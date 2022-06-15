'We won't be deterred': Govt vows to deliver Rwanda plan despite grounded first flight

15 June 2022, 00:39 | Updated: 15 June 2022, 00:56

Priti Patel has responded to the intervention of the Human Rights court.
Priti Patel has responded to the intervention of the Human Rights court. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Emma Soteriou

The government has vowed to push through with its Rwanda migrant plan, despite being forced to cancel its first deportation flight over last-minute legal appeals.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Home Secretary Priti Patel said in a statement that she was "disappointed" with the outcome of the scheduled flight on Tuesday.

But she remained determined to see the plans through, adding "preparation for the next flight begins now".

The Home Office confirmed the plane would not depart in the evening due to "last minute interventions from the European Court of Human Rights".

Appeals were considered by an out of hours judge on papers, overruling the UK rulings, it is understood.

Ms Patel's statement read: "I have always said this policy will not be easy to deliver and am disappointed that legal challenge and last-minute claims have meant today's flight was unable to depart.

"It is very surprising that the European Court of Human Rights has intervened despite repeated earlier success in our domestic courts.

"These repeated legal barriers are similar to those we experience with other removals flights and many of those removed from this flight will be placed on the next.

"We will not be deterred from doing the right thing and delivering our plans to control our nation's borders.

"Our legal team are reviewing every decision made on this flight and preparation for the next flight begins now."

Read more: 'Traffickers are immoral not us' Truss blasts bishops for saying Rwandan plan 'shames UK'

Read more: Refugee who was 'raped and beaten' after deportation brands Rwanda plan a 'death sentence'

It was confirmed on Tuesday evening that the Human Rights court had granted an injunction to stop one of the people - an Iraqi man - on the Rwanda flight being deported.

His lawyer Jacqueline McKenzie, of Leigh Day, told LBC's Iain Dale her firm successfully prevented an asylum seeker from being deported.

It was also understood a second Iraqi national was taken off the flight, with reports from the Joint Council for the Welfare of Immigrants suggesting two more people were removed after an injunction made by the European Court.

Mayor of London Sadiq Khan tweeted: "Tonight's inhumane deportation of asylum seekers to #Rwanda has been stopped by the ECtHR - minutes before it was due to depart.

"Sending people fleeing violence to a country thousands of miles away was already cruel and callous.

"It's now potentially unlawful too."

Previously, the Home Office said it expected legal challenges but remained "determined to deliver this new partnership" with Rwanda and insisted the policy "fully complies with international and national law".

While Downing Street said Boris Johnson remains confident the policy is legal.

Protesters formed a human chain across the road.
Protesters formed a human chain across the road. Picture: Twitter/Stop Deportations
Some protesters involved covered themselves with banners
Some protesters involved covered themselves with banners. Picture: Twitter/Stop Deportations

It comes after protesters from Stop Deportations laid down to form a human chain on the road outside Colnbrook detention centre on Tuesday evening, in a bid to prevent the controversial flight going ahead.

They locked themselves together using metal pipes to blockade the exit intended to take the migrants to the airport.

In a tweet during the demonstrations, the campaign group said: "We reject this & every racist deportation."

It later added: "Together we can resist this brutal regime!!"

Dozens of police officers were pictured at the scene as well as around 20 police vans.

The Met confirmed that two protesters had been arrested during the disruption.

A statement read: "Police were called at 17:12hrs on Tuesday, 14 June to reports of a group of protesters blocking the A4 Colnbrook Bypass.

"Officers remain at the scene and road closures are in place.

"Two people have been arrested."

Asylum seekers are believed to have arrived at RAF Boscombe in Wiltshire.
Asylum seekers are believed to have arrived at RAF Boscombe in Wiltshire. Picture: LBC

The plane - a Boeing 767-300ER - has a capacity of 326 passengers, one of the most in the class.

As a result, the development has raised questions over value for money, as well as the carbon footprint of the aircraft.

The average hourly rental rate of the plane is around $22,900 per hour.

According to Skyscanner, a commercial flight to Rwanda takes nearly nine hours, meaning a return journey for the aircraft could cost upwards of $366,000 - around £302,300.

LBC's Nick Ferrari put the question of economic efficiency to Foreign Secretary Liz Truss on Tuesday morning, asking whether the cost of around £70,000 a head for the flight today is "value for money".

Liz Truss replied: “What you’ve got to look at Nick, is the overall cost of illegal immigration and the cost to human life and the cost to the British economy of these illegal immigration routes.

"That’s what you’ve got to weigh up the costs against.

"We need to make sure that if people aren’t on today’s flight, that they are on subsequent flights."

Read more: 'It’s the Government’s job': PM hits back at Charles in Rwanda migrants flights row

Read more: James O'Brien blasts Rwanda refugee scheme for appealing to 'vile racists'

The UK's plan to send migrants to Rwanda has been heavily criticised, including by a group of senior Bishops who said it "shamed" Britain.

But Ms Truss hit back, saying the Government is not immoral but "people traffickers are".

"I do not agree that assessment at all. We are carrying out this policy that will deal with the appalling people trafficking that is taking place and those are the people that are immoral," she said.

"It’s people who are selling a future dream and are meanwhile hurting people, causing them to lose their lives on the English Channel.

"Those are the people that are immoral and that is why we are pursuing this policy of being able to take people to Rwanda for a safer future whilst at the same time deterring the activities of these illegal people traffickers."

