'Unsafe and unprofessional': White House's fury after Russian fighter jet collides with US unmanned aircraft

Su-27 jet. Picture: Getty

By Kieran Kelly

A Russian fighter jet struck the propeller of a US surveillance drone over the Black Sea, causing American forces to bring down the unmanned aerial vehicle in international waters, the US military has said.

"Our MQ-9 aircraft was conducting routine operations in international airspace when it was intercepted and hit by a Russian aircraft, resulting in a crash and complete loss of the MQ-9," said US Air Force General James Hecker.

"In fact, this unsafe and unprofessional act by the Russians nearly caused both aircraft to crash.

"US and Allied aircraft will continue to operate in international airspace and we call on the Russians to conduct themselves professionally and safely."

The White House has said the downing of an American drone was "unsafe and unprofessional".

White House national security spokesman John Kirby said US President Joe Biden was briefed on the incident by national security adviser Jake Sullivan.

The US European Command said in a statement that two Russian Su-27 fighter jets "conducted an unsafe and unprofessional intercept" of a US MQ-9 drone that was operating within international airspace over the Black Sea.

It said one of the Russian fighters "struck the propeller of the MQ-9, causing US forces to have to bring the MQ-9 down in international waters".

Prior to that, the Su-27s dumped fuel on and flew in front of the MQ-9 several times before the collision in "a reckless, environmentally unsound and unprofessional manner", the US European Command said in a statement from Stuttgart, Germany.

"This incident demonstrates a lack of competence in addition to being unsafe and unprofessional," it added.

Updates to follow