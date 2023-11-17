Cops told to ditch phrases like 'policeman' and 'victims of' in 'woke' new guidance

Officers should ditch words like "policeman", Staffordshire Police guidance says. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

Police officers have been told to avoid using "policeman" in "woke" guidance.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

In a lengthy list of does and don'ts, Staffordshire Police staff have been told not to refer to people as "victims of" in the disability section.

Religious people such as Christians or Muslims should not be referred to as such - instead, cops should call them "Christian people" or "Muslim people".

Similarly, the list says officers should avoid words like "lesbians" and "heterosexuals" and instead stick to "lesbian people" and "heterosexual people".

The word "partner" should be used in place of girlfriend, boyfriend, wife and husband.

And homeless people should instead be called "people experiencing homelessness", while deprived areas should be called "communities with access to fewer opportunities".

Read more: Laughing gas ban should be enforced like heroin, as police response to ‘low-level drugs’ slammed as ‘pathetically weak’

It recommends gender neutral language, so officers should use "police officer" and not "policeman", and similarly should use words like "chair" or "official" instead of "chairman" or "statesman".

It rules out expressions like "man up" and "grow a pair".

Officers have also been told not to use the words like "elderly", "middle aged" or "old age pensioner".

"The guidance was produced alongside external consultants to ensure we treat each other and our communities with the utmost courtesy and respect," Staffordshire Police said.

Such guidance has often been accused of going too far and being and woke.

The Scouts have been told to call postmen "postal workers" and mankind should be "humankind", while Kent Fire and Rescue Service said its staff should drop he and she for "they" and "them".