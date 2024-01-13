Pro-independence candidate wins Taiwan election after opposition party concedes defeat

By Kieran Kelly

The pro-independence candidate of Taiwan has won the country's election after the opposition party conceded defeat.

Lai Ching-te, the candidate of the Democratic Progessive Party (DPP) - which favours independence from China - will replace Tsai Ing-wen, who has served the two-term limit.

The leader of the Kuomintang (KMT) party, Hou Yu-ih, said as he conceded defeat: "Thank you all. I tried my best, I'm very sad that I could not complete the change of government. I'm very sorry."

"I hope all parties can face up to Taiwan's challenges. We need a united Taiwan," he said.

"We have many issues and problems, we need a government that solves them, and we need a government that also serves its youth. Blue [the KMT] will move forward, we will be stronger... and make greater leaps forward."

The KMT party had ran on a ballot of closer ties with China, while the smaller Taiwan People's Party framed its election campaign around domestic issues.

Tensions between Taiwan and China are expected to continue after Mr Ching-te's victory, who was described as a "troublemaker" by the Chinese government.

For the last eight years, Beijing has criticised Taiwan’s current leader, Tsai Ing-wen, who Mr Ching-te will succeed after serving as vice president.