‘If I die you can take my body’: Survivors of 1972 Andes plane crash reveal the shocking tale of their struggle for life

9 January 2024, 12:47 | Updated: 9 January 2024, 13:01

A new documentary will tell the story of the survivors of the 1972 Andes plane crash.
A new documentary will tell the story of the survivors of the 1972 Andes plane crash. Picture: Netflix/Getty

By Jenny Medlicott

Survivors of the 1972 Andes plane crash have revealed the harrowing story of how they survived one of the most inhospitable environments imaginable.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Uruguayan Air Force Flight 571, was bound for Santiago, Chile with 45 passengers on board when it lost its wings after hitting a mountain ridge in the Andes.

Twelve people were killed in the initial crash, while a further 17 went on to die in the following 72 days they were stranded.

The passengers were forced to endure the extreme conditions of the Andes for 72 days, including multiple avalanches, and by the end, only 16 survived.

Now the remaining survivors have spoken out in a tell-all documentary from Channel 5, Andes Plane Crash: Terror at 30,000 feet, set to drop on Tuesday evening.

The story of the survivors shook the world at the time - not just because they managed to survive, but the methods they were forced to use in order to do so.

Coche Inciarte, who died last July aged 75, tells the documentary makers of the shocking decisions the group had to make to survive.

He speaks of how the group made a ‘pact’ to eat each other if they died.

“We make a pact between us. If I die you can take my body. If I die you can do the same. And that made me decide to eat,” he says in the programme.

“At last they accepted the idea and we could start eating the bodies.”

Read more: 2023 was hottest year on record due to human-driven climate change and El Nino, scientists confirm

Read more: 'Terrified' university student killed herself in prison after being 'berated' by fellow inmates, inquiry told

Parrado (left photo) after being rescued. Survivor Carlos Páez Rodríguez (right photo) with his father after being rescued.
Parrado (left photo) after being rescued. Survivor Carlos Páez Rodríguez (right photo) with his father after being rescued. Picture: Getty
The Netflix film brought the story to life, filming some scenes actually in the Andes.
The Netflix film brought the story to life, filming some scenes actually in the Andes. . Picture: Netflix

Passengers on board the aircraft included 19 members of Uruguay's Old Christian rugby team, the remaining 26 were friends, family and supporters.

They had been travelling to a rugby match against the Old Boys team in Santiago but the plane crashed after it started its descent too early.

The only supplies they had on board were: eight chocolate bars, a tin of mussels, a few dates, a tin of almonds, three tiny jars of jam, dried plums, sweets and several bottles of wine.

Eduardo Strauch, another survivor featured in the programme, reveals how his cousins, Fito And Daniel, told him that he needed to eat the flesh of his dead friends otherwise he would “get very weak”.

“We started eating very small pieces and starting feeling a little bit better with the protein.”

Survivor Gustavo Zerbino, left, and writer of Society of the Snow Pablo Vierci.
Survivor Gustavo Zerbino, left, and writer of Society of the Snow Pablo Vierci. Picture: Alamy

Fernando Parrado, one of the passengers who hiked through the Andes for 10 days in search of help, said of eating each other’s bodies: “I can assure you that having been there with us on that situation you would have arrived at the same conclusion at the same moment and you would have done exactly the same thing.”

Meanwhile, Roberto Canessa spoke of the torment it caused, as he said he felt like he “would be stealing their souls”.

“We wondered whether we were going mad even to contemplate such a thing. Had we turned into brute savages?” he said.

The surviving members of the group were finally saved after 72 days when Parrado and Canessa came across a group of Chilean shepherds. The rest of the group was then later found by the Chilean Air Force.

It comes after Netflix brought the shocking story to life with the release of Society of the Snow last week - where some scenes were actually filmed in the Andes.

The film is an adaptation of Pablo Vierci’s 2009 book.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Breaking
Breaking News

Former Post Office boss Paula Vennells will hand back her CBE

Hottest Year

European climate agency warns world is ‘flirting’ with warming limit

Snow is set to fall again next week

Exact date snow to fall again, as Brits set to be gripped by deep freeze with icy blast continuing

2024 could be even hotter, scientists have said

2023 was hottest year on record due to human-driven climate change and El Nino, scientists confirm

Spain Plastic Pollution

Spain probes contamination of beaches after plastic pellets spilled from ship

France Prime Minister

Gabriel Attal, 34, becomes France’s youngest prime minister

Tim Parker (L), described as the 'Prince of Darkness', with Paula Vennells (R), the Post Office's former CEO

From the 'Prince of Darkness' to Sir Ed: The key figures who presided over the Post Office Horizon scandal

Russia American Arrested

US citizen arrested in Moscow on drug charges

Spain Masks

Spain makes masks mandatory in hospitals after spike in Covid and flu cases

Katie Allan killed herself within months of being sent to young offenders institution

'Terrified' university student killed herself in prison after being 'berated' by fellow inmates, inquiry told

Ms Vennell's church has said it would be unfair to judge the former Post Office boss on the TV drama.

Paula Vennells’ church compares Post Office TV drama to The Crown and says she shouldn't be judged on show

APTOPIX Oregon Emergency Landing

Alaska Airlines’ decision not to ground Boeing jet comes under scrutiny

Israel Palestinians US Blinken

Blinken planning for post-war Gaza as bombardment continues

Rishi Sunak gathered his Cabinet today to try and find a way to clear Post Office scandal victims

Rishi Sunak gathers Cabinet to bring ‘faster justice’ for Post Office victims as Alan Johnson says Fujitsu should pay up

Russia Election

Communist candidate approved to run in Russian presidential election

Domestic abuse victims are set to receive 'flee funds' under a new government scheme.

Domestic abuse victims to receive ‘flee funds’ of up to £2,500 to help escape abusive partners

Latest News

See more Latest News

Japan Plane Fire Timeline

Japan improves emergency measures following fatal plane collision

A man was stabbed to death at Strawberry Hill station

Murder probe after man stabbed to death at London train station and boy, 16, knifed in leg

Lousha Liddell died in a motorcycle crash on January 3

Tributes pour in for 'beloved' Ed Sheeran dancer killed in south London motorbike crash

Netherlands Wilders

Dutch election-winner Geert Wilders withdraws proposal to ban mosques and Koran

New legislation is set to outlaw the dog meat industry.

‘It’s history in the making’: South Korea passes law banning centuries-old dog meat industry
Moon-Landing

Moon landing attempt appears doomed after ‘critical’ fuel leak

Mel Stride discusses with Nick Ferrari the aims of the public inquiry into the Horizon scandal

Fujitsu will 'possibly' be 'on the hook' for compensation for victims of Post Office Horizon scandal, minister says
A new study found the average litre of bottled water has nearly a quarter million invisible pieces of nanoplastics

Average plastic bottle of water contains 240,000 nanoplastics particles, study finds

Miracle has been in a hotel room for eight months after being evicted from his bedsit

Councils set to spend over £2bn housing homeless families this year

South Korea Dog Meat

South Korean parliament endorses landmark legislation banning dog meat industry

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has been excluded from a prestigious new book celebrating Sandhurst's top recruits

Prince Harry excluded from prestigious book celebrating top Sandhurst recruits

Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

Court ordered Ghislaine Maxwell to search for 'Andrew' and 'underage' as 'devastated' prince locks himself away
Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

King 'to force Andrew to pay for his own security at Windsor mansion' after duke is named in Epstein files

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit