Remote workers who enter Grand National office sweepstakes could be breaking the law

7 April 2022, 11:23

horse
Remote workers who enter Grand National office sweepstakes could be breaking the law. Picture: Alamy

By Liam Gould

Remote workers who are participating in a "work lottery" for the Grand National could be breaking the law if certain measures aren't taken.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Grand National office sweepstakes could be illegal for employees working from home, according to gambling regulation lawyers Poppleston Allen.

The nation's largest horse race - taking place at Aintree race course - is popular for millions of office sweepstakes every year where shares of a bet are divided among the winners.

But, the law firm has issued a warning that the increase in remote working due to the coronavirus pandemic means people could be caught out.

Richard Bradley, associate solicitor at Poppleston Allen, said physical tickets need to be distributed and all players must be in the same office - which may not be the case if employees are working from home.

"While formal gambling activity is heavily regulated by the Gambling Commission, there is an exception designed to allow the general public to have a bit of fun by taking part in what is officially called a work lottery," he said, according to the Telegraph.

"But what many people may not realise is that the rules are very clear in that you can only sell physical tickets and all players must work in the same office – contests running across different office locations of the same company are not allowed.

“Therefore, if the pandemic has led to staff working from other offices or largely working from home, extra care needs to be taken when running a Grand National sweepstake.

He added: "Organisers, whether employers or employees, must make sure they do not sell any tickets via email or over the phone. Any staff member who wants to play must visit the office and buy a physical ticket.

"If these rules aren’t followed, organisers and players would technically be involved in illegal gambling.”

Read More: Rishi Sunak's wife insists she's done nothing wrong after revelation over tax status

The rules weren't regularly used before the pandemic, as many employers didn't have a working from home model. But, as working from home has become a more popular protocol, there are fears many could be caught out by the law.

Other rules that constitute a fair sweepstake by the Gambling Commission include:

  • All players must pay the same amount for a ticket.
  • Horses must be decided by chance, for example, drawn out of a hat.
  • No one can make a profit and all stakes must be returned as prizes, though an organiser can deduct administration costs for running the contest.
  • The sweepstake can only be advertised at the work premises and there must be a winner – the prize cannot be rolled over.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Lorry drivers are facing 12-hour waits because of P&O

'Worst queues we’ve ever seen': Lorry drivers face 12-hour waits and '23 mile jam' at Dover
Damilola in hospital with her mum after she fell critically ill

Mum kisses daughter goodbye in London hospital after she dies eating 'cannabis sweets'

amess

'I hoped to kill Michael Gove': Man accused of David Amess murder tells Old Bailey

Nathaniel Glover is pictured at his trial in the murder of John Jolly, 55, in Manhattan Supreme Court

Kidd Creole found guilty of manslaughter after homophobic attack on homeless man

Boris Johnson says the Government's energy strategy is about "tackling some of the mistakes of the past"

Govt's energy strategy ensures the UK is never again 'blackmailed by Putin', says Boris

sunak

'Keep families out of it' Boris says amid row over non-dom status of Sunak's wife

venables

James Bulger's killer Jon Venables launches bid for freedom before law changes

Kwasi Kwarteng was questioned over the refugee scheme

'Drain a pond before hosting Ukrainians!': Minister grilled on bureaucratic refugee scheme

The diesel was reported to have been stolen from HMS Bulwark.

Daring crooks steal £250k of diesel from Royal Navy ship in one of UK's biggest fuel heists
Former President Obama Joins President Biden At White House To Mark Passage Of The Affordable Care Act

Joe Biden sidelined as Barack Obama mobbed during White House return

A 'vulnerable' woman pretended to order pizza while on the phone to police.

Man, 40, arrested after 'vulnerable' woman dials 999 pretending to order pizza

A British army Supacat Jackal 4x4 rapid assault, fire support and reconnaissance vehicle.

UK 'drawing up plans to send armoured vehicles to aid Ukrainian forces'

Boris Johnson has been praised by Olympic stars such as Sharron Davies for his comments on trans athletes in women's sport.

Olympic stars back PM for diving into row about trans athletes

Footage published by a Ukrainian volunteer unit via Telegram, shows what appears to be a single well-positioned Ukrainian tank ambushing a convoy of Russian vehicles.

Moment lone Ukrainian tank ambushes entire Russian convoy near Kyiv

Drone footage has captured the devastation in Ukraine's second largest city

Harrowing drone footage captures smouldering remains of city of Kharkiv

A spokesman for Rishi Sunak’s wife has confirmed she benefits from non-dom tax status

Rishi Sunak's millionaire wife Akshata Murthy defends non-dom tax status

Latest News

See more Latest News

Virus Outbreak China Food Woes

Shanghai residents ‘running out of food’ under lockdown

Supreme Court Nomination

US Senate poised to confirm Jackson to Supreme Court

Germany Ukraine War Crimes

German ex-ministers file war crimes complaint against Russia

Yemen

Yemen’s president steps aside amid efforts to end war

Turkey Khashoggi Trial

Turkish court suspends trial of 26 Saudis accused of killing Jamal Khashoggi
Belgium Russia Ukraine War NATO

Ukraine appeals for Nato help as fears grow for eastern regions
Supporters of President Donald Trump climb the west wall of the the U.S. Capitol in Washington on Jan. 6, 2021.

Former Trump advisers held in contempt of Congress over attack on US Capitol
Russia Ukraine War

Mariupol’s dead put at 5,000 as Ukraine braces in the east

TV Emmys

Emmy Awards held on September 12 with nominees announced in July
Ammunition crates left behind by retreating Russian troops are leant against a fence in the village of Andriivka, Ukraine, on Wednesday April 6 2022

Russians preparing for new push as Ukraine gathers its dead

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Petrol prices are at an all time high thanks to crude oil increase

Why is petrol so expensive? And when will fuel costs go down?
There are several candidates that could take on the role.

Who will replace Cressida? Runners and riders for Met Commissioner
Energy prices are on the rise as price caps are reviewed.

Cost of living crisis: How will the energy price cap rise affect you?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari issues passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme

'What a disgrace': Nick Ferrari's passionate rant on Homes for Ukraine scheme
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 06/04 | Watch again

Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 06/04 | Watch again

UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit

James O'Brien: UK has 'ankles tied together' thanks to Brexit
Tonight with Andrew Pierce | Watch again

Tonight with Andrew Pierce 05/04 | Watch again

James O'Brien challenges Government over Ukrainian refugees

James O'Brien: 'Every passing day makes the scandal bigger'

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims

Nadine Dorries 'doesn't understand' purpose of Channel 4, former head claims
Cross Question with Iain Dale: Watch LIVE from 8pm

Cross Question with Iain Dale 05/04 | Watch again

Nick Ferrari furiously clashed with a caller who said Ukraine kept "prodding the bear in Eastern Europe"

'You are weak': Nick's fiery clash with caller he brands 'Hitler apologist' over Ukraine
Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor

Rishi Sunak's NFT push 'a bit more virtue signalling' from Chancellor

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Schools

Cladding Crisis

Immigration

London

Crime & Police