Cross-Party Brexit Talks Continue As PM Faces Calls To Quit

Cross-party talks continue as the PM faces calls to quit. Picture: PA

Brexit talks between the government and Labour will resume on Tuesday as MPs return after the Easter recess.

The cross-party talks will take place following a Cabinet meeting chaired by the Prime Minister. This will be the first time the PM's top team has gathered since April 2nd, when the meeting went of for a marathon seven hours.

The Prime Minister's effective deputy David Lidington and Steve Barclay will lead Brexit talks, while Labour will send Rebecca Long-Bailey and Sir Keir Starmer.

So far, Labour has not been given a revised offer or agenda.

The Sun has reported that Theresa May has asked civil servants to take a second look at the so-called Malthouse compromise plan, with senior Brexiteers led by Iain Duncan Smith lobbying her to adopt it as her policy.

But, some Tory MPs are not happy with the progress being made. The heads of 70 local Conservative associations have signed a petition supporting a vote of no confidence in the PM.

Backbencher and 1922 Committee executive secretary Nigel Evans called on Theresa May to step down as prime minister "as soon as possible".

He said the PM "had been reaching out to the Labour Party and Jeremy Corbyn, when she should have been reaching out to the people".