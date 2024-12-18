Playboy model who dated Raheem Sterling died just days after returning to UK following secret Brazilian Butt Lift

A Playboy model has died after going abroad for a BBL. Picture: Instagram

By Emma Soteriou

A Playboy model who dated footballers Raheem Sterling and Mario Balotelli died just days after returning to the UK following a secret Brazilian Butt Lift.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Tabby Brown died in October 2023 just days after she returned home from the Dominican Republic.

She had travelled over there for BBL surgery, which also required liposuction, but did not tell her family.

The BBL procedure sees fat taken from elsewhere on the body and injected into the hips and buttocks.

Read more: Calls for tougher regulation of aesthetics industry following BBL death as beauty boss warns 'incidents will continue'

Read more: Mum-of-three died days after after 'barbaric' Brazilian butt lift surgery in Turkey

Just three days after returning home, Brown developed a "fat embolism", the court was told.

Her devastated mother believed her daughter had picked up a viral infection while travelling and found her collapsed on the floor at home not breathing on October 13.

An ambulance was called to the scene but she was pronounced dead at 1.30am.

A post-mortem examination confirmed that Brown had recently undergone cosmetic surgery.

Her mother, brother and sister paid tribute to her at an inquest into her death at South London Coroners Court.

In a joint statement, they said: "After Tabby's surgery abroad, she returned to the family home and was cared for by our mother, who was under the impression she had picked up a viral infection whilst travelling.

"Tabby did not inform her mother that she'd had surgery.

"Generally, Tabby was in good health, she was an avid fitness enthusiast and enjoyed weight training.

"She was a foodie, who in recent years particularly enjoyed baking.

"Tabby had enjoyed a successful career as a model, having featured in music videos of several well-known British and American artists. She was also the face of many ad campaigns for recognised brands.

"Tabby was well known and well-liked by many personally and professionally.

"She had a big laugh, smile and a personality that charmed many and matched her beauty.

"Close family and close friends take solace from the fact that she experienced many years in which she lived out her dreams.

"But we are also saddened by her premature departure, we love and miss Tabby very much and will always keep her memory close to our hearts."

Coroner Julian Morris said: "The postmortem concluded that Tabby's cause of death was fat embolism caused by liposuction.

"Fat embolisms are a known and rare complication but can occur with this type of surgery.

"The expert concluded that liposuction caused her death, as fat embolisms do not occur naturally.

"She was fit and healthy, visited the Dominican Republic for surgery and on her return became unwell and collapsed, on balance the operative procedure caused her death."