Puberty blockers for children with gender dysphoria to be banned indefinitely in the UK

11 December 2024, 13:32 | Updated: 11 December 2024, 14:01

Rally Held In Support Of Transgender Community
Rally Held In Support Of Transgender Community. Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Puberty blockers for under-18s with gender dysphoria will be banned indefinitely in the UK, outside clinical trials, the Department of Health and Social Care has announced.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Blockers suppress the release of hormones and could be prescribed to children questioning their gender.

The drugs had been temporarily banned under the Labour government, this ban will now become permanent. The government said they made the decision on “experts’ advice.”

These measures will ban the sale and supply of puberty blockers via private prescriptions for the treatment of gender dysphoria and gender incongruence.

It comes after the contentious Cass Review recommended the ban. Following the announcement, legislation on the sale of hormone blockers will be updated today.

Speaker raises an arm at end of speech in between two signs reading 'Trans Rights are human rights' and 'Cass Review Kills Trans Youth'
Speaker raises an arm at end of speech in between two signs reading 'Trans Rights are human rights' and 'Cass Review Kills Trans Youth'. Picture: Alamy

Health and Social Care Secretary Wes Streeting said there is a need to "act with caution" and "follow the expert advice" in caring for this "vulnerable group of young people".

He said: “Children’s healthcare must always be evidence-led. The independent expert Commission on Human Medicines found that the current prescribing and care pathway for gender dysphoria and incongruence presents an unacceptable safety risk for children and young people.

“Dr Cass’ review also raised safety concerns around the lack of evidence for these medical treatments . We need to act with caution and care when it comes to this vulnerable group of young people, and follow the expert advice.

“We are working with NHS England to open new gender identity services, so people can access holistic health and wellbeing support they need. We are setting up a clinical trial into the use of puberty blockers next year, to establish a clear evidence base for the use of this medicine.”

Dr Hilary Cass, author of the Independent review of gender identity services for children and young people, added: "Puberty blockers are powerful drugs with unproven benefits and significant risks, and that is why I recommended that they should only be prescribed following a multi-disciplinary assessment and within a research protocol.

"I support the government’s decision to continue restrictions on the dispensing of puberty blockers for gender dysphoria outside the NHS where these essential safeguards are not being provided."

James Palmer, NHS medical Director for Specialised Services, added there is "clearly not enough evidence" to use puberty blockers on children.

While health is a devolved matter, the ban applies across the UK, the DHSC said.

Plans are in place to set up a clinical trial into the use of puberty blockers next year.

This is a breaking story, more follows...

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Olaf Scholz appears after making the formal announcement

Scholz sets Germany on course for election as he requests confidence vote

Farmers declare 'war' on inheritance tax changes as hundreds of tractors roll through London

Farmers declare 'war' on inheritance tax changes as hundreds of tractors roll through London

Carol Royal and her son.

Heartbreak for Coronation Street star as 'perfectly fit' husband dies in tragic swimming pool accident

Urfan Sharif, 43 and Beinash Batool, 30, have been found guilty of the murder of 10-year-old schoolgirl Sara Sharif

Father and stepmother guilty of murdering Sara Sharif, 10, who was burned and beaten in two years of horrific abuse

TikTok logo on a smartphone

TikTok challenges Canadian government order to dissolve in the country

An artist's impression of the King Khalid University Stadium in Abha - one of 15 stadiums Saudi Arabia plans to use for the 2034 World Cup

FA to support Saudi bid for 2034 World Cup

Ibrahima Bah

Asylum seeker convicted of manslaughter after four died as he led boat across Channel loses bid to challenge convictions

Women are subject to "medical misogyny" across the NHS, a report has found.

Medical misogyny leaves women facing years of 'needless pain', MPs warn

A new AI-powered blood test is the first to detect signs of breast cancer in its earliest stages

AI-powered blood test first to spot earliest signs of breast cancer

Members of a search and rescue team during a search operation at Abberwick Ford on the River Aln near Alnwick, Northumberland.

Desperate search for England rugby star Tom Voyce, feared dead after going missing in Storm Darragh

Romanian voters with flags

Romania’s pro-Western parties agree to form majority government

Suheil Hamwi sat on his sofa

Lebanese man who spent 32 years in Syrian prisons welcomed home

Marcus Fakana

British teen jailed in Dubai after 'holiday romance' with 17-year-old girl from London

Dozens of tractors took up positions near Parliament today

Hundreds of tractors roll through Whitehall as farmers begin protest over ‘hated’ inheritance tax changes

Joe Biden speaks at a lectern

Biden backs memo aimed at helping Trump on China, Iran, North Korea and Russia

Reserve Bank of India’s new governor Sanjay Malhotra

India’s new central bank governor takes over as economic growth slows

Latest News

See more Latest News

The mega-tunnel will be large enough to have two lanes of traffic in both directions.

Plans in for incredible longest and deepest tunnel in the world, costing £37 billion and slashing 21-hour trips in half
A private medical clinic is seen damaged by a Russian missile attack in Zaporizhzhia

Ukrainian women pulled alive from rubble hours after Russian missile strike

c

Exact date snowfall set to blanket parts of UK with just weeks to go until Christmas

Palestinian children are evacuated from a site hit by an Israeli strike on Khan Younis, southern Gaza Strip

Deadly Israeli strike hits house sheltering displaced people in Gaza

GCHQ

Can you solve GCHQ's Christmas puzzle? Put your brain to the test against Britain's top spies
Shabana Mahmood

Justice Secretary hints at axing some jury trials amid 'unacceptable' Crown Court backlog

Cavan Medlock

WATCH: Moment 'Neo-Nazi' is overpowered by receptionist after walking into London law firm with six inch knife
Lisa Nandy's department bought the new folders in October

Government department spent £1,200 on two ministerial folders

People gather outside the fire damaged Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne

Australian police launch special operation over increased antisemitic attacks

c

93 gang members behind £4m in thefts arrested in nationwide shoplifting crackdown

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William spoke about his Christmas plans as he gave out presents to children of soldiers at Picton Barracks

Prince William reveals family Christmas plans - but admits he's "not ready"

Crown

King Charles recalls late Queen wearing crown at bath time to practice ahead of coronation

King Charles has revealed 'anxiety' at carrying the weight of St Edward's Crown during his coronation in May 2023.

King reveals 'anxiety' about carrying weight of the crown while talking to attendees from mother's anointing

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

The Oxford Street M&S demolition is a shame, but the debate has been worthwhile, writes Catherine Croft of the Twentieth Century Society

Oxford Street M&S demolition decision is a shame - but the public debate has been very welcome
Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure.

Starmer’s ‘Plan for Change’ hits the right notes on energy and infrastructure—As long as he sticks to it
Cat Eccles MP is backing Kim Leadbeater's Assisted Dying bill

Why the Assisted Dying Bill is a vital step for the terminally ill

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short.

Winter poverty looms as energy prices soar and promises fall short

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News