The Foreign Secretary insisted the government "are treating people with fairness and compassion", adding "they will be treated well" in Rwanda.

Over one hundred people who have sought asylum in the UK, including people who have fled Syria, Sudan, Eritrea, Iran and Iraq, have been issued with removal notices following the signing of a £120 million agreement between the UK and Rwandan Governments in April.

Boris Johnson on Monday defended his plans to send migrants to Rwanda after reported criticism from the Prince of Wales, who is understood to have privately condemned the plans, labelling them as "appalling".

A Clarence House spokesman did not deny that Charles was opposed to the policy, but said: "We would not comment on supposed anonymous private conversations with the Prince of Wales, except to restate that he remains politically neutral.

"Matters of policy are decisions for Government."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Protests erupted after it emerged the teenager was searched

Four Met Police officers investigated after black schoolgirl strip-searched

George Osborne has told Andrew Marr Brexit caused a "lot of damage" to the UK's economy.

Brexit has 'caused a lot of damage' to the UK economy, insists George Osborne

David Miliband speaks to Andrew Marr

David Miliband slams 'perverse' Rwanda scheme warning it won't deter people smugglers

Tonight with Andrew Marr.

Andrew Marr: Rwanda scheme designed to get people 'worked up' and make us choose sides

The officer posted the video on a Whatsapp group he shared with 18 colleagues

Police officer accidentally sent colleagues bizarre video of himself with 'penis in a brace'
The Duke and Duchess of Cambridge at the Grenfell Memorial service.

William and Kate lay wreath at Grenfell Tower memorial service five years after tragedy

Louie Sibley shared a police appeal after his girlfriend was attacked in Nottingham

Police launch appeal after footballer Louie Sibley's girlfriend 'beaten unconscious'

A primary school teacher is facing jail after sexually abusing two schoolboys

Sobbing primary school teacher jailed after molesting students aged 11 and 12

Beaches will be packed at the end of the week when temperatures hit 30C.

Hot weather warning issued as temperatures set to hit 33C

Victoria Station

Man arrested after "disturbing" sexual assault on girl, 10, in London station

Amber Heard stood by her testimony in her first interview since her court battle with Johnny Depp

Heard stands by 'every word' and admits Depp trial was 'Hollywood brats at their worst'

Nicola Sturgeon will reveal legal route to independence within days

Nicola Sturgeon will reveal legal course for indyref2 'within days'

The Prince of Wales, The Duchess of Cornwall and the Princess Royal arrived at Royal Ascot on Tuesday, taking the Queen's place in the royal carriage procession.

Queen misses first day of Royal Ascot as Charles and Camilla take her place

Pensioner Linda Davis who died after being hit by an e-scooter

Pensioner, 71, dies after being hit by e-scooter ridden by 14-year-old-boy

Migrants including a heavily pregnant woman and babies have arrived on the shores of Dover

UK rescues over 260 migrants in the Channel amid Rwanda deportation row

Whitby has voted to ban second homes - but the poll outcome is not legally binding

Seaside town votes overwhelmingly to ban second homes amid housing market pressures

Latest News

See more Latest News

Election 2022 Senate Arizona Trump

New York high court rejects Trump appeal, clearing way for testimony
Denmark-Canada-Whisky War

Danish-Canadian deal ends 49-year-old feud over uninhabited Arctic isle
Yellowstone National Park Flooding

Tourists stranded as Yellowstone park closed after historic floods
Russia Navalny

Secrecy surrounds Kremlin critic Alexei Navalny’s prison move
Russia Ukraine

Russians control 80% of contested city in eastern Ukraine

Pro Wrestler DUI Arrest

Pro wrestler Jeff Hardy facing driving under the influence charge in Florida
Heathrow Airport Stock

Turkish national airline to rebrand as Turkiye Hava Yollari

Germany Anti-Semitism

German court rejects bid to remove antisemitic pig sculpture on church
The first flight to Rwanda will depart today, but it could have only three people on board because of legal challenges in the High Court

First migrant flight to Rwanda tonight might be cancelled due to legal challenges
Antonio Guterres

UN chief warns of ‘disconnect’ between citizens and governments on climate

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?
Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 14/06 | Watch again

George Osborne: I would have voted to save Boris Johnson

George Osborne: I would have voted to save Boris Johnson

Shelagh Fogarty warns of Grenfell fire and Hillsborough response 'parallels'

'Real parallels with Hillsborough': Shelagh Fogarty on Grenfell handling
Cross Question with Iain Dale

Cross Question with Iain Dale 14/06 | Watch again

'Everything has gone completely bonkers': James O'Brien's rant on state of the country

'Everything has gone completely bonkers': James O'Brien's rant on state of the country
Tonight with Andrew Marr 28/04

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/06 | Watch again

NI Minister cannot name a single US backer of govt's Protocol overhaul

NI Minister cannot name a single US backer of govt's Protocol overhaul
Labour 'stopped people in NI killing themselves', Shadow NI Sec declares

Labour 'stopped people in NI killing themselves', Shadow NI Sec declares
Andrew Marr has questioned how the government is dealing with Brexit and migrant dilemmas.

Andrew Marr: Why are this lot trying to make enemies of our neighbours?
Shelagh Fogarty clashes with caller who defends Rebel Wilson's 'outing'

Shelagh Fogarty clashes with caller who defends Rebel Wilson's 'outing'

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London