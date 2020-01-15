Prince Harry emerges for the first time since 'Megxit' scandal to announce 2022 Invictus Games

The Duke of Sussex has announced the 2020 Invictus Games. Picture: Sussex Royal Instagram

The Duke of Sussex has made his first public announcement since the "Megxit" scandal, announcing the 2022 Invictus Games via the couple's Instagram page.

Prince Harry took to Instagram to make the announcement, writing: "Here we come Düsseldorf! The new home for the 2022 and sixth Invictus Games.

it iis the first time he has spoken out in public since the so-called "Megxit scandal.

"Having previously been held in London, Orlando, Toronto, Sydney, and upcoming The Hague this year in May - Düsseldorf will welcome over 500 competitors as they showcase their talents, determination and camaraderie to the world!

"The #InvictusGames is an international adaptive multi-sport event, created by The Duke of Sussex, in which wounded, injured or sick (WIS) armed services personnel and veterans show the world what they’re capable of in a series of adaptive sports, ranging from wheelchair basketball to indoor rowing.

"The Duke, having spent 10 years serving in the Armed Forces, set up the WeAreInvictusGames to celebrate the power of sport rehabilitation (both physically and mentally) and to generate a wider appreciation for those who served their country beyond their time in uniform.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex. Picture: PA

"Participating in the Games plays a significant part in the recovery journey of WIS Servicemen and women. It doesn’t just heal the individual, it heals the whole family.

A quote from harry at the end of the post read: “I hope everyone in Germany is ready for what will be an incredible week of sport!

"I have no doubt that the German public will get right behind these Games and that every single competitor can expect a warm welcome and an amazing atmosphere.”

The 2022 Invictus Games will be held in Dusseldorf, and will feature more than 500 athletes from 20 different nations.

Several countries, including South Korea, will be competing in the tournament for the first time ever.

The Mayor of Dusseldorf said the city is "proud" to be chosen to host the tournament, and said it will be carried out with "heart and emotion".

The Invictus Games are an Olympic-style event for wounded and injured military personnel and veterans.

It was founded by The Duke, and in 2014 the first tournament was held in London. In 2016, it was in Florida.

The 2017 games was the first time Prince Harry was seen in public with his now-wife Meghan Markle.

The announcement comes after the couple announced last week that they will be "stepping back" as senior Royals and looking to become "financially independent".