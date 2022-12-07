Rod Stewart reveals 11-year-old son rushed to hospital with suspected heart attack after collapse at football match

Rod Stewart receiving his knighthood with wife Penny Lancaster and children Alistair and Aiden (l) and (r) with Aiden. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Stephen Rigley

Rod Stewart has revealed his son Aiden was rushed to hospital in an ambulance with a suspected heart attack after collapsing at a football match.

The singer, 77, feared his son had suffered a heart attack after he went "blue and unconscious" while playing for his Young Hoops Under-12s team.

Rod Stewart has revealed his son Aiden, 11, was rushed to hospital in an ambulance with a suspected heart attack after collapsing at football match. Picture: Instagram

Speaking to FourFourTwo magazine, he said: "We thought my boy had a heart attack.

"He was going blue and was unconscious until he calmed down. It was scary, but it turned out to be a panic attack. The lad wanted to do well, pulled on the Hoops in Scotland for his dad.

"Another boy fell backwards and banged his head - he's still not back. In all of my days watching football, that's the only time two ambulances had been called."

It was later confirmed that Aiden had suffered a bad panic attack.

This comes after his brothers Bob and Don died in the last two months.

Describing his late siblings as "irreplaceable buddies", Rod said he has "lost two of my best mates in the space of two months" as Bob "joins Don on the great football pitch in the sky".

Sir Rod wrote in tribute: "It's with great sadness that I announce the loss of my brother Bob last night, who joins my brother Don on the great football pitch in the sky.

"I've lost two of my best mates in the space of two months. RIP Don and Bob 'irreplaceable buddies"