Police release image of ‘armed and dangerous’ man, 53, being hunted over death of woman in Plymouth

Paul Antony Butler, 53, is wanted over the death of a woman in Plymouth. Picture: Devon and Cornwall police/Alamy

By Asher McShane

A manhunt is under way for a male murder suspect after a woman in her 40s died having been found seriously injured in the street in Plymouth on Wednesday night.

Devon and Cornwall Police said the woman was found in the West Hoe area at 8.55pm and was taken to hospital but later died.

The victim and suspect are believed to have been known to each other.

Murder detectives have named an "armed and dangerous" man they want to speak to in connection with the woman's death.

Police have warned that 'armed and dangerous' Paul Antony Butler, 53, is wanted over the death of the woman.

Police are hunting Paul Antony Butler, 53, who they say could be 'armed and dangerous'. Picture: Devon and Cornwall Police

Detective Inspector Rob Smith said: "At this time the suspect remains at large and a major response is under way.

"We have taken the steps of releasing an image of a man we need to identify in connection to the murder investigation.

"We believe that this man could be armed and dangerous, so we are telling the public not to approach him in any circumstances and immediately call 999 if you have seen this man."

His is described as being a white male, around 6ft 5ins tall with brown/grey hair and blue eyes.

