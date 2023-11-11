Emotional King unveils statues of late Queen and Duke of Edinburgh at Festival of Remembrance concert

King Charles looked emotional as he unveiled statues of his parents Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh at the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday.
By Chay Quinn

King Charles looked emotional as he unveiled statues of his parents Queen Elizabeth II and the Duke of Edinburgh at the Festival of Remembrance on Saturday.

Life-sized bronze artworks, commemorating the former Queen and her husband's dedication to the concert hall, were installed as part of its 150th anniversary.

Charles and Camilla were later accompanied at the festival by nine other members of the royal family, including the Prince and Princess of Wales, the Duke and Duchess of Edinburgh, the Princess Royal and Vice Admiral Sir Tim Laurence, the Duke and Duchess of Gloucester and the Duke of Kent.

As they took their seats, Charles was seen waving to the packed hall.

BRITAIN-WAR-WWI-HISTORY-ROYALS
The British Royal Family Attend The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance
BRITAIN-WAR-WWI-HISTORY-ROYALS
Prime Minister Rishi Sunak observed the event from a box to the left of the royals alongside his wife Akshata Murty while Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer sat in a separate box to the right with his wife Lady Victoria.

Charles and Camilla were seen clapping at various points during the event including at the arrival of the Chelsea Pensioners.

Hosting the annual Royal British Legion event, Clare Balding said that servicemen and women who have lost their lives are "kept alive with our words, our memories, our tributes".

There were performances from British soul singer Mica Paris, pop star Calum Scott, Chelsea Pensioner Colin Thackery and tenor Alfie Boe, who performed Bring Him Home.

The Princess Royal led a tribute to those who lost their lives in the Battle of the Atlantic, the longest military campaign of the Second World War.

This year's Festival of Remembrance marked 80 years since the battle, which saw around 65,000 seamen lose their lives.

BRITAIN-WAR-WWI-HISTORY-ROYALS
Other tributes at the festival included to the bereaved who have lost loved ones through military service.

Footage marking the 70th anniversary of the Korean war was shown, with contributions from people who had served.

There were also tributes to the Windrush generation and their contribution to the British armed forces, marking the 75th anniversary of the HMT Empire Windrush's arrival in the UK.

It included a performance of Something Inside by Mica Paris, who dedicated it to her Caribbean grandparents who came to Britain on the Windrush.

British DJ duo Sigma performed and were accompanied by the inclusive dance group, Stopgap Dance Company, to mark the contribution of the Invictus Games.

The British Royal Family Attend The Royal British Legion Festival Of Remembrance
The royals joined the crowd to sing Dear Lord And Father Of Mankind after the remembrance book, containing the names of British war dead, was brought into the centre of the hall.

It was carried by petty officer Stuart Jones and his family, accompanied by recently reunited Royal Navy families.

The event ended with the crowd singing God Save The King followed by three cheers after which Charles waved to the crowd who applauded as he left with the other royals.

On Sunday, Charles will lead the nation in remembrance at the Cenotaph following a day of violent clashes in central London between counter-protesters and police, who attempted to stop them from interfering with a major pro-Palestinian march.

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Charles has released a new portrait ahead of his 75th birthday

Charles releases new portrait ahead of 75th birthday, with King still 'in great pain' over rift with Harry
Prince Harry has been given the legal green light to sue the Daily Mail's publisher

Prince Harry gets legal green light to sue Daily Mail publisher

Kate drove the Jackal 2

Kate 'a natural' as she drives seven-tonne armoured vehicle and dons camouflage on visit to army barracks

James O'Brien discusses Suella Braverman's 'destructionist' leadership style with a caller

'She's a destructionist': James O'Brien caller claims Suella Braverman governs like 'a five-year-old'
James O'Brien

'She definitely has something on him': Caller and James O'Brien debate why the PM hasn't sacked Suella Braverman yet
'A complete reset of the top' is needed says caller.

'We're being let down': There is a 'complete disconnection' between parliamentary and local Conservatives says caller
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 09/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

'It's essential that people are able to protest peacefully against war', says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 08/11 | Watch Again

James O'Brien

Rishi Sunak 'almost physically moves away' from Suella Braverman in House of Commons debate, says James O'Brien
Andrew Marr

Tonight with Andrew Marr 07/11 | Watch again

Shelagh Fogarty

Suella Braverman's hardline crime bill seems like she's ‘interviewing' for career at ‘pathetic’ news channels, says caller
James O'Brien

'Suella Braverman succeeded - she's caused hate', claims caller after Home Secretary criticises pro-Palestine marches

