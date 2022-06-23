The Queen is 'deeply respected' in Australia, says country's former PM Kevin Rudd

The Queen remains popular in Australia, Kevin Rudd has said. Picture: LBC/Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

No one else will be as popular as the Queen in Australia, former Australian Prime Minister Kevin Rudd told LBC.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Speaking during LBC's Tonight with Andrew Marr, Mr Rudd said the Queen was "deeply respected" by Australians, but suggested once she is no longer on the throne there could be a referendum on the cards.

He told Andrew: "In Australia, there's a huge amount of affection for the Queen - no one wants to upset your nanna - and most of us in politics have met the Queen.

"She's a fine leader and a fine lady - deeply respected in Australia.

"What happens beyond her Britannic Majesty I'm not sure. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese has been very careful about when a further referendum will be taken of the Australian people.

"But my own judgement is that the Australian people may not be interested in moving to a republic until her majesty is no longer on the throne.

Watch Tonight with Andrew Marr exclusively on Global Player every Monday to Thursday from 6pm to 7pm

When asked about Prince Charles' popularity in the country, Mr Rudd explained: "I don't think anyone could be as popular as the Queen.

"One of our number is now the Princess royal of Denmark - Princess Mary - she'll be the Queen of Denmark before long but Queen Elizabeth II has a much deeper affection in the hearts and minds of Australians.

"Obviously, if and when there is a change to a new monarch, there'll be a different set of feelings about that.

"I think there's a deep respect for Prince Charles and in his views on the environment and sustainability - that has actually resonated in Australia over time."

You can also listen to the podcast Tonight with Andrew Marr only on Global Player.

It comes as the republicans have returned to power in Australia after a recent election, with them having previously called a referendum in 1999, hoping to make the country a republic.

Mr Rudd said the results at the time were "quite decisive" with a 60-40 outcome.