Joe Biden, 80, formally announces plan to run for second term as US President next year

President Biden formally announces 2024 re-election campaign. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

US President Joe Biden has formally announced he will run for re-election in 2024.

The Democrat confirmed his intentions in a video released on Tuesday, confirming his bid for re-election alongside Vice-president Kamala Harris.

Mr Biden, 80, is already the oldest president in US history, meaning that if he were to be re-elected, he would be 86 following his second full term in 2029.

Highlighting the pivotal timing of his bid for re-election, the sitting president said the freedoms and rights of US citizens were now under threat.

"This is not a time to be complacent," he said. "That's why I'm running".

Every generation has a moment where they have had to stand up for democracy. To stand up for their fundamental freedoms. I believe this is ours.



That’s why I’m running for reelection as President of the United States. Join us. Let’s finish the job. https://t.co/V9Mzpw8Sqy pic.twitter.com/Y4NXR6B8ly — Joe Biden (@JoeBiden) April 25, 2023

Dismissing rival Republican Donald Trump during the 2020 election, Biden promised to "restore the soul" of the United States during his election campaign.

Now, as part of the new video, Biden made his re-election intentions clear.

"Freedom. Personal freedom is fundamental to who we are as Americans. There's nothing more important. Nothing more sacred,' the campaign video released Tuesday continued.

"That's been the work of my first term: To fight for our Democracy. This shouldn't be a red or blue issue. To protect our rights. To make sure that everyone in this country is treated equally. And that everyone is given a fair shot at making it."

Read more: 'We are not complacent': Ex-Boris adviser Samuel Kasumu emerges as Tory frontrunner for Mayor of London

Read more: 'Holy c*** - we've got no plan, what will we do?': Shocked Boris's reaction to Brexit vote revealed

"But around the country, MAGA extremists are lining up to take those bedrock freedoms away. Cutting social security that you've paid for your entire life while cutting taxes for the very wealthy.

"Dictating what health care decisions women can make, banning books, and telling people who they can love. All while making it more difficult for you to be able to vote," says Biden as part of the video.

With no notable opponents where a Democrat leadership challenge is concerned, Biden looks set for a second showdown with Republican frontrunner Donald Trump on 5 November, 2024.

US President Biden formally announces 2024 re-election campaign. Picture: LBC / Alamy

As part of the three-minute video, the current US president can be seen meeting a range of Americans.

"When I ran for president four years ago, I said we are in a battle for the soul of America - and we still are," Mr Biden said.

The current president has tackled concerns over his age head-on over the past year, publicly addressing worries relating and speculation surrounding his deteriorating mental state.

"It's legitimate for people to raise issues about my age," he said earlier this year. "And the only thing I can say is, watch me."

Despite these polls, Mr Biden's hopes of re-election were boosted late last year when his party performed better than expected in the midterm elections. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Mr Biden's re-election hopes were bolstered by last year when the Democrats performed better than expected during the US midterm elections.

The news follows Joe Biden's visit to the Republic of Ireland in which he dubbed the nations' partnership one "for the ages".

The president went on to hail the "enduring bond" between the United States and Ireland, forming part of a passionate address to the Irish parliament.