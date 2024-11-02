Royal earnings exposed as King 'earns millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS, military and state schools

2 November 2024, 19:45 | Updated: 2 November 2024, 20:11

Scale of King Charles' earnings exposed as royals rake in 'millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS and military
Scale of King Charles' earnings exposed as royals rake in 'millions' from contracts with cash-strapped NHS and military. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

King Charles and Prince William have "earned millions" from contracts with cash-strapped public services and charities - including the NHS and military, a damming investigation has found.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The claims suggest the royal family has broken government rules by renting out properties with poor energy efficiency ratings, as well as earning seven-figure sums through controversial, multi-year deals with public services.

The previously unreported figures have been unearthed as part of a five-month joint investigation between The Times and Channel 4's Dispatches, which is set to air on Saturday.

The findings reveal the Duchies of Lancaster and Cornwall - private portfolios of land and property across England and Wales controlled by the King and Prince William respectively - have generated almost £50 million in the last year.

The investigation reported that last year the Duchy of Lancaster agreed a deal to store a new fleet of electric ambulances, owned by Guy's and St Thomas' NHS Trust in London, in one of the estate's warehouses at a cost of £11.4 million over 15 years.

Read more: King axes disgraced Duke's security team as pressure mounts on Prince Andrew to leave Royal Lodge mansion

Read more: King Charles 'finally cuts Prince Andrew off' as he 'axes Duke's annual £1m allowance'

It also said the Duchy of Cornwall had charged the navy more than £1 million since 2004 to build and use jetties and moor warships on the Cornish coastline.

The duchies themselves are not directly funded by the taxpayer.

However, the investigation found that leases and contracts in the King and Prince William’s own names - thought to be worth millions - are currently in place with the army, navy, NHS, prison service, as well as state schools.

Britain's King Charles III attends the bestowing and farewell ceremony on the final day of the royal visit to Samoa at the Siumu Village in Apia, Samoa, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Manaui Faulalo/Pool Photo via AP)
Britain's King Charles III attends the bestowing and farewell ceremony on the final day of the royal visit to Samoa at the Siumu Village in Apia, Samoa, Saturday, Oct. 26, 2024. (Manaui Faulalo/Pool Photo via AP). Picture: Alamy

The Dispatches programme entitled 'secret millions' examines the cost to the nation of the Duchy of Cornwall and the Duchy of Lancaster.

Both duchies royal institutions made up of land and dwellings that date back to medieval times.

The Duchy of Lancaster, controlled by the King, states that it "is completely self-financing and does not rely on any taxpayers' money".

Meanwhile the Duchy of Cornwall, overseen by Prince William, claims "it is not a public body, nor is it funded by the taxpayer".

Full details of the estates held by the royals have long been considered a closely guarded secret, with even parliament denied access to the list of land held by the royal family in the past.

Stourbridge, West Midlands, UK. 18th September, 2018. The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, meets admirers as visits Stourbridge to unveil a new statue of Frank Foley, often called the 'British Schindler'. Peter Lopeman/Alamy Live News
Stourbridge, West Midlands, UK. 18th September, 2018. The Duke of Cambridge, Prince William, meets admirers as visits Stourbridge to unveil a new statue of Frank Foley, often called the 'British Schindler'. Peter Lopeman/Alamy Live News. Picture: Alamy

Now, the new details suggest that business deals with the NHS, schools and military have all helped fund the royals over the past year - and beyond.

It comes despite Buckingham Palace continuing to insist the royal estates are sustainable, despite the figures.

The new figures revealed the duchy will also earn around £600,000 over the lifetime of six different leases agreed with local state schools, the investigation found.

The Duchy of Lancaster, held in trust for the Sovereign, include key urban developments, historic buildings, high-quality farm land and areas of great natural beauty, dating back to the 14th century.

The Duchy of Cornwall is a similar portfolio, valued at more than £1 billion.

Both provide an income for the royals - the latter for the heir to the throne.

Both estates are exempt from paying Corporation Tax or Capital Gains Tax.

The King and Prince William also receive private incomes from the profit generated by their duchies.

Sandringham House and gardens, North Norfolk, England, UK
Sandringham House and gardens, North Norfolk, England, UK. Picture: Alamy

It comes amid growing tensions between King Charles and his brother, with reports surfacing that Prince Andrew has now been financially cut off.

Marking a new low in the brothers’ ever-faltering relationship, the King made the decisive move to cut the disgraced duke off, Royal author Robert Hardman has said.

King Charles has reportedly instructed the Keeper of the Privy Purse, the official in control of royal finances, to end his brother’s annual allowance, believed to be worth around £1 million.

Andrew will also lose his multi-million-pound private security deal, Hardman claims.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Four girls suffer 'potentially life-changing injuries' during visit to UK fast-food restaurant

Four girls suffer 'potentially life-changing injuries' during visit to UK fast-food restaurant

Firearms officer who shot and killed Jean Charles de Menezes following failed 21/7 attacks speaks for the first time

Firearms officer who shot and killed Jean Charles de Menezes following failed 21/7 attacks breaks silence 20 years on

Police Line Do Not Cross ribbon on a London street following a suspected bomb reported in the area.

