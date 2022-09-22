Russian anti-war protesters 'drafted into army' as videos emerge of families ripped apart by Putin's mobilisation

22 September 2022, 21:51 | Updated: 22 September 2022, 21:52

Russia is mobilising 300,000 men to its war
Russia is mobilising 300,000 men to its war. Picture: Alamy/Twitter

By Will Taylor

Russian anti-war protesters have been drafted into the military to fight Ukraine after Vladimir Putin's desperate mobilisation decree.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

More than 1,300 people were arrested for demonstrating against the plan to call up 300,000 people – which the Kremlin said were reservists and people with relevant experience – in cities like Moscow and St Petersburg.

Monitoring groups say some have now been pressed into service while a 15-year jail term awaits those who refuse.

Human rights activist Maria Kuznetsova, from the OVD Info group, told CNN that protesters taken to at least four police stations in Moscow had been drafted into the military.

She said on Twitter: "I think that the main thing that Putin achieved by mobilization is for the world to see that Russians are against the war.

"Before Putin could use those who were doubting or too afraid to speak up. He could say they supported the war. Now it is obvious that most people do not."

Minors were among those beaten during protests, OVD Info claimed.

Meanwhile, footage of families saying their goodbyes as they're ripped apart by the new draft has emerged, with heartbroken relatives saying farewells to men who are due to be shipped off into bloody war that is turning against Russia.

Video said to have come from a small town called Yakutsk, in Siberia, shows men embracing crying loved ones before boarding a white bus, apparently to be drafted into military service.

One blows kisses from the bus while a crowd of people gathers outside to see them off.

Read more: Russians flee on one-way tickets to avoid being hauled to frontlines of Putin’s ‘meatgrinder’

Twitter user Gantcho Mantchorov sent LBC a screengrab of his chat with a friend in St Petersburg.

His friend said: "My friend's brother is getting mobilised today. He has never served in the army. Completely random.

"They are grabbing whomever they can. IT graduates with PhDs are no exceptions. There will be ocean of blood."

Asked if he can escape, the response is: "15 years in prison. Prison sounds like a better trade."

Russian men have been mobilised into the invasion of Ukraine
Russian men have been mobilised into the invasion of Ukraine. Picture: Alamy

Questions over how 300,000 people will be sufficiently trained and equipped, given Russian supply issues, means their initial effectiveness in the war will be dubious.

It appears to be a desperate move from Putin, who has seen his military cave in to a rapid Ukrainian counter attack which has liberated swathes of territory from the occupiers.

Ukrainian estimates put Russian losses at around 55,000 men, while Russia has only recently admitted to 6,000.

Several men have tried to dodge being thrown onto the frontlines by fleeing the country.

Read more: 'Months of suffering is over': Five Brits captured by pro-Russian fighters in Ukraine released

Reports have emerged of massive queues at the border, with some even trying to flee to central Asian states like Kazakhstan or escape over to Mongolia.

Plane ticket prices jumped into the thousands for a one way trip to Istanbul or Dubai, with Europe having closed its skies to Russian aircraft, while Ukraine has called for nations to block visas for Russians.

Flights comparison site Flightsfinder.com found shortly before 8pm there were no flights available to Moscow from Istanbul on Thursday, Friday or Saturday, and just one flight available on Sunday.

There were just two flights with space to Dubai in that same amount of time.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

Johanson was given a suspended sentence

Drink driver, 47, 'told police her dog was behind the wheel after crashing car into bus stop'

Boris Johnson made an unfortunate verbal slip-up in the Commons

Boris Johnson accidentally hails Putin’s ‘inspirational leadership’

Robert Jenrick spoke about the Government's new GP target, describing it as an "expectation"

Target for GPs to see patients within two weeks is 'expectation, not a pledge', health minister admits

RMT union members will strike on 8 October

More rail misery as another strike announced with 40,000 workers to walk out

Results from the 2021 census show that 45.7% of Northern Ireland are Catholic or from a Catholic background, compared with 43.48% of people from Protestant or other Christian backgrounds.

Catholics outnumber Protestants for the first time in Northern Ireland

Pictures and video have emerged on social media of desperate Russians trying to flee the country

Russians flee on one-way tickets to avoid being hauled to frontlines of Putin’s ‘meatgrinder’

Kate said she thought the rainbows were 'Her Majesty looking down on us'

Princess of Wales says The Queen 'was looking down on us' as rainbows emerged in skies over Balmoral

Kwasi Kwarteng said the move represents a 'tax cut for workers'

National Insurance rise to be reversed from November 6, Chancellor confirms

Celia Marsh died after eating a Pret a Manger vegan wrap containing traces of milk

Mum-of-five died after fatal reaction to vegan Pret wrap that contained milk, coroner rules

Khayri McLean who was stabbed to death outside school gates in Huddersfield

Girlfriend of Huddersfield stabbing victim Khayri McLean who was killed outside school pays tearful tribute

David Silva with the Premier League trophy

Former Manchester City star David Silva fined for grabbing woman at Spanish music festival

A pod of about 230 wales became stranded on the beach on Wednesday September 21.

