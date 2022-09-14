Somber Kate and Meghan mourn for the Queen as she begins lying in state in Parliament

14 September 2022, 15:53 | Updated: 14 September 2022, 16:05

Camilla, Kate, Sophie and Meghan in Westminster Hall
Camilla, Kate, Sophie and Meghan in Westminster Hall. Picture: Shutterstock

By Asher McShane

The Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle solemnly mourned the Queen as her coffin made the journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

The Queen Consort, Camilla, travelled with Kate, who wore a veil as they journeyed in a car behind the Queen’s coffin procession.

Meghan Markle, also in a veil, and Sophie Wessex travelled in a separate car.

William and Harry entered Westminster Hall together with their wives. William stood in front of Harry inside Westminster Hall for a choral service.

Royals gather in Westminster Hall as the Queen begins lying-in-state
Royals gather in Westminster Hall as the Queen begins lying-in-state. Picture: Getty

At 2.22pm the Queen was carried down the Mall on a gun carriage, as her children, grandchildren and other royals marched behind.

The Princess of Wales bowed her head while Meghan looked straight ahead alongside Sophie.

The Prince and Princess of Wales leaving today's service
The Prince and Princess of Wales leaving today's service. Picture: Getty

King Charles bore a sombre expression as he walked behind the coffin with other members of the royal family.

Meghan Markle follows in a car behind the Queen's coffin at today's service
Meghan Markle follows in a car behind the Queen's coffin at today's service. Picture: Alamy

Read More: Live updates: King Charles, William and Harry walk behind Queen's coffin as procession takes her to lie-in-state

Read More: Grieving William and Harry reunited as they march side-by-side in Queen's procession

During the service, the senior royals stood in formation facing the coffin on its purple-covered catafalque, which was flanked with a tall, yellow flickering candle at each corner of the wide scarlet platform.

The Princess of Wales and Queen Consort Camilla travel to today's service
The Princess of Wales and Queen Consort Camilla travel to today's service. Picture: Getty

The King and Queen Consort stood together a metre or so apart, with the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence behind them, then the Duke of York alone, and in the next row the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Behind them were the Prince and Princess of Wales, with the Duke of Sussex behind William, and the Duchess of Sussex directly behind Kate.

The Cross of Westminster was placed at the head of the coffin.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lyra McKee was killed whilst observing a riot in Londonderry in 2019

Man found guilty of possessing gun that killed journalist Lyra McKee

William and Harry march shoulder-to-shoulder in the Queen's procession

Grieving William and Harry reunited as they march side-by-side in Queen's procession

The Royal family salutes the Queen's coffin as it enters the Palace of Westminster

The Queen lies in state: Her Majesty’s coffin to rest for four days as cries of ‘God Save the King’ ring out

Hundreds of thousands queue for to pay tribute to the Queen

Queues to see the Queen could stretch for ten miles as mourners gather by the Thames

Thousands of people are calling for the day the Queen died to become an annual bank holiday in her honour

Petition calling for annual 'Queen Elizabeth day' bank holiday reaches 100,000 signatures

Centre Parcs customers have warned they will "lose hundreds of pounds" after the company said it would shut its sites for the Queen's funeral

Center Parcs holidaymakers now told they can stay on funeral day - but all facilities closed

Penny Lancaster on duty guarding the Queen's coffin

Rod Stewart's wife Penny Lancaster among police guarding Queen's coffin

Sugar tax and anti-obesity drive could be scrapped

Sugar tax and plans to crack down on obesity could be scrapped under government review

Despite his decade of military service, Prince Harry will be banned from wearing uniform for the Queen's funeral

Harry hits back after he is banned from wearing military uniform for Queen's funeral

Foodbanks have been closed, flights will be diverted and events like Guinea Pig Awareness Day have been cancelled out of 'respect' for the Queen

Guinea Pig Awareness Week, foodbanks and flights: events cancelled or moved out of 'respect' for the Queen

A £50,000 reward has been offered in the hunt for the killer of Olivia Pratt-Korbel

Lord Ashcroft offers £50,000 reward to catch nine-year-old Olivia Pratt-Korbel's killer

Record number of migrants cross the Channel in small boats

Channel migrant crossings pass 2021 record with 28,000 people arriving in small boats

The fifth day of events to mark the Queen's death includes a procession and the beginning of a period of lying-in-state

Ceremonial procession and lying-in-state: What's happening today and how to watch

Live
The Queen's coffin was taken to Westminster Hall today to lie in rest for four days

Live updates: King Charles, William and Harry walk behind Queen's coffin as procession takes her to lie-in-state

Inflation fell from its recent highs in August as diesel and petrol prices dropped

UK inflation rate eases but still near 40-year record

The Queen will only be buried with two items of jewellery, according to a royal expert

Queen 'to be buried with just two modest items of jewellery' despite collection worth millions

Latest News

See more Latest News

People walk in the rain ahead of the approaching Typhoon Muifa in Taipei, Taiwan

Typhoon Muifa heads for Shanghai after making landfall in China

Pope Francis prays during a Mass at the Expo Grounds in Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan

Frail Pope Francis criticises Russia’s war in Ukraine and appeals for peace

Irene Papas in 1956

Greece’s Irene Papas, who earned Hollywood fame, dies at 93

Panicked bank employees stand next to a window that was broken by attackers to exit the bank, in Beirut, Lebanon

Woman with toy gun grabs trapped savings from Beirut bank

Viacheslav Myronenko, 71, stands in front of the entrance of a damaged building where he lives in the freed village of Hrakove, Ukraine

Ukrainians in freed village tell of life under months of Russian occupation

Ukrainian President Vilodymir Zelenskyy takes part in a national flag-raising ceremony in Izium, Ukraine

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky visits retaken city of Izium

Spain Almodovar

Pedro Almodovar pulls out of first English-language feature film

Fragments of a prehistoric human skeleton partly covered by sediment in an underwater cave in Tulum, Mexico

Prehistoric human skeleton found in Mexican cave threatened by new tourist train

Bryan Ong

Queen’s death renews interest over UK memorabilia in Hong Kong

Ursula von der Leyen

EU chief proposes electricity market reform and revenue cap

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

James newspapers

James O’Brien hits out at ‘culture of bullying’ in British media

Queen and Nick

The Queen had a 'lovely relationship' with military due to her 'similar outlook', former chief reveals
Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/09 | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Marr 13/09 | Watch again

Millions of mourners are expected to line the streets to pay their respects to the Queen.

Andrew Marr: London will see scenes 'unlike any capital has witnessed before' as mourners queue to pay respects to Queen
Outpouring of grief

Bereavement expert tells LBC the national outpouring of grief can be a 'positive' thing

police in parliament

James O'Brien signs off feisty caller with a ‘love to the family’

Tom Swarbrick and Charles III

'Who elected him?’: Man arrested for potentially causing ‘distress’ during King Charles III proclamation
King Charles as prince asked how BLM protesters could be given hope, according to Lord Woolley

King Charles as prince asked how BLM protesters could be given hope, according to Lord Woolley
Andrew Marr has said heavy-handed policing over royal protests are "dangerous".

Andrew Marr: 'Idiotic' heavy-handed policing over royal protests are 'frankly pathetic' and 'dangerous for the monarchy'
grassroots

The late Queen wouldn't wish to banish kids from playing fields, argues grassroots football chairman

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London