Schoolgirl, 10, dies after being bitten by family dog in North Yorkshire as police launch launch investigation

WATCH: Three family members of Sara Sharif were arrested at Gatwick Airport for her muder

WATCH: Moment police board plane and arrest fugitive family of schoolgirl Sara Sharif on suspicion of murder

Craig pleaded guilty to three counts of sexual offences against a teenage pupil

Ex-teacher jailed after he 'groomed' and sexually assaulted pupil in classroom cupboard

A 22-year-old woman died from a stab injury at Spenlow House on Jamaica Road, Bermondsey

Boy, 17, jailed for stabbing woman, 22, to death in 'laughing gas-fuelled row' on Christmas Eve

Jackie Scully will trek 100km across the Sahara desert to mark 10 years since she was given the all-clear

Breast cancer survivor to trek 100km across Sahara desert to mark 10 years since getting all-clear

Flooding And Heavy Rain In Valencia Region Of Spain

What we have seen in Spain these last days is a preview of the future if we do not take action on climate change

Kemi Badenoch has been elected as the new Conservative Party leader

New Tory leader Kemi Badenoch says 'huge job' ahead involves 'people we want to bring back to Conservative Party'

Janey Godley has died at the age of 63

Scottish comedian Janey Godley died in hospital 'surrounded by her loved ones' aged 63 following battle with cancer

Exclusive
Anthony Scaramucci

Anthony Scaramucci says 'garbage' comments made at Trump rally have 'lit up' Puerto Ricans - and could swing election

billy nighy

Billy Nighy 'stole complete works of Shakespeare from library' to prepare for drama school audition

v

Winner in Conservative leadership contest to be announced this morning

Palma is on lockdown amid warnings of heavy rain

Majorca on lockdown as tourist hotspot faces flooding horror after storm kills more than 200

UK GP visiting senior woman at home

Care homes and GPs could face closure under Labour tax plans, health leaders warn

Rebekah Vardy 'threatens to reignite war with Coleen Rooney'

Rebekah Vardy launches appeal against Wagatha Christie £1.8m costs ruling

Latest News

See more Latest News

Alexandra Palace Hosts Its Annual Fireworks Display Ahead Of Bonfire Night

Bonfire night 2024 forecast: What will the weather be like for fireworks night?

Darrian Williams

Two teen boys found guilty after 16-year-old stabbed to death by masked attackers in Bristol park
Westminster Protest

'Betrayed' farmers to protest over Labour's inheritance tax raid - as Chancellor insists changes are 'fair'
The teen was left to die by the side of road.

Six teenagers arrested after 13-year-old girl left with life-threatening injuries in East Yorkshire stabbing
Israel claims to have killed a high-ranking member of Hamas

Israel 'eliminates' one of Hamas' last high-ranking officials

Prince Andrew, Duke of York and Prince Charles, Prince of Wales attend a Service of Thanksgiving to celebrate Queen Elizabeth II's Diamond Jubilee

King Charles 'finally cuts Prince Andrew off' as he 'axes Duke's annual £1m allowance'

Claw hammer-wielding public schoolboy who attacked sleeping students and teacher handed life sentence

Pictured: Public schoolboy, 17, who attacked sleeping students and teacher with hammers he kept 'for zombie apocalypse'
Emergency and rescue personnel work at the site where a concrete outdoor roof of a train station collapsed in the northern Serbian city of Novi Sad

Train station canopy collapses in Serbia, killing 8 people in horror accident, with more victims still trapped in rubble
The passengers was fined £48 despite their bag fitting.

Air passenger shames easyJet on TikTok after he was charged £48 for carry-on bag that fit perfectly into size checker
Gabriel Silvera and Dragos Carabineanu

Thug kills father with one punch after being asked for a cigarette outside Tube station

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Crowded Piccadilly Line train at station on London Underground

Piccadilly Line to part-close this weekend for two weeks: Here's what you need to know

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?

Royals

See more Royals

Prince William is appearing in a documentary about homelessness

Prince William and Big Issue founder vow to end 'failed thinking on homelessness' in new video
King Charles will return to full royal duties next year after his cancer diagnosis - with overseas trips set for the spring.

King to return to full duties after cancer diagnosis - with royal tours set to be signed off for next year
Ian Farquhar has died at the age of 78.

King Charles close friend Ian Farquhar died after becoming 'trapped between his bed and a wall' while drunk, inquest hears

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

As the non-dom tax regime ends, 'The Labour government does need to be wary of alienating non-doms and high net worth individuals from living and working in the UK'.

Labour need to be wary of alienating non-doms and the rich - they could flee UK after Budget
Lily Ebert died aged 100 last week

Holocaust survivor Lily Ebert never lost her kindness, despite the horror she witnessed

Johnny Jenkins says we have a serious problem in this country with people running late

Lateness isn’t just inconvenient - it’s unacceptable

Andrew Marr offers his opinion on assisted dying

Andrew Marr: Should we make it much easier for people who are dying to end their lives?

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect, writes Eran Nissan

For Israeli-Palestinian peace, we need the international community to be a midwife, not an architect
Traditional steelmaking is ending at Port Talbot

End of traditional steelmaking at Port Talbot cannot lead to 'managed decline' - we need a clear vision for the future
Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era, writes Charlotte Brumpton-Childs.

Heritage erased and economic uncertainty: the closure of the blast furnaces at Port Talbot marks the end of an era
At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me.

At 47% of the national minimum wage, how maternity pay is 'excessive' is truly beyond me

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning, writes Gina Davidson.

The Scottish Tory leadership race is over— but the headaches are only beginning

Feargal Sharkey is teaming up with LBC's Nick Ferrari to audit Britain's rivers

I'm teaming up with LBC to reveal state of Britain's rivers - we need to shock people into action, writes Feargal Sharkey

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News