The Queen is 'deeply respected' in Australia, says country's former PM Kevin Rudd

23 June 2022, 19:36

The Queen remains popular in Australia, Kevin Rudd has said.
The Queen remains popular in Australia, Kevin Rudd has said. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

No one else will be as popular as the Queen in Australia, former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd told LBC.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Speaking during LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, Mr Rudd said the Queen was "deeply respected" by Australians, but suggested once she is no longer on the throne there could be a referendum on the cards.

He told Andrew: "In Australia, there's a huge amount of affection for the Queen - no one wants to upset your nanna - and most of us in politics have met the Queen.

"She's a fine leader and a fine lady - deeply respected in Australia.

"What happens beyond her Britannic Majesty I'm not sure. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been very careful about when a further referendum will be taken of the Australian people.

"But my own judgement is that the Australian people may not be interested in moving to a republic until her majesty is no longer on the throne.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

When asked about Prince Charles' popularity in the country, Mr Rudd explained: "I don't think anyone could be as popular as the Queen.

"One of our number is now the Princess royal of Denmark - Princess Mary - she'll be the Queen of Denmark before long but Queen Elizabeth II has a much deeper affection in the hearts and minds of Australians.

"Obviously, if and when there is a change to a new monarch, there'll be a different set of feelings about that.

"I think there's a deep respect for Prince Charles and in his views on the environment and sustainability - that has actually resonated in Australia over time."

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

It comes as the republicans have returned to power in Australia after a recent election, with them having previously called a referendum in 1999, hoping to make the country a republic.

Mr Rudd said the results at the time were "quite decisive" with a 60-40 outcome.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Ukraine and Moldova have been accepted as candidates to join the EU.

EU grants Ukraine and Moldova candidate status after speedy review

Michael Franzese spoke to Andrew Marr on LBC

Top Mafia boss reveals he had to ‘look over his shoulder’ for years after leaving the mob

Sadiq Khan warned TfL services may need to be placed in a state of 'managed decline'

London Mayor warns of cuts to Tube and buses unless long-term funding deal is reached

The US Supreme Court has struck down a New York gun law enacted more than a century ago.

US Supreme Court overturns New York gun law in major ruling

Rhian Brewster (L) and Oli McBurnie (R) have been charged

Sheffield United stars Rhian Brewster and Oli McBurnie charged after play-off trouble

BA staff at Heathrow have voted to go on strike as the second day of rail strikes hit the country.

Holiday hell at Heathrow: Millions face summer travel misery after BA staff vote to strike

Ekweremadu and his wife have been charged over an organ harvesting plot

Nigerian politician and wife charged over plot to traffic child for organ harvesting in UK

Boris Johnson is going to tell Prince Charles to 'keep an open mind' on the Rwanda migrant plans

Boris to tell Charles to 'keep an open mind' over Rwanda migrant plan

Julius Francis was filmed knocking out a man at Wembley Boxpark

Boxer Julius Francis loses security licence after viral vid of knockout punch at Wembley Boxpark
OCR, one of the three main exam boards, has removed works by Philip Larkin (pictured), John Keats, Thomas Hardy, and Wilfred Owen.

Philip Larkin and Wilfred Owen removed by GCSE exam board in 'diversity' drive

Incredible moment man fights off crocodile with frying pan

Terrifying moment man fights off crocodile with frying pan

Patricia Gibson MP has been cleared of sexual misconduct allegations

SNP MP cleared of allegations of sexual misconduct as investigation was 'flawed'

Kate and William have released their first official portrait.

Together on canvas: William and Kate stun in their first official joint portrait

Drivers will be fined for crossing into cycle lanes in London

Drivers face £160 fines for crossing into cycle lanes under controversial London scheme

The Met's response to serial killer Stephen Port will be investigated

Police watchdog to reinvestigate Met’s response to serial killer Stephen Port

A woman and man have been charged with conspiring to traffic a child to the UK to harvest their organs.

Woman and man charged with plotting to traffic child to harvest organs in UK

Latest News

See more Latest News

Brexit

European Union makes Ukraine a candidate for EU membership

Supreme Court Abortion

Supreme Court ruling set to allow more Americans to carry guns away from home
Afghanistan Earthquake

Survivors dig by hand after Afghanistan earthquake kills 1,000
FDA Juul

Vaping company Juul ordered to pull e-cigarettes from US market
Building Collapse Florida

Judge approves billion-dollar payout for Florida building collapse victims
Vatican Pope Families

Vatican releases details of Pope’s planned visit to Canada

Germany Energy

Germany warns of gas ‘crisis’ as it activates second phase of emergency plan
Myanmar Suu Kyi

Deposed Myanmar leader Suu Kyi moved to solitary confinement

Russia Ukraine

Russian army expands grip on eastern Ukraine in move to cut supply lines
Anita Alvarez fainted underwater during a competition and was rescued by her coach

Heart-stopping moment hero coach leaps into pool after US swimmer faints underwater

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?
Sue Gray's much-anticipated report has been published in full

Read it in full: Sue Gray's much-anticipated final Partygate report
Boris Johnson became PM in 2019 following Theresa May's resignation

When did Boris Johnson become prime minister? And who would replace him if he resigned?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr has suggested there could be a clash between Prince Charles and Boris Johnson.

Charles vs Boris on Rwanda Migrants: A fly on the wall is getting very excited
Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'

Nick Ferrari issues warning to PM on 'the growing sense of industrial unrest'
Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'

Nick Ferrari asks Rachel Johnson if the PM has 'Margaret Thatcher's balls'
'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance

'Mick Lynch is inspirational': Frustrated NHS doctor says she'd strike if given the chance
James O'Brien schools Leave voter who asks him to stop mentioning Brexit

James O'Brien schools Leave voter who asks him to stop mentioning Brexit
Andrew Marr said he would pay "good money" to see RMT leader Mick Lynch and Boris Johnson "go nose-to-nose"

Andrew Marr: I'd pay good money to see Mick Lynch go nose-to-nose with the PM
'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU staff to avoid Brexit 'headache'

'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU'Panadol's my best friend': Caller says he's hired EU staff to avoid Brexit 'headache'
Shelagh Fogarty caller 'ashamed' to say he voted for Brexit

'I just feel so much regret': Shelagh Fogarty caller 'ashamed' to say he voted for Brexit
Andrew Marr mocked the Tories' position of attacking Labour for strikes

'I've had it up to here with this Labour government!' Marr on rail strikes 'blame game'
Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/06 | Watch LIVE from 8PM

Cross Question with Iain Dale 21/06 | Watch again

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London