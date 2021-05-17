Rabbi hospitalised after being attacked outside synagogue in Chigwell

17 May 2021, 06:59 | Updated: 17 May 2021, 09:07

The rabbi was attacked outside his synagogue in Chigwell, Essex
The rabbi was attacked outside his synagogue in Chigwell, Essex. Picture: Google Street View
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

A rabbi has been taken to hospital after being attacked outside his synagogue in Essex on Sunday.

Essex Police said officers were called to Limes Avenue in Chigwell shortly after 1:15pm following reports of a racially aggravated assault against Rabbi Rafi Goodwin.

The force said it believed two teenagers stepped out in front of the victim's vehicle while he was driving. They then shouted at him and reportedly began making anti-semitic remarks before damaging his car.

When Mr Goodwin, aged in his 30s, got out of his vehicle to confront them he was attacked with an unknown object, causing him to require hospital treatment, police said.

Community leaders have offered their support to the rabbi following the attack, during which his phone was stolen.

The two boys, believed to be aged between 15 and 18, are believed to have fled the scene on foot.

Read more: Four arrested after reports of anti-Semitic threats shouted from cars

Read more: At least 76 Palestinian casualties after series of Israeli airstrikes

Both have been described as being of Asian ethnicity.

One was approximately 5ft 9in, wore his hair in an Afro-style and was wearing a black jacket. The other was described as being 5ft 7in and was wearing a black jacket and grey tracksuit bottoms.

Essex Police confirmed that the incident was not linked to wider pro-Palestine protests that occurred over the weekend.

A spokesperson for the force said: "We know that this incident may be concerning for those in the local area, and we are working quickly to identify those responsible and to liaise with community leaders for any further support for those impacted."

The leader of Redbridge Council, Jas Athwal, said on Sunday: "Essex Police have confirmed that they are treating today's attack on Rabbi Rafi as an anti-Semitic hate crime, however police are not linking the motives of this crime to heightened tensions in the Middle East and the current hostilities in Israel and Palestine.

Read more: '100,000' protesters march through London in Free Palestine demonstration

Read more: Israeli airstrike destroys Gaza tower block HQ of international media outlets

"Anti-semitism has no place in our society and if you have any information about this unprovoked and cowardly attack, please contact the police.

"We are proud of our community and all parts of the community in Redbridge, we unequivocally condemn this attack and will continue to work together to support each other."

Moshe Freedman, Rabbi of New West End Synagogue, asked people to pray for his "dear friend and colleague" following the attack.

Responding to the incident, Rabbi Herschel Gluck said: "Whenever a person is attacked like this, it touches me deeply.

"The person themselves, their families, their congregation and their friends are all affected by this.

"Even though it is an individual, it has much broader and wider ramifications."

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Loughton CID on 101 quoting the crime reference number 42/92174/21.

Latest News

See more Latest News

Israel has carried out further heavy airstrikes against locations in Gaza

Heavy bombing continues in Gaza as Israeli PM vows Hamas will pay 'heavy price'
An artillery unit

Israel claims Gaza tunnels destroyed in heavy air strikes

Dexter Kruger

111-year-old Australian man recommends eating chicken brains

Virus Outbreak India

Dip in coronavirus cases in Mumbai offers hope to India

Hugs are going to be allowed once again as lockdown eases

Lockdown easing LIVE: Most of UK edges out of restrictions with hugs allowed again
Locals enjoy an indoor drink at Showtime Bar in Huddersfield

Pubs welcome punters back indoors for first time in months

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Boris Johnson is set to hold a Covid-19 press briefing later this afternoon

What time is Boris Johnson’s Covid announcement today and what will he say?
Rishi Sunak made the comments to LBC during an outing in Hartlepool

Chancellor: "All security protocols" followed after PM's phone number found online
Three Covid vaccines have been approved for use in the UK so far

What are the different vaccines for Covid-19? AstraZeneca, Pfizer and Moderna jab comparison

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

David Lammy branded the abuse 'disgusting'

Lammy: 'Directing vile insults at Jewish people is totally unacceptable, it must stop'
LBC's Nick Ferrari questioned the Secretary of State

'How do you go to the pub with caution?': Nick Ferrari questions minister
UK must force Israel to stop bombing Palestine, ex-Palestinian envoy insists

UK must force Israel to stop 'harassing' Palestine, ex-Palestinian envoy insists
Tabloids should stop vilifying Prince Harry for mental health work, caller insists

Tabloids should stop vilifying Prince Harry for mental health work, caller insists
Swarbrick on Sunday | Watch live from 10am

Swarbrick On Sunday 16/05 | Watch in Full

David Lammy: Tories 'seeking to suppress the vote' with ID proposals

David Lammy: Tories 'seeking to suppress the vote' with ID proposals

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London