Croydon Stabbing: Newborn Baby Fighting For Life After Pregnant Woman Fatally Stabbed

30 June 2019, 07:43

Police outside a property in Raymead Avenue, Croydon
Police outside a property in Raymead Avenue, Croydon. Picture: PA

A 37-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of murder after a pregnant woman was stabbed to death in south London.

A woman who was around eight months pregnant has been stabbed to death and her baby left in a critical condition in hospital.

Police were called to reports of a woman in cardiac arrest at a property in Raymead Avenue in Croydon on Saturday afternoon where officers found a pregnant woman with stab injuries.

The 26-year-old's baby survived after being delivered at the scene but remains in a critical condition, Scotland Yard said.

Police at the scene in Raymead Avenue, Thornton Heath, Croydon where a women who was around eight months pregnant has been stabbed to death and her baby is critically ill in hospital.
Police at the scene in Raymead Avenue, Thornton Heath, Croydon where a women who was around eight months pregnant has been stabbed to death and her baby is critically ill in hospital. Picture: PA

Detective Chief Inspector Mick Norman said: "This is a horrific incident in which a young mother has lost her life and her child is critically ill.

"Our sympathies go out to her and her devastated family. They are being supported by specially trained officers following this awful event, and I would ask that they are left alone at this time as they come to terms with the enormity of what has happened.

"A large crime scene is in place, and is likely to be in place for some time.

"At the forefront of our enquiries is understanding what exactly has lead to these tragic circumstances, and we are doing everything we can to establish the facts."

Anybody with information should contact police on the dedicated incident room number on 0208 721 4005 , or rin 101 quoting CAD 1358/June 29. Alternatively, contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.

