Shocking moment mother injured in dog attack as she desperately tries to protect toddler

27 September 2023, 17:39

Footage released as the plea for owners to control their dogs continues

By Will Taylor

This is the horrific moment a mother is forced to protect her toddler and pet from a dangerous dog.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The woman is seen pushing a pram along a residential road in Sheffield when a Staffordshire bull terrier escapes its owner and goes for her pet.

She drags her dog away by its leash as the owner of the terrier tries to restrain his animal.

"Get off it!" she shrieks in the footage while her one-year-old daughter, sitting in her pram, cries.

Eventually, the terrier owner manages to haul his dog off and he falls to the ground, desperately holding on to its collar.

Read more: 'I was no match for an XL Bully': Man 'lucky to be alive' after being 'savaged by dog for asking owner to put on lead'

The mother furiously yells at the terrier owner as he tries to get up.

South Yorkshire Police said she and her daughter suffered superficial injuries, but warned the attack showed how loose dogs can quickly cause a dangerous situation.

The terrier went for the mother's dog
The terrier went for the mother's dog. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

The dog was seized by officers but returned to the owner with conditions. He is set to undergo "restorative justice" for the harm caused.

PC Paul Jameson said: "Your dog is your responsibility. If it attacks someone or causes fear in our communities, you are the one held responsible, you are the one facing prosecution, but your dog could also face being euthanised.

"If you know your dog can escape your garden, fix it. Build higher fences, put a lock on the gate, put up signage for people to be aware, and not enter.

Read more: Police hunt grey XL Bully and owner after man mauled by dog in south London

"Keep your dog on a lead, and if you know your dog doesn't like other dogs, walk it in quieter areas and not during busy times.

"Don’t be complacent, don't think it won't happen, don't think you know your dog best. They're animals – even the most relaxed animals in certain situations can be subjected to stress, which may cause a response born from fear.

"It's an animal's instinct and it's our role to understand those situations, spot the signs your dog is giving you and remove them, or the stressor."

The owner fell to the ground as he tried to get his dog to stop the attack
The owner fell to the ground as he tried to get his dog to stop the attack. Picture: South Yorkshire Police

The attack on September 2 comes amid the incoming ban on XL Bully dogs after a spate of attacks.

South Yorkshire Police said in July that dangerous dog incidents have increased by more than 50% in the last five years and in January last year XL bullies accounted for 25% of the dogs they seized.

The footage of this incident, which was released on Wednesday, comes just a week after the same force released footage showing a dog "dangerously out of control" leaping a fence to launch an attack.

A man who was walking his own dog at the time suffered injuries.

PC Jameson added: "Dogs think like dogs and it's dangerous to apply human thinking to a dog's behaviour.

"The same goes within your own home; teach your children from a young age to respect dogs, don't let them climb or jump on them, ensure your dog has somewhere quiet to go that is their space, away from family life.

"Sometimes simple common-sense, low-cost changes can make the difference."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Jill Dando was killed after being shot in the head in 1999

'I'll go to my grave never knowing who killed her': Jill Dando's brother fears murdered journalist's case will never be solved
Bear cubs released at Woburn Safari Park

Mexican mother shields son from bear as it eats birthday picnic

South Korea North Korea US

Soldier ‘in US custody after being deported from North Korea’

With a statue of a cameraman in the foreground, Sag-Aftra picketers carrying signs cross a street near the gates of Warner Bros studios

Late-night TV shows announce their return after Hollywood writers’ strike ends

An empty cinema

Turkish film festival threatened by accusations of censorship

Bob Menendez speaks during a press conference on Monday

US senator Bob Menendez pleads not guilty to accepting bribes

Health chiefs have alerted people on the cholesterol-lowering drug to a potential serious health condition.

