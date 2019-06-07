Pope Approves Changes To Lord's Prayer

7 June 2019, 15:15

The Pope has changed the wording to the Lord's Prayer
The Pope has changed the wording to the Lord's Prayer. Picture: PA

The Pope has approved changes to the Lord's Prayer after saying some of the words implied God encourages people toward sin.

Pope Francis has approved a change in the wording of"lead us not into temptation" to "do not let us fall into temptation," line in one of the best known prayers in the world.

The Pope told Italian TV that the line "lead us not into temptation" in the Lord's Prayer was "not a good translation because it speaks of a God who induces temptation".

"It's not him pushing me into temptation to then see how I have fallen," the Pope said.

Meanwhile, a spokeswoman for the Catholic Church in England and Wales told The Sun: "The Lord's Prayer has been changed in the Italian language - there are no plans at present for it to change in English."

