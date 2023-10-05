'Reflect on your actions' PC given dressing down after CCTV caught him dumping sandwich crusts from his car

5 October 2023, 12:11 | Updated: 5 October 2023, 12:36

The police officer said he would only pick up the rubbish once he was left alone
The police officer said he would only pick up the rubbish once he was left alone. Picture: TikTok

By Asher McShane

A police officer who denied throwing his sandwich leftovers on the floor has been told to 'reflect' on his actions by his superiors.

The footage, which was taken around Witney in Oxfordshire, shows a furious resident approach the police officer, accusing him of throwing sandwich crusts on the floor outside his official police car.

The resident says: "So you think it's okay to pull up outside somebody else's house and chuck your lunch, or breakfast, outside my house. That's acceptable, is it?"

The police officer replies: "I can fully understand where you're coming from...I fully take that on board. I will keep that in mind for the future."

Warning: the video below contains strong language

"Pick the f***ing crust up and take it with you!" the resident shouts back.

But the police officer initially refuses, saying: "I'm not going to do it while you're telling me to do it."

A back and forth ensues, before the officer finally says he will pick up the rubbish once he is left alone.

Police bosses have rebuked the officer involved, and went back to speak to the resident who filmed him as well.

There are also calls for the officer to be fined for littering.

Thames Valley Police said in a statement: “We are aware of a video being widely shared on social media involving one of our officers.

"The video has been reviewed internally and we have spoken to the officer involved. We have also been to discuss the encounter and the officer’s actions with the individual who recorded the video.

"We strive to learn from our encounters with the public so the officer involved has been given a chance to reflect on their actions and learn from them.

"We will also be asking our independent scrutiny group, which is made up of members of the public, if they have any further recommendations for us."

The footage has divided opinion online, with some supporting the officer for acting in a "calm" manner.

One person said: "Dear Officer well done to you and your partner for the respect, composure and manners. You are an example to all young people and police officers."

Another person added: "I mean it’s a piece of bread chill out dave"

But others agreed with the disgruntled resident, as one person commented: "I enjoyed this video so much I watched it twice."

A fourth said: "This is the best video I've seen, well done for sticking your ground."

LBC has contacted Thames Valley Police for comment.

