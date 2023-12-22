Queen's family persuaded her to spend final days at Balmoral, despite monarch's fears dying there was 'more difficult'

22 December 2023, 11:48

Queen Elizabeth died last September
Queen Elizabeth died last September. Picture: Getty

By Kit Heren

The Queen's family persuaded her to spend her final days at Balmoral, despite her fears that dying at the remote Scottish residence would make funeral logistics difficult.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Princess Anne, the late monarch's only daughter, said that the Queen thought it would be "more difficult" if she died at Balmoral.

The Queen is said to have loved her northern Scottish home and was there when her health began to deteriorate, before she died on September 8, 2022.

Princess Anne was with her mother in the days before she died, and has spoken out about the Queen's concerns. She said that the royal family urged her not to worry in her final days.

The Princess Royal said: “I think there was a moment when she felt that it would be more difficult if she died at Balmoral".

Read more: Queen wanted Harry to keep security despite prince's claim he was 'forced' to leave UK after it was downgraded

Read more: Emotional King unveils statues of late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh at Festival of Remembrance concert

Elizabeth in Balmoral in the days before her death
Elizabeth in Balmoral in the days before her death. Picture: Getty

Operation London Bridge, the code name for the official procedures after the death of the Queen, was much more complicated if she died in Scotland rather than London.

Her body had to be driven over 100 miles to Edinburgh for the Lying At Rest, followed by an RAF flight to London.

Speaking in a documentary to be aired over Christmas, Anne said: "We did try to persuade her that [location] shouldn’t be part of the decision-making process.

"So I hope she felt that was right in the end, because I think we did."

Anne, who was at Balmoral with the Queen, said: "In my case it was purely serendipity that I was there".

Princess Anne at the Queen's funeral with her brother King Charles
Princess Anne at the Queen's funeral with her brother King Charles. Picture: Getty

The Princess Royal spoke of her feelings when the Queen was finally buried, after days of ceremonies.

She said: "I rather weirdly felt a sense of relief: that’s it, finished. That responsibility being moved on."

The documentary, about her brother King Charles becoming the monarch, follows the months leading up to his coronation.

Anne said: "To be honest, I’m not sure that anybody can really prepare themselves for that kind of change.

"At least, not easily. And then the change happens, and you go, ‘Okay, I now have to get on with it'."

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Israel Palestinians Gaza Destruction

Gaza health officials say 20,000 Palestinians have been killed in the conflict

Regulated rail fares are set to rise by 4.9%.

More misery for commuters as rail fares to rise by almost 5% next year

Tesla megafactory

Tesla moves forward with plan for energy storage battery factory in China

Kozak may have killed a baby and man before massacre

Czech gunman David Kozak found with 'piles of ammunition' in his sniper's nest after police stormed university

Kozak may have killed a baby and man before massacre

Czech gunman David Kozak 'linked to murder of baby and father' days before Prague massacre that killed 14

File photo of an XL Bully

Owner of XL Bully who mauled him while he was having sex to appeal ruling that dog should be put down

Stormy weather

Transport disrupted and woman killed by falling tree as storms sweep Europe

Tube strikes have been announced for the new year.

Travel mayhem for Londoners in new year as Underground staff announce strike dates in walkout over pay

Czech mourners

Gunman’s motives investigated after mass shooting in Czech capital

El Gordo

Spain’s bumper Christmas lottery ‘El Gordo’ starts dishing out prizes

Alex Batty said he didn't walk through the Pyrenees

Alex Batty reveals he made up four day mountain trek to throw police off the scent of his mother and grandfather

The scene on Thursday

Mother charged with murder of her son, 4, who was stabbed to death in east London, as child named

Exclusive
Border Force Chief Phil Douglas with Home Secretary James Cleverly

Migrants applying for asylum are going home for Christmas, Border Force chief reveals

The deadline for Sir Captain Tom Moore's daughter to appeal a demolition order has passed.

Deadline for Captain Tom Moore’s family to appeal demolition order on spa complex at £1.2m home passes

Alex Batty has revealed his heartbreaking final note

Alex Batty reveals heartbreaking final note to mother Melanie after he leaves her in France

Exclusive
James Cleverly has repeatedly refused to say whether migrant flights to Rwanda will take off before the next general election

Talks with airlines to take migrants to Rwanda have not started, James Cleverly admits

Latest News

See more Latest News

Vin Diesel

Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by former assistant who says he made her feel like 'piece of trash'
Jimmy Lai

Hong Kong court rejects Jimmy Lai’s bid to throw out sedition charge

Revised data shows the UK is heading towards a recession.

UK on the brink of recession as revised data shows economy shrank 0.1% in third quarter

The Czech Republic has announced a national day of mourning.

Czech Republic announces day of mourning as gunman who killed 14 in mass shooting is linked to two more murders
Further travel delays are expected this Christmas weekend.

Christmas travel chaos to continue into second day as 21 million expected to travel over weekend in festive frenzy
Czech Shooting

Gunman kills 14 people in Czech Republic’s worst mass shooting

Nirvana Album Cover Lawsuit

Court revives lawsuit against Nirvana over 1991 Nevermind naked baby album cover

China Earthquake

China erecting temporary housing units after earthquake destroyed 14,000 homes

Fast & Furious Live World Premiere – London

Vin Diesel accused of sexual battery by former assistant in lawsuit

Alex Batty returned to the UK last week

'I love her, she’s just not a great mum': Alex Batty reveals he 'fled' spiritual community after blazing row with mother

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William is 'not a good drinker', Mike Tindall has said

'One Pint Willy': Prince William's bizarre nickname revealed, as Mike Tindall says he is 'not the best drinker'
Meghan Markle has appeared in a bizarre coffee advert

Meghan Markle returns to acting in coffee advert as intern who stacks boxes, works in IT and misses a fist bump
Prince Andrew is facing more scrutiny over his relationship with Jeffrey Epstein

Andrew faces more scrutiny over ties with Jeffrey Epstein as judge orders evidence from 'grope' accuser can be released

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Travel disruption

Dean Dunham explains what you're entitled to if your Christmas travel plans are disrupted amid festive chaos
Dawn French speaks to Andrew Marr.

'Posh people have to prove themselves to me', says comedian Dawn French in conversation with Andrew Marr
Tonight with Andrew Marr

Andrew Marr: If this is how a government dies, it's a very strange kind of death

Nick Ferrari

'I cannot overstate the amount of trauma': Infected blood scandal victim advocates for justice and compensation
King Charles III

'Thank God for King Charles': David Lammy reflects on COP28

Alistair Darling, who died aged 70, on Thursday.

Alistair Darling was not just Edinburgh’s MP, he was everyone’s

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan

'How stupid do they think we are?' David Lammy and caller discuss Conservatives' 'failed' Rwanda plan
Matthew Wright shuts down caller

'Suck it up': Matthew Wright shuts down caller who says the UK is 'changing' without his 'consent'
Jeremy Hunt has been compared to Titanic's captain

Jeremy Hunt is like Titanic's captain ordering lifeboats after he's smashed into the iceberg
Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming dangerous areas'

Matthew Wright challenges caller who believes asylum seekers are 'not coming from dangerous areas'

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit