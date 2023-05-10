Prince George rewrites coronation tradition by 'persuading Charles to change uniforms' amid classmate teasing concerns

The future heir reportedly persuaded his grandfather to change the traditional uniform. Picture: Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

The young prince reportedly convinced King Charles to change the Page of Honour uniforms due to concerns of being mocked at school.

Prince George pleaded with his grandfather to swap out the white knee breeches and tights traditionally worn by Pages of Honour at a coronation ahead of the event.

The concern was supposedly rooted in fears of being teased for having to wear 'dated' garments.

According to The Mail, a courtier said George: "wasn't keen on wearing tights and becoming a subject of ribaldry at school."

The King agreed to the nine-year-old’s wishes and agreed to swap the ‘outdated’ breeches and tights for trousers.

Prince George arrived to the Coronation on Saturday with his siblings, Prince Charlotte, eight and Prince Louis, five.

However, George took on a a far more prominent role at the momentous event.

It was reported King Charles and Prince William were eager to assign the future heir a central role during the Coronation, eventually deciding on the role of Page of Honour.

George wanted to avoid 'ribaldry' for wearing breeches and tights. Picture: Getty

The Page of Honours wore trousers instead to the event. Picture: Getty

George trailed closely behind his grandfather on the day, helping him to carry his robes upon his entrance and exit from Westminster Abbey.

The Prince of Wales’s son attended to the King and Queen alongside seven other boys in the same role.

Historically this role has been designated to teenage sons who are members of the nobility and gentry, but George expressed a “deep interest” in the role that convinced those around him he was capable of taking on the role at just age nine.

An insider of the palace said: “The King is very keen to show those in the line of ­succession, his natural heirs, at the centre of his Coronation.

“Even though he is only nine, George is very mature and already has a deep understanding of the roles of his grandfather and father, as well as his future role."