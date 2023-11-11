Remembrance Day Palestine protest live: Counter-protesters clash with police near Cenotaph

11 November 2023

Counter-protesters have clashed with police
Counter-protesters have clashed with police. Picture: social media/Nick Lowles/Hope not hate
Kieran Kelly

By Kieran Kelly

Counter-protesters have clashed with the police near the Cenotaph ahead of a pro-Palestinian march set to take place in central London.

An exclusion zone has been put in place covering Whitehall, Horse Guards Parade, the Westminster Abbey Field of Remembrance and other relevant areas, in effect banning those on the pro-Palestine march from these locations.

Anyone in these areas believed to be part of the pro-Palestinian demonstration can be arrested.

Police also said that the Cenotaph will be under 24-hour guard for the whole weekend.

Thousands of counter-protesters moved into central London this morning, before the pro-Palestine march, including former leader of the English Defence League (EDL) Tommy Robinson.

He called on his supporters to move into central London to protect the Cenotaph on Armistice Day.

The pro-Palestine march will begin shortly before 1pm, running until 5pm at the latest.

Follow all the key developments from today's protest in our live blog

Key updates 

  • Fighting has broken out between counter-protesters and the police near the Cenotaph, ahead of a planned pro-Palestine protest in central London
  • More disorder has broken out in Chinatown, with counter-protesters launching missiles at officers
  • Around 2,000 officers from the Met and other police forces in the UK will be on guard this weekend
  • The pro-Palestine protest is expected to draw in around half a million people into the capital 
  • The Cenotaph will be under 24-hour police guard for the whole weekend, though the protest is not expected to go near Whitehall
  • Protesters will gather at Hyde Park from around 12pm, with the march expected to start 45 minutes later
  • Police have said the march must finish by 5pm, so marchers will be asked to leave from around 4pm

Taxi for Tommy Robinson

Tommy Robinson, former leader of the English Defence League (EDL) got into a taxi and drove away before the group continued marching towards Hyde Park and were met by riot police. 

 The protesters clashed with police in Chinatown. 

 Violent clashes broke out, with protesters chanting: "You're not English anymore" towards officers. 

 Police managed to disperse the crowd, splitting them into two smaller groups. 

 The protesters were last seen running through Chinatown in the direction of Piccadilly Circus.

Kieran Kelly

Pro-Palestine protesters gather in central London

Protesters are gathering in London for a pro-Palestine march through London, LBC's Laura Makin-Isherwood reports.

Those attending say they're pushing for a ceasefire in the Hamas-Israel war, with organisers saying hundreds of thousands of people are expected to demonstrate. 

It had been expected to commence at 12:45pm but it's believed it could now start earlier in order to ensure the safety of crowds building near Hyde Park.

Kieran Kelly

Riot police deployed in Chinatown as missiles thrown at officers

Riot police have been deployed in Chinatown in central London after counter-protesters launched missiles at officers.

A spokesperson for the Met said: "A group of counter protestors who left Whitehall and moved into Chinatown confronted and threw missiles at officers who tried to engage with them.

"Additional officers have been deployed to the area to identify, locate and deal with those involved. Our priority is keeping the public safe. 

"We will not tolerate disorder in central London today."

Meanwhile, officers who intercepted this group have arrested a man on suspicion of possession of a knife. 

"The majority of the group have dispersed but officers remain in the area," the Met added.

You can read more about counter-protesters clashing with police here.

Kieran Kelly

Metropolitan Police confirm officers 'faced aggression' from counter-protesters

A spokesperson for the Met said: "While the two minutes’ silence was marked respectfully and without incident on Whitehall, officers have faced aggression from counter protestors who are in the area in significant numbers. 

"The counter protestors are not one cohesive group. There are different groups moving away from Whitehall towards other parts of central London. 

"Officers are keeping track of them as they do. If their intention is to confront the main protest departing later today from Park Lane, we will use all the powers and tactics available to us to prevent that from happening."

Kieran Kelly

Counter-protesters clash with police near Cenotaph

A large group of counter-protesters chanting 'England till I die' clashes with police as they tried to reach the Cenotaph. 

Some were shouting 'let's have them' as they charged past police. 

Bottles were thrown at police as officers hit out with their batons. 

Kieran Kelly

Two-minute silence well-observed

Today's two-minute silence passed without incident, LBC's EJ ward can tell us from the scene. 

Counter-protesters have started dispersing from the scene.

Kieran Kelly

Fights break out near Cenotaph

Fights have broken out between police and groups attempting to reach the Cenotaph, the PA news agency has reported. 

The large crowd of people bearing St George's flags was seen walking along Embankment and shouting "England till I die". 

 A line of police attempted to stop them from reaching Whitehall but the group pushed through, with some shouting "let's have them" as officers hit out with batons. 

 The group appears to have reached Whitehall where the Cenotaph is situated. 

Many more are pushing through, shouting "forward".

Footage below shows a large group shouting 'England till I die'. 

Kieran Kelly

What is the situation on the ground?

LBC's EJ Ward is on the scene near the Cenotaph in central London, where access is currently restricted. 

There is around 2,000 people at the counter protest so far, with police officers stationed around the area. 

The main part of Whitehall has been shut off, so there is no easy access to the Cenotaph. 

The British Transport Police (BTP) have also confirmed that protests planned at Waterloo, Victoria and Charing Cross stations have been banned. 

This is because they could cause "serious disruption to the railway services". 

As we said earlier, police forces from across the country have been brought in to help with the massive police operation. 

Here you can see Northumbria Police officers at the top of Whitehall. 

Kieran Kelly

Why is today's pro-Palestine march controversial?

Today's march by pro-Palestine protesters has been subject to plenty of controversy over the past week. 

Both the Prime Minister and the Home Secretary Suella Braverman called on protesters to cancel the "disrespectful" march, which is taking place on Armistice Day. 

The Metropolitan Police was also put under pressure to ban the march, though its chief Sir Mark Rowley said there was not enough evidence to do so. 

Sunak eventually accepted that the march would go ahead after a meeting with Sir Mark, though labelled it "disrespectful and offensive". 

Pro-Palestine protesters have said they will not march near the Cenotaph, where an exclusion zone is in place. 

Doing so could lead to arrests, the Met has said. 

There are fears violence could break out after a series of counter-protests were planned to 'protect the Cenotaph'. 

Tommy Robinson,  a notorious name within far-right circles, took to Twitter to call on people to 'defend their country'. 

Kieran Kelly

Where will the pro-Palestine protesters march?

The march, which has been controversial because it coincides with the day of solemn remembrance for Britain's war dead, will not go past the Cenotaph in Whitehall.

The closest it will come to the national war memorial will be about a mile away, when marchers go past Victoria Station.

The march will take place at midday, and will cover roughly three miles, ending up at the US embassy in Battersea.

The route starts on the eastern side of Hyde Park about halfway up, with marchers then going south towards Hyde Park Corner.

They will then go down Grosvenor Place, along the back of Buckingham Palace's grounds, before passing Victoria and walking down Vauxhall Bridge Road.

The protesters will then cross Vauxhall Bridge and turn south-west down the river, ending up at the embassy.

The route has been agreed in advance with the police. People coming to the march have been told to use Bond Street, Oxford Street and Hyde Park Corner Tube stations, as well as Marble Arch.

You can read more about the march's route here. 

Kieran Kelly

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit