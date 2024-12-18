Playboy model who dated Raheem Sterling died just days after returning to UK following secret Brazilian Butt Lift

18 December 2024, 16:38

A Playboy model has died after going abroad for a BBL
A Playboy model has died after going abroad for a BBL. Picture: Instagram

By Emma Soteriou

A Playboy model who dated footballers Raheem Sterling and Mario Balotelli died just days after returning to the UK following a secret Brazilian Butt Lift.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Tabby Brown died in October 2023 just days after she returned home from the Dominican Republic.

She had travelled over there for BBL surgery, which also required liposuction, but did not tell her family.

The BBL procedure sees fat taken from elsewhere on the body and injected into the hips and buttocks.

Read more: Calls for tougher regulation of aesthetics industry following BBL death as beauty boss warns 'incidents will continue'

Read more: Mum-of-three died days after after 'barbaric' Brazilian butt lift surgery in Turkey

Just three days after returning home, Brown developed a "fat embolism", the court was told.

Her devastated mother believed her daughter had picked up a viral infection while travelling and found her collapsed on the floor at home not breathing on October 13.

An ambulance was called to the scene but she was pronounced dead at 1.30am.

A post-mortem examination confirmed that Brown had recently undergone cosmetic surgery.

Her mother, brother and sister paid tribute to her at an inquest into her death at South London Coroners Court.

In a joint statement, they said: "After Tabby's surgery abroad, she returned to the family home and was cared for by our mother, who was under the impression she had picked up a viral infection whilst travelling.

"Tabby did not inform her mother that she'd had surgery.

"Generally, Tabby was in good health, she was an avid fitness enthusiast and enjoyed weight training.

"She was a foodie, who in recent years particularly enjoyed baking.

"Tabby had enjoyed a successful career as a model, having featured in music videos of several well-known British and American artists. She was also the face of many ad campaigns for recognised brands.

"Tabby was well known and well-liked by many personally and professionally.

"She had a big laugh, smile and a personality that charmed many and matched her beauty.

"Close family and close friends take solace from the fact that she experienced many years in which she lived out her dreams.

"But we are also saddened by her premature departure, we love and miss Tabby very much and will always keep her memory close to our hearts."

Coroner Julian Morris said: "The postmortem concluded that Tabby's cause of death was fat embolism caused by liposuction.

"Fat embolisms are a known and rare complication but can occur with this type of surgery.

"The expert concluded that liposuction caused her death, as fat embolisms do not occur naturally.

"She was fit and healthy, visited the Dominican Republic for surgery and on her return became unwell and collapsed, on balance the operative procedure caused her death."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Liberia's parliament building on fire

Liberia’s parliament building catches fire amid anti-government protests

Nasen Saadi murdered Amie Gray on Bournemouth beach attempted to murder her wife Leanne Miles

Criminology student found guilty of murdering personal trainer in 'random attack' on Bournemouth beach

Iran Headscarf Law

Iran pauses process to implement stricter headscarf law for women, official says

Thomas Johnson was seen inhaling laughing gas whilst driving the vehicle shortly before crashing, killing three teenagers

Moment teen driver inhales laughing gas behind the wheel as he is jailed for nine years for killing three friends in crash
Former French President Nicolas Sarkozy looks on as he attends a ceremony at the Arc de Triomphe

France’s highest court upholds sentencing of ex-president in corruption case

A court artist drawing of Axel Rudakubana, 18, appearing by video-link from Belmarsh prison

Man, 18, denies murders of three girls at Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport

Mayotte Cyclone Chido

Mayotte families express helplessness after Cyclone Chido

Janice Joostema had her bag stolen on Oxford Street.

Moment influencer has £10,000 Hermes Birkin bag stolen from Oxford Street changing room

King George Day At Ascot Races

Prince Andrew pulls out of royal family's pre-Christmas lunch amid Chinese 'spy' scandal

Pope Francis visited Iraq in 2021.

Pope Francis reveals British spies foiled ISIS suicide bomb plot targeting leader

Assistant Chief Constable Vicki Evans

Children as young as 10 identified in terror plots as police reveal three late-stage attacks stopped

Exclusive
Muslim chaplain targeted in summer riots praises police after report reveals 'gaps in intelligence' contributed to disorder

Muslim chaplain targeted in summer riots praises police after report reveals 'gaps in intelligence' contributed to disorder
Italy’s Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni gestures during the Senate session in Rome

Italy’s premier defends friendship with Elon Musk and asserts her independence

Ottavia Piana was finally rescued from the cave after being trapped for 75 hours

Injured explorer trapped in Italian cave for over three days finally rescued

Exclusive
Labour MP seeks to block Elon Musk "gaming the system" over controversial rumoured $100 million donation to Reform UK.

Labour MP seeks to block Elon Musk "gaming the system" over controversial rumoured $100 million donation to Reform UK

James' crewmate was taken to hospital after the incident.

WATCH: Shocking moment patient spits in the face of paramedic trying to treat them

Latest News

See more Latest News

Two groups were in an altercation at Winter Wonderland in Hyde Park

Man injured in chemical attack at Hyde Park Winter Wonderland as three arrested

Suni Williams and Butch Wilmore, before departing on their space mission.

Astronauts stranded in space face further setback as SpaceX delays ISS rescue mission

A Palestinian woman waits in line for food at a distribution centre in Deir al-Balah, Gaza Strip

Israeli military orders another Gaza evacuation ahead of offensive

Igor Kirillov

Russia detains suspect over killing of general in Moscow bomb blast

Martyn Crofts appears on Britain's Got Talent with his act 'The Pan Man'.

Body found in hunt for missing Britain's Got Talent contestant

Fiji Foreigners Hospitalized

Tourists hospitalised in Fiji not poisoned by alcohol or drugs, officials say

Andrew Tate walks between bodyguards as he arrives at the Bucharest Tribunal, in Bucharest, Romania, Wednesday, June 21, 2023. Romanian prosecutors charged on Tuesday, June 20, 2023.

Police seize £2.8 million from controversial influencer Andrew Tate and brother Tristan over unpaid tax
Shoe Zone has blamed Labour's budget for the closures.

Major UK chain pins blame on Labour's Budget as it announces wave of store closures

A landslide near an international shipping terminal in Port Vila, Vanuatu following a powerful earthquake

Rescuers dig for survivors of Vanuatu earthquake that killed at least 14 people

Ottavia Piana, a caver blocked in a deep inside the Bueno Fonteno cave, is carried to safety by rescue workers after falling some five meters during an expedition

Injured Italian cave explorer carried to safety after 75-hour rescue operation

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

An alleged Chinese spy with close links to Prince Andrew has been named for the first time after a High Court judge lifted an anonymity order.

'Spy' was a 'founding member' Prince Andrew's Chinese money-making venture

Keir Starmer is facing calls to declare China a national security threat

Starmer under pressure to declare China national security threat, after Beijing's 'spy' in Britain unmasked
Prince Harry and Meghan have shared their family Christmas card

Prince Harry and Meghan share rare unseen image of Archie and Lilibet on family Christmas card

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News