Race against time to save 35 surviving whales after 200 die in mass stranding on Tasmanian beach

Chris Kaba's family have reiterated their call for justice

Chris Kaba's family renew call for justice after seeing footage of his shooting

Shaun Pinner (pictured centre in dark top) has been pictured with his family, whilst Aiden Aslin (bottom right) and Dylan Healy are among four other British nationals to have arrived home after being held prisoner in Russia

Emotional reunions for British POWs as they return to Heathrow after being held on death row by Russian forces

Two thousand bus workers could strike indefinitely from October 4th over pay and conditions.

London bus drivers to stage 'all-out' strike from October 4: Full list of routes affected

Iran protests over women's rights

Iran's anti-hijab protests escalate as death toll rises to nine in the wake of woman's death in custody

Latest News

See more Latest News

Mexico Protest

Mexican police injured in blast during protest over students’ disappearance

Protesters chant slogans during a protest over the death of a woman who was detained by the morality police, in downtown Tehran, Iran

At least nine killed as Iran protests spread over woman’s death

Ukrainian soldiers, who were released in a prisoner exchange between Russia and Ukraine, smile close to Chernihiv, Ukraine

Missile strikes keep hitting Ukraine despite prisoner swap

Alex Jones, right, enters court with members of his security team

Alex Jones gives evidence at trial over his Sandy Hook hoax lies

Mexico Earthquake

Two dead as 6.8-magnitude earthquake shakes Mexico

A man jumps a railing to take a break as people line up to buy tickets for the third Twenty20 cricket match between India and Australia at Gymkhana grounds in Hyderabad, India

Ticket crush for India-Australia cricket match injures 20

Saudi Arabia’s Prince Sultan bin Salman talks at the Global Aerospace Summit in Abu Dhabi in 2016

Saudi Arabia plans to send female astronaut to space in 2023

Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, centre left, arrives to the Islamabad High Court surrounded by security in Islamabad, Pakistan

Pakistan’s ex-PM Imran Khan apologises to avoid contempt charges

A Tesla logo on a phone

Over one million Teslas recalled because windows can pinch fingers

People visit the area of tripoint marking the place where borders of Poland, Lithuania and Russia’s Kaliningrad Oblast meet, in Zerdziny, Poland

Baltics say no to automatic asylum for Russians fleeing draft

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

How many Prime Ministers have served throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s reign?

How Many British Prime Ministers Have Served Throughout Queen Elizabeth II’s Reign?

The timeline for Boris Johnson to face another confidence vote in his leadership could be drastically shortened

Boris to quit as PM: What happens next?

House keys resting on a calculator

Who will get the cost of living payment and do you need to apply?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Andrew Marr spoke out over the new GP plan and fracking

The real world is intervening against Truss - the healthcare plan isn't enough and fracking won't happen, says Marr
James O'Brien: Catholics outnumbering Protestants in NI could spell beginning of end of UK

James O'Brien: Catholics outnumbering Protestants in NI could spell beginning of end of UK

'Would you sex-strike?': Nick Ferrari asks PETA rep. if she'd follow organisation's call to ban meat-eating men from sex

'Would you sex-strike?': Nick Ferrari asks PETA rep. if she'd follow its call to ban meat-eating men from sex
winter nhs plan

'There's clearly no sanction for GPs is there?': Nick Ferrari challenges Health Sec on NHS two-week promise
maternity ward

'I was told to not ring the buzzer': Mother shares story of being left bed bound in maternity ward
'Bad Vlad' is threatening use of nuclear weapons.

Andrew Marr: 'Bad Vlad's' explicit nuclear threats were not used even in the worst days of the Cold War
banker

Removing banker bonus cap isn't to help the people at the bottom, says economist

Trickle Down

James O'Brien exposes the 'almighty lie' behind trickle-down economics

King Charles must refashion the monarchy or he risks the UK splitting, LBC's Lewis Goodall writes

King Charles must refashion the monarchy and keep it relevant - or he risks his kingdom splitting: Lewis Goodall
Andrew Marr said the world's events have moved on fast from the Queen's funeral

Marr: How quickly the world turns - we're back to politics and it's almost like the Queen's funeral never happened

More Topics

See more More Topics

Queen's Platinum Jubilee

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London