Health chiefs issue warning over 'rare but serious complication' associated with statin use

The Hyundai badge

Millions of Hyundai and Kia drivers told to park outside amid fire warning

A girl, 15, was stabbed to death in Croydon on Wednesday morning

Family of girl, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon rushed to scene but 'did not make it in time before she died'

Scotland's first safe drug consumption space set to be openned

'Is this not decriminalising heroin?': Tom Swarbrick questions Labour MSP over first safe drug consumption room

Israel’s national security minister Itamar Ben-Gvir

Israel ‘foiIs Iranian plot to target and spy on senior politicians’

Louise Redknapp remains 'best of friends' with Eternal bandmate Kelle Bryan as singer doubles down on trans rights row

Louise Redknapp remains 'best of friends' with Eternal bandmate Kelle Bryan as singer addresses trans rights row

Gareth Bull said the project was a good 'distraction' during lockdown.

EuroMillions £40.6m jackpot winner says building dream home during lockdown 'saved him from getting lonely'

Players have been complaining about the shirts 'retaining sweat'

Aston Villa's women's team 'dreading' first game of season due to 'wet-look shirts'

Ten former Wilko stores set to reopen as Poundland on Saturday

Exact date first 10 Wilko stores will reopen as Poundland in days

Space-Station Return

American and two Russians return to Earth after a year in space

Latest News

See more Latest News

Juan Pablo Hernandez Lima died after being hit in the city centre

Tributes paid to Cuban student hit and killed by van on first day at university in Liverpool
Cork has been battered by Storm Agnes

Storm Agnes roars in: Cork hit by torrential rain as Britain braces for 80mph winds

Armenia Azerbaijan

Ex-head of Nagorno-Karabakh’s separatist government detained by Azerbaijan

Iraq Wedding Fire

Scores killed in blaze at Iraq wedding celebration ’caused by fireworks’

Aftermath of blaze that tore through wedding in Iraq

Aftermath of Iraqi wedding hall inferno which killed more than 100 revealed

The girl was stabbed to death after a teenager tried to give her flowers

Girl, 15, stabbed to death in Croydon after teenage boy 'tried to give her flowers' on bus

Brits will get to bathe in 24C heat after Storm Agnes

Exact date UK to hit 24C in 'mini-heatwave' after Storm Agnes batters Britain

Susan Hall says she doesn't feel safe walking home at night

Susan Hall 'doesn't feel safe walking home at night and walks with keys between her fingers' as she calls for better policing
Germany Far Right Group Ban

German government bans far-right group which was targeting children

A protest against the development of the Rosebank oil and gas field in June 2023

Go-ahead for largest British oil field Rosebank sparks climate backlash

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Kate and William have "closed their minds" to the possibility that a rift with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle can be fixed

William and Kate 'closed their minds to mending family rift after being 'hurt and insulted' by Harry and Meghan
"Growing concern" that armed police handing in their weapons could affect security of the Royal Family

'Growing concern' revolt by armed police handing in their weapons could impact security of the Royal Family
Prince Harry turned down the olive branch

Prince Harry rejects offer to spend anniversary of Queen’s death at Balmoral with father King Charles

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Lucy Frazer is flustered by Rugby World Cup questioning.

Sports Secretary stumbles over who England could face in Rugby World Cup quarter final

James O'Brien

James O'Brien ridicules those prioritising Labour's private school VAT plans over the cost of living crisis
Sangita Myska and gymnastic story

'If it's not racism, then what is it?': Mother reacts to young black gymnast denied medal

James O'Brien

'I mean this is a novel': James O'Brien hears why this caller blames Labour for HS2 problems
Putin’s strategy is to drag out the war to cripple Ukraine forces and test the West’s staying power, writes Megan Gittoes.

Zelenskyy knows his most important battle for Ukraine’s future is being played out on Capitol Hill, writes Megan Gittoes
Nick and caller Chris

Boris Johnson 'misled' the country over Brexit, declares this adamant Nick Ferrari caller

James O'Brien

James O'Brien takes aim at uninformed 'idiots' criticising Keir Starmer for not wanting to diverge from EU rules
Shelagh and caller Mike

The Conservative Party is now infiltrated by 'UKIP-ers' and 'self-serving individuals' says Shelagh Fogarty caller
JOB on Rishi Sunak Bins

Rishi 'seven-bin' Sunak is lifting bans that 'don't exist', asserts James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak's net zero speech shows he has 'found a target to attack and people to defend', says Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Rishi Sunak has found a ‘target to attack’ in net zero 'U-turn' but risks alienating others

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit