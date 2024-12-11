Puberty blockers for children with gender dysphoria to be banned indefinitely in the UK

Rally Held In Support Of Transgender Community. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Puberty blockers for under-18s with gender dysphoria will be banned indefinitely in the UK, outside clinical trials, the Department of Health and Social Care has announced.

Blockers suppress the release of hormones and could be prescribed to children questioning their gender.

The drugs had been temporarily banned under the Labour government, this ban will now become permanent. The government said they made the decision on “experts’ advice.”

These measures will ban the sale and supply of puberty blockers via private prescriptions for the treatment of gender dysphoria and gender incongruence.

It comes after the contentious Cass Review recommended the ban. Following the announcement, legislation on the sale of hormone blockers will be updated today.

Speaker raises an arm at end of speech in between two signs reading 'Trans Rights are human rights' and 'Cass Review Kills Trans Youth'. Picture: Alamy

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said there is a need to "act with caution" and "follow the expert advice" in caring for this "vulnerable group of young people".

He said: “Children’s healthcare must always be evidence-led. The independent expert Commission on Human Medicines found that the current prescribing and care pathway for gender dysphoria and incongruence presents an unacceptable safety risk for children and young people.

“Dr Cass’ review also raised safety concerns around the lack of evidence for these medical treatments . We need to act with caution and care when it comes to this vulnerable group of young people, and follow the expert advice.

“We are working with NHS England to open new gender identity services, so people can access holistic health and wellbeing support they need. We are setting up a clinical trial into the use of puberty blockers next year, to establish a clear evidence base for the use of this medicine.”

Dr Hilary Cass, author of the Independent review of gender identity services for children and young people, added: "Puberty blockers are powerful drugs with unproven benefits and significant risks, and that is why I recommended that they should only be prescribed following a multi-disciplinary assessment and within a research protocol.

"I support the government’s decision to continue restrictions on the dispensing of puberty blockers for gender dysphoria outside the NHS where these essential safeguards are not being provided."

James Palmer, NHS medical Director for Specialised Services, added there is "clearly not enough evidence" to use puberty blockers on children.

While health is a devolved matter, the ban applies across the UK, the DHSC said.

Plans are in place to set up a clinical trial into the use of puberty blockers next year.

