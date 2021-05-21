Prince Harry tells of his sadness that Diana wasn't alive to see him become a dad

Harry revealed one of Archie's first words was "grandma". Picture: PA

By Asher McShane

Prince Harry has opened up about his sadness that his mother was not alive to see him become a father.

Speaking in the fifth episode of Apple TV's The Me You Can't See, his mental health documentary series with Oprah Winfrey, Harry told of being "really sad" that Diana, Princess of Wales could not be there for Archie.

He said one of Archie's first words was "grandma" because of a picture of his mother in the nursery at their home in Los Angeles.

The series also showed new footage of Harry playing with his toddler son on a beach and on some swings. Another clip saw Meghan and Archie reading a book together and laughing.

Harry said: "We've got a beautiful little boy who keeps us busy, who keeps us running around. He makes us laugh every day which is great. We got two dogs and then another little baby girl on the way, I never dreamt that."

Harry said that he had "no doubt" his mother Diana would be "incredibly proud" of him, for living the life she would have wanted.

He was just 12 when she died in August 1997 in a car crash while being pursued by the press in Paris.

Harry went on to say: "I wish she could have met Meghan, I wish she was around for Archie.

"I got a photo up in his nursery and it was one of the first words that he said, apart from 'mama', 'papa' it was then 'grandma', Grandma Diana.

"It's the sweetest thing, but at the same time it makes me really sad, because she should be here."

The documentary series focuses on mental illness to inspire viewers to have an honest conversation about the challenges people face.

Harry also revealed he turned to drink and drugs as an adult to cope with the death of his mother.

He said the trauma of his mother's death made him "mask" his emotions with alcohol and drugs so he could "feel less like I was feeling".

He discussed a number of troubling memories from his childhood during the first three episodes of the series, such as the time he was photographed walking behind his mum's coffin with his brother, father, uncle and grandfather at her funeral.

"For me the thing I remember the most was the sound of the horses' hooves going along the Mall," the 36-year-old told co-host Winfrey.

