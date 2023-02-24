Russian ambassador taps his microphone repeatedly to interrupt minute's silence for Ukraine on first anniversary of war

The Russian ambassador has interrupted a minute's silence for Ukraine. Picture: Telegram/Voynareal

By Kit Heren

The Russian ambassador to the United Nations tapped his microphone continually during a minute's silence held on the first anniversary of the war.

Russia's envoy to the UN Vasily Nebenzya insisted that the silence should be held for all those who had died in fighting between the two countries since Russia first annexed Crimea in 2014.

It came after his Ukrainian counterpart Dmytro Kuleba called for a minute to honour the "victims of the aggression" over the past year since Russia invaded.

As he and other members of the UN stood up to take part in the minute's silence, the Russian ambassador began tapping on his microphone.

As people from other countries looked on in dismay, Mr Nebenzya said: "We are getting up on our feet to honour the memory of all victims of what has happened in Ukraine, starting in 2014."

It comes after the UN voted on Thursday to call on Russia to withdraw troops immediately and unconditionally from Ukraine.

The non-binding vote saw 141 of the 193 UN members support Ukraine. Seven voted against and 32 abstained, including China and India.

Speaking after the vote, European Union head of foreign policy Josep Borrell said: "Today, United Nations General Assembly has just spoken very clear. This vote shows that the international community stands with Ukraine.'

The war in Ukraine has been going for a year. Picture: Getty

Andriy Yermak, chief of staff to Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, said he was grateful to everyone "who stood up for Ukraine on the anniversary of the unprovoked Russian aggression.

"The world understands whose side the truth is on," he said.

But Nebenzya said on Friday that motion was put forward for the West's benefit.

He said: "What we are seeing today is another attempt to give certain rights to a group of the country whereas you, as a representative of the golden billion, give preference to Ukraine just because that she is a part of your geopolitical project,' he said.

"It turns out it would seem the problems of the rest of the world are of no concern to you. It seems the unprecedented number of delegations invited today... 12 EU countries... it's clear all of these countries who have the same EU position dictated by Brussels will bring no added value to the discussion."

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy speaks during an event held to mark the beginning of the Russia-Ukraine war on the first anniversary in Kyiv. Picture: Getty

It comes after Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelenskyy said victory was "inevitable" if allies do their homework, as the West announced more sanctions on Russia.

Speaking at a press conference in Kyiv, Mr Zelenskyy said Ukraine would be able to push back against Russian forces if it continued to get support from the West.

“If our partners respect all their promises and deadlines, victory inevitably awaits us,” he said.

He added: "If we can all do our homework, we can all win."

Mr Zelenskyy earlier told Ukrainians in an earlier national address that they are "invincible" and vowed "2023 will be the year of victory" in a defiant message of hope.