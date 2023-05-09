The party never stops: Kate and William all smiles as they host 'Coronation champions' at Buckingham Palace

9 May 2023, 18:37

Invitees to the Buckingham Palace party were 500 'Coronation champions' celebrated for volunteering achievements
Invitees to the Buckingham Palace party were 500 'Coronation champions' celebrated for volunteering achievements. Picture: Getty
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Prince William and Kate hosted a Buckingham Palace garden party on Tuesday to celebrate the volunteering work of 500 'Coronation champions'.

The Prince and Princess of Wales invited the so-called 'Coronation champions' into the palace to celebrate after being chosen by Queen Camilla in February 2023.

Overall, eight thousand people were welcomed into the grounds for the event, which celebrated the work of volunteers, military personnel and members of the public.

The couple were joined by the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, who matched Kate by wearing a regal blue dress.

The Princess of Wales wore an Elie Saab dress and hat, which she once wore to Royal Ascot, alongside 'Lola' earrings from Kiki McDonough.

Kate wows in powder blue at Buckingham Palace party
Kate wows in powder blue at Buckingham Palace party. Picture: Getty

Dame Elizabeth, of Solihull, told the PA news agency: "I came to Elizabeth's coronation and slept on the pavement for three nights.

"I had measles for George's coronation when I was seven years old. Of course, there was no television then so I couldn't watch it but we had an accumulator radio."

Speaking about Charles's coronation, she said: "We watched the coronation at home, on Sunday we had a street party and on Monday I had to recuperate ready to come here."

Dame Elizabeth added: "It means absolutely everything [to be at the garden party].

"I was so surprised, I was nominated by St John Ambulance Service because I've done 79 years of voluntary service and when I was invited I was just amazed.

"I can't do events now but I'm still on some of their committees.

I've done everything, I'm not being funny. I joined as a cadet then I ran a cadet division and since then I have been the deputy commissioner."

Prince William and Kate Middleton at Tuesday's Buckingham Palace garden party
Prince William and Kate Middleton at Tuesday's Buckingham Palace garden party. Picture: Getty

Royal biographer claims William and Kate's 'children were to blame' for their late arrival to the King's Coronation

Today's Buckingham Palace garden party represents the first post-Coronation work event after royals engaged in the Big Help Out on Monday.

It comes after Prince Louis stole the show as he joined George and Charlotte in renovating a scout hut as part of the Big Help Out.

He sat on William's lap as his father operated a digger, using its mechanical arm to grab a bucket of soil and dump it on a heap at the 3rd Upton Scouts Hut in Slough.

Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte attend the Coronation of King Charles III
Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte attend the Coronation of King Charles III. Picture: Getty

Royal renovations: Prince Louis helps William operate a digger and joins siblings in transforming Scout hut

The five-year-old royal wasn't afraid to get his hands dirty and chip in with some DIY work, either, as he filled a wheelbarrow sand and wheeled it around.

But he didn't pass up on some well-earned play time either, and he was pictured looking focused as he took aim with a child's bow and arrow toy.

