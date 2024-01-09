'Terrified' university student killed herself in prison after being 'berated' by fellow inmates, inquiry told

9 January 2024, 11:20

Katie Allan killed herself within months of being sent to young offenders institution
Katie Allan killed herself within months of being sent to young offenders institution. Picture: Alamy

A university student who killed herself while in prison for drink-driving was "terrified" the day before she died after being "berated" by fellow inmates, her mum has told an inquiry.

Katie Allan, 21, had a history of self-harming which staff at the Polmont Young Offenders Institution, in Stirlingshire, were aware of before she took her own life on June 4, 2018.

The 21-year-old always insisted she did not realise she had hit anyone after her tyre blew and she hit an island after drinking four pints. She was jailed for 16 months despite the boy and his family pleading with the judge not to imprison her.

Her mother Linda Allan told a prison officer Ms Allan "was being berated by fellow inmates" on the day of her death. 

Katie Allan was jailed for 16 months for dangerous driving
Katie Allan was jailed for 16 months for dangerous driving. Picture: Alamy

The agreed evidence was heard at the first day of a fatal accident inquiry (FAI) at Falkirk Sheriff Court, which is looking into the deaths of Ms Allan and another inmate, William Brown.

William had been removed from suicide watch just hours before ending his own life on October 7. Both he and Katie had been assessed with the Talk To Me scheme.

In a statement outside court, the families' solicitor Aamer Anwar urged First Minister Humza Yousaf to work to remove Crown immunity, which means the Scottish Prison Service (SPS) is exempt from prosecution for the deaths.

He said they also want the First Minister to hold SPS to account and ensure families get automatic legal representation at an FAI.

The inquiry heard Ms Allan, who died aged 21 on June 4 2018, was found to have traces of an antidepressant which was not prescribed to her, during a post-mortem examination.

At a family visit on June 3, her mother, Linda Allan, had told prison officers the Glasgow University student was being "berated" by other prisoners and was "terrified".

Ms Allan, who suffered from alopecia, had a history of self-harming which prison staff were aware of.

She was last seen alive by a prison officer as she watched TV, and said "Hi", just after 8pm, before taking her own life. She was found by a prison officer just before 6am on June 4.

Ms Allan had lost seven kilos (15lb) while in custody over a period of four months after being jailed for a drink-driving offence.

In April 2018, her solicitor had urged the Scottish Prison Service to get her medical treatment for alopecia and eczema.

Ms Allan had been given a hair piece and her next appointment with a doctor was more than a month after her death, on July 6 2018.

She had abandoned an appeal against her 16-month sentence on May 29.

A toxicology report during a post-mortem examination found 0.034mg per litre of mirtazapine - an antidepressant, which Ms Allan was not prescribed.

Linda and Stuart Allan, the parents of Katie Allan arrive at Falkirk Sheriff Court
Linda and Stuart Allan, the parents of Katie Allan arrive at Falkirk Sheriff Court. Picture: Alamy

Ms Allan's parents, Linda and Stuart, stood with Mr Anwar as he made a statement on their behalf, saying they "believe that the SPS have no accountability for the avoidable deaths of young people", saying that while the Crown Office found "evidence to pursue a criminal prosecution against the Scottish Prison Service but Crown immunity prevents them from doing so".

Deborah Coles, executive director of Inquest, backed their call to lift Crown immunity, adding: "The deaths of Katie and William really should shame us all."

A SPS spokesperson said: "The loss of any person in our care is devastating and we recognise the profound impact it has. Everyone who enters custody is assessed to identify what support is needed."

They said it would be inappropriate to comment further given the FAI.

A spokesperson for the Crown Office said: "We acknowledge that the wait for these proceedings has been too long and has caused distress for Katie and William's families.

"The FAI will allow a public airing of all the evidence at which families and interested parties will be represented.

Those feeling distressed or suicidal can call Samaritans for help on 116 123 or email jo@samaritans.org in the UK. In the US, call the Samaritans branch in your area or 1 (800) 273-TALK

"The families and legal representatives will continue to be kept updated as the inquiry progresses."

A Scottish Government spokesperson said: "Our thoughts are with every family who has been bereaved by suicide in prisons.

"Fatal Accident Inquiries are a matter for the independent Crown Office and Procurator Fiscal Service.

"We cannot comment on these cases with the approaching Fatal Accident Inquiry and we will carefully consider the outcome."

