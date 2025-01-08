Police carry out series of 'controlled explosions' in central London as they investigate suspicious vehicle

Offices were evacuated following the incident. Picture: LBC

By Henry Moore

Police have carried out a number of controlled explosions on Regent Street in London as they investigate a suspicious vehicle.

A number of roads were closed as police investigated the area.

A Met spokesperson said: "Road closures are in place in the vicinity of Regent Street and New Burlington Street while officers investigate a suspicious vehicle.

"Officers have carried out a number of controlled explosions as a precautionary measure."

Police carried out a series of controlled explosions. Picture: LBC

This was in Mayfair off Regent Street c. 20 mins ago. Controlled explosion right after the end of the video. pic.twitter.com/Cn0DJs5PVK — Gardiner Hanson (@GardinerHanson) January 8, 2025

People were pictured running from the scene as cops carried out the explosions.

Following the controlled explosions, police stood down and allowed the public back onto the busy London street.