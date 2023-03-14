Two British tourists drown in two days holidaying in Maldives near luxury Rasdhoo Island resort

14 March 2023, 14:17

The two deaths are the latest drownings to take place in the Atoll in recent years.
The two deaths are the latest drownings to take place in the Atoll in recent years. Picture: LBC / Alamy

By Danielle DeWolfe

Two British tourists have died in the space of two days while on holiday at a luxury Maldives hotspot, it's been reported.

Two men, aged 46 and 65, drowned in two separate incidents off the Indian Ocean's picturesque Atoll, with rescuers unable to resuscitate them despite their best efforts.

The first of the two tragedies saw a 46-year-old man drown during a diving expedition to Hammerhead Shark Point off the coast of Rasdhoo on Monday morning.

The second of the two incidents saw a 65-year-old man drown off the coast of Rasdhoo on Tuesday at around 10.30am.

Two men, aged 46 and 65, drowned in two separate incidents off the Caribbean's picturesque Atoll, with rescuers unable to resucitate them despite their best efforts.
Two men, aged 46 and 65, drowned in two separate incidents off the Caribbean's picturesque Atoll, with rescuers unable to resucitate them despite their best efforts. Picture: LBC / Alamy

Both men were pronounced dead on arrival at the Alif Alif Atoll hospital.

The Atoll is a favourite tourist hotspot between the months of October and March - also known as the 'dry season', as the waters around the islands are particularly calm.

A popular destination among divers, the shallow waters around the islands see large schools of fish appear early in the mornings.

The activity is also known to attract a large number of hammerhead sharks to the surrounding waters.

Read more: Day Nurse, Night Nurse and Covonia among 20 cold and flu remedies pulled from UK shelves over "very rare" health risk

Read more: Serial fantasist who lied about Asian grooming gangs and faked rape injuries with a hammer jailed

The two deaths are the latest drownings to take place in the Atoll in recent years.
The two deaths are the latest drownings to take place in the Atoll in recent years. Picture: LBC / Alamy

The white sand and warm waters of the Maldives have long made it a tourist hotspot, proving popular among honeymooners.

The deaths are the most recent British and Irish drownings to take place in the Indian Ocean paradise.

In 2017, Andrew Roddy, 30, drowned while swimming with dolphins on honeymoon, while Sharon Duval drowned in 2011 in the Atoll's temperate waters.

More Latest News

See more More Latest News

A road connecting the two cities of Blantyre and Lilongwe is seen damaged following heavy rains caused by Tropical Cyclone Freddy in Blantyre, Malawi

Hundreds dead as Cyclone Freddy pummels Malawi and Mozambique

Fifa has also scrapped its three-team group plan

World Cup 2026 will be longest in history after Fifa introduces 48-team format and 40 more games

Eleanor Williams, 22, falsely accused a number of men of rape

"I was expecting a longer sentence": Mum of fantasist jailed for rape lies says she must 'accept' her daughter's crimes

Romania Tate Appeal

Andrew Tate to remain in custody in Romania after bail request rejected

Andrew Tate loses latest appeal bid as he remains in Romanian prison amid human trafficking case

Andrew Tate loses latest appeal bid as he remains in Romanian prison amid human trafficking case

Jimmy Carter Hospice Explainer

Joe Biden says he plans to deliver eulogy for ex-president Jimmy Carter

Germany Girl Killed

Two children in custody over fatal stabbing of 12-year-old in Germany

Books Leigh Bardugo

Author Leigh Bardugo agrees eight-figure deal with Macmillan Publishers

Weather warnings for rain and snow will remain in place until Thursday

Met Office issues fresh weather warnings for snow and rain across north west, Wales and Scotland

APTOPIX Puerto Rico Baseball Fans

Puerto Rico breaks world record as baseball fans go blond

Exclusive
A serving police officer has told LBC she has ‘no confidence in the police’

'It’s sickening': Serving officer says she has 'no faith in police' after reporting male colleague for sexual assault 10 years ago
Israel Politics

Prominent Israelis urge UK and Germany to cancel Netanyahu visits

Eleanor Williams, 22, accused a number of men of rape and posted an account on Facebook in May 2020 alleging she had been the victim of an Asian grooming gang

