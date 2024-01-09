2023 was hottest year on record due to human-driven climate change and El Nino, scientists confirm

9 January 2024, 12:32

2024 could be even hotter, scientists have said
2024 could be even hotter, scientists have said. Picture: Getty/Alamy
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Last year was the hottest on record, with warnings 2024 could be even warmer, according to EU scientists.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The average global temperature was 14.98C, which is 0.17C hotter than the previous record set in 2016, the EU's climate change service Copernicus said.

According to Met Office scientists, the record might not last long, with 2024 set to be hotter than ever.

The global temperature is expected to rise 1.5C above the global average between 1850 and 1900. Last year, the temperature was 1.48C above.

There is a global commitment to limit warming to 1.5C above pre-industrial levels, as scientists predict this will reduce the negative impacts of climate change.

A man sits next to a fountain during a hot summer day in Malaga, Spain
A man sits next to a fountain during a hot summer day in Malaga, Spain. Picture: Getty

However, one year above the average between the period does not suggest a failure to contain global warming below 1.5C, as the temperature is measured across a decade.

The increasing global temperature was driven partly by human-caused climate change, as well as the weather phenomenon El Nino.

Read More: Developing nations press rich world to fight climate change at Cop28 summit

Read More: Don't shoot the messenger: Dismissing climate advocates misses the mark, writes Natasha Devon

El Nino is the warming of sea surface temperature that occurs every few years.

Copernicus scientists also found that July 2023 was most likely the hottest month on earth for more than 120,000 years, with Antarctic sea ice at an all-time low.

Aemet Activates Orange Heat Warning In Seville
Aemet Activates Orange Heat Warning In Seville. Picture: Getty

Samantha Burgess, deputy director of the Copernicus Climate Change Service, said: "2023 was an exceptional year with climate records tumbling like dominoes.

"Not only is 2023 the warmest year on record, it is also the first year with all days over 1C warmer than the pre-industrial period.

"Temperatures during 2023 likely exceed those of any period in at least the last 100,000 years."

Meanwhile, emissions from wildfires increase by 30 percent in 2023, primarily due to huge fires across Canada.

And, while there were no extreme temperatures in the UK, as happened in 2022, much of Europe was subject to intense heatwaves, with temperatures soaring towards 50C in some countries.

Greece and Spain regularly saw temperatures soar well past 40C, contributing to frequent fires.

Dr Nick Dunstone, a Met Office climate scientists, added: "The extraordinary global heat through 2023 made it possible to signal it would be the hottest year on record well before the year had finished. This level of warming is in line with climate projections.

"We expect the strong El Nino in the Pacific to impact the global temperature through 2024. For this reason we are forecasting 2024 to be another record breaking year, with the possibility of temporarily exceeding 1.5C for the first time."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A new documentary will tell the story of the survivors of the 1972 Andes plane crash.

‘If I die you can take my body’: Survivors of 1972 Andes plane crash reveal the shocking tale of their struggle for life

Hottest Year

European climate agency warns world is ‘flirting’ with warming limit

Snow is set to fall again next week

Exact date snow to fall again, as Brits set to be gripped by deep freeze with icy blast continuing

Spain Plastic Pollution

Spain probes contamination of beaches after plastic pellets spilled from ship

France Prime Minister

Gabriel Attal, 34, becomes France’s youngest prime minister

Tim Parker (L), described as the 'Prince of Darkness', with Paula Vennells (R), the Post Office's former CEO

From the 'Prince of Darkness' to Sir Ed: The key figures who presided over the Post Office Horizon scandal

Russia American Arrested

US citizen arrested in Moscow on drug charges

Spain Masks

Spain makes masks mandatory in hospitals after spike in Covid and flu cases

Katie Allan killed herself within months of being sent to young offenders institution

'Terrified' university student killed herself in prison after being 'berated' by fellow inmates, inquiry told

Ms Vennell's church has said it would be unfair to judge the former Post Office boss on the TV drama.

Paula Vennells’ church compares Post Office TV drama to The Crown and says she shouldn't be judged on show

APTOPIX Oregon Emergency Landing

Alaska Airlines’ decision not to ground Boeing jet comes under scrutiny

Israel Palestinians US Blinken

Blinken planning for post-war Gaza as bombardment continues

Rishi Sunak gathered his Cabinet today to try and find a way to clear Post Office scandal victims

Rishi Sunak gathers Cabinet to bring ‘faster justice’ for Post Office victims as Alan Johnson says Fujitsu should pay up

Russia Election

Communist candidate approved to run in Russian presidential election

Domestic abuse victims are set to receive 'flee funds' under a new government scheme.

Domestic abuse victims to receive ‘flee funds’ of up to £2,500 to help escape abusive partners

Japan Plane Fire Timeline

Japan improves emergency measures following fatal plane collision

Latest News

See more Latest News

A man was stabbed to death at Strawberry Hill station

Murder probe after man stabbed to death at London train station and boy, 16, knifed in leg

Lousha Liddell died in a motorcycle crash on January 3

Tributes pour in for 'beloved' Ed Sheeran dancer killed in south London motorbike crash

Netherlands Wilders

Dutch election-winner Geert Wilders withdraws proposal to ban mosques and Koran

New legislation is set to outlaw the dog meat industry.

‘It’s history in the making’: South Korea passes law banning centuries-old dog meat industry
Moon-Landing

Moon landing attempt appears doomed after ‘critical’ fuel leak

Mel Stride discusses with Nick Ferrari the aims of the public inquiry into the Horizon scandal

Fujitsu will 'possibly' be 'on the hook' for compensation for victims of Post Office Horizon scandal, minister says
A new study found the average litre of bottled water has nearly a quarter million invisible pieces of nanoplastics

Average plastic bottle of water contains 240,000 nanoplastics particles, study finds

Miracle has been in a hotel room for eight months after being evicted from his bedsit

Councils set to spend over £2bn housing homeless families this year

South Korea Dog Meat

South Korean parliament endorses landmark legislation banning dog meat industry

James Atkinson

University graduate died after eating two bites of pizza ordered from Deliveroo, inquest hears

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince Harry has been excluded from a prestigious new book celebrating Sandhurst's top recruits

Prince Harry excluded from prestigious book celebrating top Sandhurst recruits

Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

Court ordered Ghislaine Maxwell to search for 'Andrew' and 'underage' as 'devastated' prince locks himself away
Prince Andrew appears to be being coaxed out of the Royal Lodge

King 'to force Andrew to pay for his own security at Windsor mansion' after duke is named in Epstein files

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

Nick Ferrari blames 'lazy, irresponsible parents' for rising absenteeism in schools

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts

The Lib Dems are embracing their whacky side with more outlandish stunts, but will it cut through at the ballot box?
Supporting Britain's Pubs in 2024

Raising a glass to recovery: Supporting Britain's pubs in 2024 and beyond

David Buik hopes for a happy 2024 for investors

2023 was a roller coaster for global equities - let's hope it's a happy new year for investors
Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit