaos as UK battered by heavy snow and freezing rain
The Vivienne attending RuPaul's Los Angeles DragCon at Los Angeles Convention Center on May 15, 2022

Tributes pour in as RuPaul’s Drag Race and Dancing On Ice star The Vivienne dies aged 32

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Meghan Markle and her father are estranged.

Meghan's father Thomas Markle opens up about relationship with the Duchess of Sussex

Inside source claims George is set to attend Marlborough College.

Prince George 'set to attend' the same £59,000-per-year school as Princess Kate

A British citizen was among the victims of the New Orleans attack

William and Kate pay tribute to Brit killed in New Orleans terror attack as he's named as former royal nanny's stepson

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Anti-Jewish racism is 'out of control', according to the Anti-Semitism Policy Trust

Anti-Jewish racism is out of control on the internet's 'anti-Semitism superhighways' - ministers must take action
The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News