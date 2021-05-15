Thousands of people join Free Palestine march in central London

15 May 2021, 13:10

By Asher McShane

Thousands of people have begun to march through Hyde Park in central London in solidarity with the people of Palestine.

Demonstrators chanted "free, free Palestine," and held banners calling for an end to the bombing of the territory by Israeli forces.

Organisers say "immediate action" is needed by the UK Government to help end the "brutal" violence against the Palestinian people.

At midday on Saturday, demonstrators arrived at Hyde Park near Marble Arch to march to the Israeli embassy, holding banners and chanting.

Thousands of protesters marched on the Israeli embassy in London. Picture: LBC

Among those expected to address the crowds are former Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn, Diane Abbott and Zarah Sultana.

It comes as thousands of Palestinians have been forced to flee from their homes after a week of sustained conflict.

Since Monday night, Palestinian militant group Hamas has fired hundreds of rockets into Israel, whose military responded by barraging the Gaza Strip with tank fire and air strikes.

READ MORE: Israeli warplanes launch strikes in Gaza and Palestinian militants fire rockets

At least 126 people have been killed in Gaza, including 31 children and 20 women. In Israel seven people have been killed, including a six-year-old boy and a soldier.

The demonstration in London was organised by Palestine Solidarity Campaign, Friends of Al-Aqsa, Palestinian Forum in Britain, Stop The War Coalition, Campaign for Nuclear Disarmament and the Muslim Association of Britain.

A spokesperson for the organisers said: "It is vital that the UK Government takes immediate action.

"It must stop allowing Israel's brutal violence against and oppression of the Palestinian people to go unpunished.

"The bombardment of Gaza which is killing civilians including children is a war crime.

"The UK Government is complicit in these acts as long as it continues to offer Israel military, diplomatic and financial support."

The Israeli embassy issued the following statement today: "Hamas is a radical terrorist organisation that fires rockets indiscriminately on civilian populations.

"Their charter calls for the establishment an Islamic state instead of Israel. It is regrettable to see citizens of a democratic country giving legitimacy to such an organisation and its violent actions.

"Unfortunately, over the last week we have seen incitement to violence and antisemitic signs and slogans chanted in demonstrations, this has forced the Israeli Embassy, in the heart or London, to need to be barricaded by the police for protection."

