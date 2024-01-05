Starsky & Hutch star David Soul dies aged 80, heartbroken wife reveals

David Soul in Starsky & Hutch. Picture: Getty/Alamy

By Kieran Kelly

Starsky and Hutch star David Soul has died aged 80, his wife has said.

His wife, Helen Snell, said in a statement on Friday: "David Soul - beloved husband, father, grandfather and brother - died yesterday after a valiant battle for life in the loving company of family.

"He shared many extraordinary gifts in the world as actor, singer, storyteller, creative artist and dear friend.

"His smile, laughter and passion for life will be remembered by the many whose lives he has touched."

Starsky & Hutch. Picture: Getty

Soul was best known for his role as Detective Kenneth 'Hutch' Hutchinson' in the TV show, which ran from 1975 to 1979.

He also played Officer John David in Magnum Force, before appearing in Salem's Lot in 1979.

Other notable appearances include Appointment with Death and World War II in 1982.

Soul was not just an actor, but a singer too, producing the hit song 'Silver Lady'.

David Soul as 'Hutch'. Picture: Alamy

He released five studio albums, the first being self-titled in 1976. This was followed up by Playing to an Audience of One just one year later.