Remembrance Day Palestine protest live: Counter-protesters clash with police near Cenotaph

Counter-protesters have clashed with police. Picture: social media/Nick Lowles/Hope not hate

By Kieran Kelly

Counter-protesters have clashed with the police near the Cenotaph ahead of a pro-Palestinian march set to take place in central London.

An exclusion zone has been put in place covering Whitehall, Horse Guards Parade, the Westminster Abbey Field of Remembrance and other relevant areas, in effect banning those on the pro-Palestine march from these locations.

Anyone in these areas believed to be part of the pro-Palestinian demonstration can be arrested.

Police also said that the Cenotaph will be under 24-hour guard for the whole weekend.

Thousands of counter-protesters moved into central London this morning, before the pro-Palestine march, including former leader of the English Defence League (EDL) Tommy Robinson.

He called on his supporters to move into central London to protect the Cenotaph on Armistice Day.

The pro-Palestine march will begin shortly before 1pm, running until 5pm at the latest.

