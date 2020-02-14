Rapist attacked woman as she slept on New Year's Day

14 February 2020, 16:43

Emeka Ugoh was jailed for nine years after raping a woman as she slept
Emeka Ugoh was jailed for nine years after raping a woman as she slept. Picture: Met Office

A man who raped a woman as slept has been jailed for nine years.

Emeka Ugoh, 33, attacked his 20-year-old victim while staying at a friend’s house following a New Year’s Eve party.

He tried to have sex with his victim twice during the night despite her clearly resisting his attempts, Green Crown Court was told.

But on the morning of 1 January 2018 she awoke to find Ugoh attacking her.

She reported the incident to police and was supported by specialist officers.

Ugoh pled not guilty, but it took a jury only 90 minutes to decide Ogoh, from Oldham, was guilty.

DC Rob Bushell said: “Even though Ugoh knew that the victim did not want to have sex with him, he decided to take advantage of her being asleep in order to rape her. 

“Thanks to the strength and patience of the victim in supporting this investigation, we have successfully removed a dangerous offender from the community.

“I urge anyone who has been a victim of a sexual offence to contact police without delay so that at the very least, they can be supported.”

