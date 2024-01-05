Pub owner keeps spirits afloat as he enjoys pint of Guinness in waist-high flood waters

A pub owner has shared a video of him enjoying a pint in flood waters. Picture: TikTok/AndrewGoodall1

By Jenny Medlicott

A pub owner has looked on the brighter side of Storm Henk after sharing a video of him enjoying a pint of Guinness while seated waist-high in flood waters.

Andy Goodall, the owner of the Rose and Crown pub in Severn Stoke, Worcestershire enjoyed a cold pint despite the aftermath of flooding from Storm Henk.

In a video shared to TikTok, the camera pans to show the view of flood water for miles around before settling on Mr Goodall.

The Rose and Crown pub is in the background covered in plastic to keep water levels down inside the venue.

Mr Goodall says: “Ah, good afternoon. Welcome to the Rose and Crown. Riverside view and probably the best Guinness in the country.”

He then takes a sip from his pint while the camera pans back around to show water being emptied from the pub.

The video has amassed over a million views as TikTok users praised the pub owner’s sense of humour.

One wrote: “British sense of humour at its finest.”

Another said: “Even at the worst of times Britain still has its humour.”

It comes after much of the UK has been battered by Storm Henk throughout the week.

More than 1,000 homes have been deluged in flooding and more than 600 flood alerts and warnings were put in place.

A major incident was declared in Nottinghamshire on Thursday amid the storm’s chaos.

The rain is expected to ease over the weekend as the Met Office's chief forecaster Jason Kelly said: “Clearer skies and a marked reduction in precipitation are expected, although any showers that do occur are likely to be wintry in nature. A combination of overnight freezing temperatures, saturated ground and calm winds mean increasing risks of frost, fog and icy conditions."