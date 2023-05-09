Royal biographer claims William and Kate's 'children were to blame’ for their late arrival to the King’s Coronation

9 May 2023, 15:09 | Updated: 9 May 2023, 15:30

The royal reporter and biographer claimed the 'children were to blame' for the Prince and Princess's tardiness.
By Jenny Medlicott

The 'Finding Freedom' author claimed George, Charlotte and Louis were “to blame” for the family's late arrival to the historic event on Saturday.

Thousands of crowd members watched on the weekend as King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in the Diamond Jubilee State Coach to Westminster Abbey five minutes before the ceremony was scheduled to start.

But when the couple arrived, it was noticed that William, Kate and the children had yet to make an appearance.

Since, Meghan Markle’s biographer, Omid Scobie, has claimed Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis were the reason Prince William and Kate were late to Saturday’s ceremony.

Buckingham Palace released the Order of Service ahead of the coronation, which confirmed the Wales family was supposed to arrive before Charles and Camilla.

The Order of Service read: “Their Royal Highnesses, The Prince and Princess of Wales, Princess Charlotte of Wales and Prince Louis of Wales arrive at the Great West Door and are conducted to their seats in the Lantern. All remain seated.

Omid Scobie has claimed it was George, Charlotte and Louis's fault the family arrived late.
“Their Majesties The King and The Queen arrive at the West Gate. A fanfare is sounded. All stand.”

According to Omid Scobie, Harper's Bazaar royal reporter, only a few hiccups occurred on the day – and this one the "children were to blame" for, according to his source.

He wrote: “The room for error was nil. And thankfully, due to the weeks of rehearsals that the royals took part in ahead of the coronation, the day went ahead smoothly.”

All three of the royal pair’s children attended: Prince George, nine; Princess Charlotte, eight; and Prince Louis, five.

Read more: Prince Harry ‘only stayed for half an hour’ at Buckingham Palace after King's Coronation as he rushed to Heathrow

Their late arrival meant the Order of Service changed.
The royal pair tailed the King and Queen.
Read more: Royal renovations: Prince Louis helps William operate a digger and joins siblings in transforming Scout hut

Due to the family’s late arrival, the procession had an impromptu reorganisation, with William and Kate following the King and Queen rather than entering ahead of them.

Over 2,000 guests were in attendance at the event held in Westminster Abbey, many of who arrived two hours before the actual ceremony commenced, including world leaders, international royals and everyday heroes.

The Bishop of Chelmsford, Dr Guli Francis-Dehqani, confessed there was “one or two things that didn’t go strictly to plan” during the event but didn’t want to give any specific names.

Despite a couple of hiccups, Saturday’s event was considered a success overall and it was followed by the triumphant Big Help Out event on Monday.

