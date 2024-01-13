The real reason Kate Middleton did not travel to Balmoral on day Queen Elizabeth died

Kate did not travel with Prince William to see the Queen on the day she died. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

The real reason Kate Middleton did not travel with Prince William on the day Queen Elizabeth died has been revealed.

Members of the Royal Family rushed to be by the Queen's side during her final moments, including King Charles, Prince Harry, and William.

There was reportedly a brief spat between Charles and Harry, as the monarch told his youngest son not to bring Meghan Markle.

The last picture of Queen Elizabeth before she died. Picture: Getty

The Duke of Sussex was eventually comforted by the fact that Kate would not be at Balmoral either, thinking there was an overall policy not to bring partners.

But it has since been revealed that it was Kate's decision not to travel to Balmoral with her husband.

Royal biographer Robert Hardman has revealed that Kate decided to remain at Adelaide Cottage in Windsor with her three children, George, Charlotte and Louis, as they were about to start school.

The British Royal Family Attend The Christmas Morning Service. Picture: Getty

Kate therefore believed her children needed at least one parent with them, MailOnline reports.

"It was by luck rather than judgement, but it made it a lot easier to tell Harry that he was coming alone," one royal aide said.