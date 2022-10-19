British woman sparks anger by posing naked for risqué photoshoot on steps of Amalfi cathedral

The woman's antics on the cathedral's steps angered locals. Picture: YouTube

By Asher McShane

A British woman sparked outrage in Italy after featuring in a risqué photoshoot on the steps of the Amalfi cathedral.

The woman, draped in a red veil, shocked locals on Monday morning with the photoshoot at the medieval Roman Catholic cathedral in the Piazza del Duomo, Amalfi, Italy.

A local news outlet in Italy said the woman was a British influencer who was there to create a ‘personal memory’ with a British woman and a male photographer.

The woman is seen in various striking poses for the camera, with the cathedral’s famous doors as a backdrop.

Local paper Il Mattino said police quickly arrived before the group could finish the photoshoot.

Local reports said officials caught up with the group before they left and reprimanded them, and warned them against sharing the pictures further.

One outraged local wrote on Facebook: “Undress[ing] badly in front of a cathedral of considerable importance [is] squalid and unacceptable ... shame!”

Another said: 'The scandalous thing is not the fact that she is doing a nude photo shoot, but that she has chosen the facade of a church as the location.”