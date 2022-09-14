Somber Kate and Meghan mourn for the Queen as she begins lying in state in Parliament

Camilla, Kate, Sophie and Meghan in Westminster Hall. Picture: Shutterstock

By Asher McShane

The Princess of Wales and Meghan Markle solemnly mourned the Queen as her coffin made the journey from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall.

The Queen Consort, Camilla, travelled with Kate, who wore a veil as they journeyed in a car behind the Queen’s coffin procession.

Meghan Markle, also in a veil, and Sophie Wessex travelled in a separate car.

William and Harry entered Westminster Hall together with their wives. William stood in front of Harry inside Westminster Hall for a choral service.

Royals gather in Westminster Hall as the Queen begins lying-in-state. Picture: Getty

At 2.22pm the Queen was carried down the Mall on a gun carriage, as her children, grandchildren and other royals marched behind.

The Princess of Wales bowed her head while Meghan looked straight ahead alongside Sophie.

The Prince and Princess of Wales leaving today's service. Picture: Getty

King Charles bore a sombre expression as he walked behind the coffin with other members of the royal family.

Meghan Markle follows in a car behind the Queen's coffin at today's service. Picture: Alamy

During the service, the senior royals stood in formation facing the coffin on its purple-covered catafalque, which was flanked with a tall, yellow flickering candle at each corner of the wide scarlet platform.

The Princess of Wales and Queen Consort Camilla travel to today's service. Picture: Getty

The King and Queen Consort stood together a metre or so apart, with the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence behind them, then the Duke of York alone, and in the next row the Earl and Countess of Wessex.

Behind them were the Prince and Princess of Wales, with the Duke of Sussex behind William, and the Duchess of Sussex directly behind Kate.

The Cross of Westminster was placed at the head of the coffin.