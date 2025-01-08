Shelagh Fogarty 1pm - 4pm
Police carry out series of 'controlled explosions' in central London as they investigate suspicious vehicle
8 January 2025, 14:26 | Updated: 8 January 2025, 15:19
Police have carried out a number of controlled explosions on Regent Street in London as they investigate a suspicious vehicle.
A number of roads were closed as police investigated the area.
A Met spokesperson said: "Road closures are in place in the vicinity of Regent Street and New Burlington Street while officers investigate a suspicious vehicle.
"Officers have carried out a number of controlled explosions as a precautionary measure."
This was in Mayfair off Regent Street c. 20 mins ago. Controlled explosion right after the end of the video. pic.twitter.com/Cn0DJs5PVK— Gardiner Hanson (@GardinerHanson) January 8, 2025
People were pictured running from the scene as cops carried out the explosions.
Westminster Police added: "Road closures are in place in the vicinity of Regent Street and New Burlington Street while officers investigate a suspicious vehicle.
Following the controlled explosions, police stood down and allowed the public back onto the busy London street.