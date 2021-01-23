Hotel quarantine plan to be discussed by ministers - but how would it work?

Travellers arriving into the UK could soon be forced to quarantine in hotels on arrival. Picture: PA

By Joe Cook

Government ministers will reportedly meet on Monday to discuss the possibility of forcing travellers arriving in the UK to spend their 10 days of quarantine in a hotel.

With all travel corridors closed until at least 15 February, those arriving in the UK from abroad must already quarantine.

However, there are concerns about the percentage of people following the rules, especially with the risk of travellers bringing in new variants of Covid-19.

On Friday, Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told LBC the government was “looking at the science” on new border controls, adding “whatever we need to do we will do”.

So what are the current rules? How would the quarantine hotel plan work? Who would pay for the hotel stay? And why is the UK considering tightening its border controls now?

Read more: Sadiq Khan calls for airport quarantine hotels for people arriving in UK

What are the current border rules?

The current UK travel rules have been defended by Prime Minister Boris Johnson as “one of the toughest border regimes in the world”.

However, it was only last Monday that new measures came into force, requiring arrivals into the UK to produce a negative Covid-19 test taken 72 hours before departure.

It was also last Monday that the UK closed its quarantine-free travel from a select number of countries, with all arrivals now required to isolate for 10 days. Those that break the rules can be fined a minimum of £500.

Travellers are permitted to take a private test after five days and if negative, will be released from quarantine.

In addition to these rules, flight bans have been announced on arrivals from South Africa, South America, Portugal and Cape Verde, over concerns about new variants of the virus.

For those trying to leave the UK, current national lockdown rules ban international travel for all but essential reasons.

Read more: 'Too early' for Brits to book summer holidays, Dominic Raab tells LBC

Read more: Huge crowds at Heathrow airport described as 'extremely worrying'

How would the quarantine hotel plan work?

The hotel quarantine plan would mean travellers entering into the UK would be required to self-isolate in a hotel, rather than at an address of their choice.

Currently passengers arriving in the UK are permitted to take public transport home and even stay somewhere else overnight if necessary on the way to their quarantine location. This would likely change if the new measures being discussed are implemented.

Many countries in Asia, as well as New Zealand and Australia have had hotel quarantine measures since March 2020.

In these countries travellers are escorted straight from the airport to a nearby hotel, where they must stay in their room and meals are brought to their room.

In most places with the measures already in place, security guards are deployed to the hotels and heavy fines are given for any travellers breaking the rules.

Read more: Countries consider tougher restrictions on UK due to new Covid-19 variant

Read more: Scientists warn of prolonged lockdown due to 'more deadly' Covid-19 variant

Top tennis players are currently quarantining in Melbourne hotels for 14 days ahead of the Australian Open. Picture: PA

Who would pay for the hotel stay?

While any plans will still be under review at this stage, it is likely the traveller will be forced to pay for their own hotel stay and food.

It is estimated that it is likely to cost upwards of £1,000 for the 10-day quarantine stay, although this could be reduced if the testing scheme after five days stays in place.

This would likely further decimate the UK travel sector, which has already been hit hard by the pandemic.

Why would the UK change its rules now?

Concern over travellers potentially bringing in variants of Covid-19 that could be less susceptible to vaccines is the main factor driving the calls for tighter travel controls.

Number 10 is under growing pressure to implement tougher restrictions, with Mayor of London Sadiq Khan telling LBC the UK “shouldn't be embarrassed” of banning travel from countries with dangerous new variants.

Discussing the issue on Speak to Sadiq, he said: “We have had until now, even now, people arriving in our country, getting off a plane, using Tubes to go to home or to a hotel in the centre of London, that doesn’t make any sense to me.”

Read more: Police officers injured breaking up 200 person covid rule-breaker party in west London

At Prime Minister’s Questions on Wednesday, Boris Johnson also faced repeated questions from Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer on the travel issue.

The questions came after a recording emerged of Home Secretary Priti Patel telling Conservative supporters she advocated for the borders to be closed “last March”.

On Friday, the PM told a Downing Street press conference did not rule out the “need to go further to protect our borders” to avoid “having a new variant come back in”.

But, almost a year after the pandemic began there are widespread concerns that the current UK travel measures are not fit for purpose.

T2 Heathrow Friday afternoon. No ventilation. Long delays. Superspreading. pic.twitter.com/iIUl0DyURX — Peter Westmacott (@PeterWestmacott) January 22, 2021

Pictures posted on social media showed hundreds of people queuing at Heathrow border control with no room to social distance.

Passengers told the Daily Mail there were not enough staff at the border to go through all the new paperwork required to show proof of a negative Covid test. The Home Office denied this.

