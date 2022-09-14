Queen's lying-in-state begins: Thousands of mourners begin paying their respects to late monarch

14 September 2022, 17:20 | Updated: 14 September 2022, 17:55

Crowds have begun paying their respects to the late monarch.
Crowds have begun paying their respects to the late monarch. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

Thousands of mourners have begun entering Westminster hall to see the Queen lying in state.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Doors opened at 5pm, with members of the public seizing the opportunity to say a personal farewell ahead of the Queen's funeral on Monday.

Emotional visitors could be seen passing the monarch's coffin, with their heads bowed out of respect.

Each corner of the coffin, which is adorned by the Royal Standard, will be guarded 24 hours a day by soldiers from units that serve the Royal Household, including the Grenadier Guards and Blues and Royals.

Royal fans have been queuing for days in anticipation of the event, with the line snaking for miles along the Thames from Albert Embankment through to Southwark Park at maximum capacity.

It is able to stretch for 10 miles, but there is no guarantee that everyone who joins it will get to file past the coffin.

Just 20 minutes in, the queue was around 2.9 miles long, stretching as far as London Bridge.

To help avoid disappointment, it is understood that entry to the back of the queue may be closed early, although it is too early to estimate when that moment might come.

Members of the public queuing to pay their respects at Westminster Hall
Members of the public queuing to pay their respects at Westminster Hall. Picture: Getty

This story is being updated