Serial fantasist who lied about Asian grooming gangs and faked rape injuries with a hammer jailed

Gary Lineker’s son has received death threats

Gary Lineker’s son receives death threat of being ‘burned at the stake’ in wake of presenter’s Twitter furore

Day Nurse, Night Nurse and Covonia cold and flu remedies pulled from UK shelves over health fears

Day Nurse, Night Nurse and Covonia among 20 cold and flu remedies pulled from UK shelves over "very rare" health risk

TFL's 'last ditch plea' to union bosses ahead of strike action as travellers warned of little to no tube service across capital

TFL's last ditch plea to union bosses ahead of strike action as travellers warned of 'little to no service' across tube

Latest News

See more Latest News

Sweden NATO

Sweden’s PM says Finland likely to join Nato first due to Turkey’s opposition

Russia Ukraine War

Russian missile hits apartment building in eastern Ukraine

Jeremy Hunt will deliver the Spring Budget on Wednesday

Seven Spring Budget predictions from tax, pensions, fuel and alcohol - and what the changes could mean for you
Bristol Crown Court heard how Crawford used "her penis" during the rape.

Transgender predator released from prison following child sex offences convicted of raping 'vulnerable' friend weeks later
Charles' silhouette is in the top left without a crown

First stamps with King's silhouette revealed: Charles' uncrowned profile appears in silver in historic floral collection
Antonio Neill, 24, sent a racist message to Brentford striker Ivan Toney

Man who racially abused Premier League player Ivan Toney banned from every single football stadium in the country
The court heard how the bespoke gold and diamond watch owned by Mr Khan has never been recovered

Thug pointed gun in the face of boxer Amir Khan and shouted ‘take off your watch’ during terrifying armed robbery
Virus Outbreak China Daily Life

China to allow visa-free entry in bid to boost tourism

Joe Biden reassured Americans that their savings were safe

Joe Biden pledges to do ‘whatever is needed’ as US lenders collapse and bank shares slump in Europe and Asia
Jeremy Hunt will deliver the Spring Budget on Wednesday

Jeremy Hunt 'prepares to boost tax free allowance on pensions by more than £500,000' in bid to stop early retirement

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

Rishi Sunak outside 10 Downing Street

Rishi Sunak facts: Height, wife, children and policies revealed

Big Freeze

Arctic blast sets off government's Cold Weather Payment - but are you eligible for the £25 off energy bills?
Armistice Day marks the signing of the armistice in 1918

Armistice Day: What is it about and when will the two-minute silence be held?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

'Why?!': James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien doesn't understand the lack of coverage on the junior doctors' strikes

James O'Brien on 'Illegal' rhetoric around migrant bill

‘There's no such thing as an illegal human being’: James O'Brien despairs at use of word 'illegal' in migrant rhetoric
Nick Ferrari and Rishi Sunak

'We’re dancing on pinheads' around China, says former chief of the UK's Special Forces

Tom Swarbrick on anti-hunting bill

‘What do you get from gazing at a stuffed lion's head you shot?’: Tom Swarbrick quizzes trophy hunting fanatic
Caller tells Shelagh Fogarty that all BBC emplyees should be impartial.

Agitated caller questions why Gary Lineker should be given 'special treatment' following impartiality row
James O'Brien talks to Junior Doctor about strikes

Junior doctor near tears as she tells James O’Brien she's 'really close to leaving' her job
James O"Brien slams the BBC for bias

'They base their decisions on how frightened they are': James O'Brien slams BBC's 'bias' on impartiality decisions
General Sir Peter Wall talks to Nick Ferrari

Former head of British Army says UK military is ‘hollowed’ out as the Ukraine War creates a ‘dilemma’
Joan Salter defends Lineker

There are direct parallels between Illegal Migration Bill and 1930's Germany, Holocaust survivor says
Andrew Castle and John Barnes

John Barnes: ‘Why do we accept Ukrainians but not people from Syria and Iraq?’

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cladding Crisis

Cost of Living Crisis

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Brexit