'Devil gets in that way' Pope issues warning after admitting priests and nuns watch porn

Pope Francis said even nuns and priests succumb to the 'vice' of porn. Picture: Getty . Picture: Getty

By James Hockaday

Even nuns and priests succumb to the "vice of porn", Pope Francis warned while speaking with seminarians in Rome.

The head of the Catholic church told them that although technology "should be used because it is progress”, pornographic content is dangerous, adding: "If you have them on your mobile phone, delete them.”

"It is a vice that many people have, many laymen, many laywomen, and also priests and nuns. The Devil enters from there and weakens the soul" the 85-year-old Pope said on Monday.

"And I'm not just talking about criminal pornography like that involving the abuse of children, that is already degeneration, but pornography that is a little 'normal'. Dear brothers, be careful about this."

Catholic nuns and priests are forbidden from watching pornography, as it is considered by the church as an "offence against chastity".

READ MORE: British woman sparks anger by posing naked for risqué photoshoot on steps of Amalfi cathedral

READ MORE: Child sexual abuse repeatedly covered up in Westminster, schools and churches, scathing report finds

In 2020, the Pope appeared to "like" a saucy photo of Brazilian bikini model Natalie Garibotto, dressed in stockings and suspenders.

She said the pontiff’s verified Franciscus account, which is managed by a team, was among the thousands that liked the snap, posted in October,

But the account subsequently 'unliked' the photo, shortly before the Vatican said it was launching an inquiry into the incident.

At the time, Ms Garibotto joked, "at least I'm going to heaven", and her management team said she had "received the Pope's official blessing".