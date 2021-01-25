Boris Johnson set to give go-ahead on quarantine hotels for UK arrivals

Anyone arriving in the UK could have to quarantine in a hotel. Picture: PA

By Maddie Goodfellow

Boris Johnson is set to bring in plans to force anyone entering the UK to isolate for ten days in "quarantine hotels".

The new system is expected to be announced in the next few days, with ministers said to be finalising the details as early as tomorrow.

Mr Johnson had wanted to exempt British residents and only target arrivals from countries with new strains of the virus, but it is now looking likely a tough new quarantine system for all arrivals will be chosen putting summer holidays 2021 at risk.

Cabinet sources told The Times that the Prime Minister is expected to sign off on the proposal, which is modelled on the system already in place in Australia, in the coming days in a bid to prevent the new strain overrunning the vaccine programme.

Chancellor Rishi Sunak is understood to support the idea, saying that the economic costs of the move will be less severe than the risks of the current travel system.

The Prime Minister has already suggested more may have to be done to "protect our borders", saying on Friday: "We don't want to put that (efforts to control the virus) at risk by having a new variant come back in."

Travellers wait for their Covid-19 test results at Heathrow Airport. Picture: PA

Under the tough plans, anyone arriving in the UK will need to isolate in an airport hotel for ten days as soon as they enter the country, regardless of where they have travelled from.

Travellers would face extra costs on top of any trip to spend their quarantine period in a hotel patrolled by security guards.

A decision is due to be made by the PM at a meeting of the government’s Covid operations committee.

On Monday, Work and Pensions Secretary Thérèse Coffey told LBC that the plans are under "consideration".

"We continue to step up the different measures about international travel and I'm conscious that, as the Prime Minister has set out, we may need to do even more.

"That policy works continues to be underway and decisions will be made based on the evidence and facts ahead of us.

"I know that the measures are still under active consideration. Not only for stepping them up, but also the criteria that we use for easing restrictions in the future."

It comes after Health Secretary Matt Hancock suggested a "blanket ban" on all arrivals to the UK on Sunday.

He warned that it is "absolutely critical" that Britain is protected from new virus strains.

Mr Hancock, who has been pushing for stricter travel restrictions, revealed yesterday that all 77 cases of the South African coronavirus variant detected in the UK have been linked to travellers.

He also said that the strains he most worries about are "the ones we have not detected yet".

"We have got to have a precautionary principle," Mr Hancock said.

"We've introduced pre-departure testing... but it is absolutely vital that we protect this country from a new variant that may not be as well dealt with by the vaccine.

"We cannot risk the progress that we've made."

Over the weekend, pictures circulated on social media, including one from senior diplomat Sir Peter Westmacott, appearing to show queues of people at border patrol with no obvious social distancing on Friday afternoon.

The scenes were described as "incredibly worrying" by the shadow health secretary.

Labour's shadow health secretary Nick Thomas-Symonds called on the Government to "get a grip" of the situation.

He said: "The Conservatives' indecision and incompetence has left holes in our country's defences.

"There's no clear strategy in place and they are lurching from one crisis to another.

"The scenes at airports are incredibly worrying, with no social distancing and clearly risking transmission of yet more strains of this awful virus.

"Ministers need to get a grip to protect our country's health."

A Government spokesperson said: "We are in a national lockdown to protect the NHS and save lives. People should not be travelling unless absolutely necessary. You must have proof of a negative test and a completed passenger locator form before arriving. Border Force have been ramping up enforcement and those not complying could be fined £500.

"It's ultimately up to individual airports to ensure social distancing on site."

A spokesperson for Heathrow pointed out that immigration halls are controlled by Border Force officials - who are helping to implement new rules around negative Covid tests for passengers - and not by airports.

He added: "We've been clear since last May really that social distancing in an airport environment isn't really possible.

"To put that in context, if you had one aircraft of let's say 300 people, you'd need a queue about 1km long to socially distance just one aircraft, which is why last summer we mandated face coverings in the airport."