Two British tourists drown in two days holidaying in Maldives near luxury Rasdhoo Island resort

Two British tourists have died in the space of two days while on holiday at a luxury Maldives hotspot, it's been reported.

Two men, aged 46 and 65, drowned in two separate incidents off the Indian Ocean's picturesque Atoll, with rescuers unable to resuscitate them despite their best efforts.

The first of the two tragedies saw a 46-year-old man drown during a diving expedition to Hammerhead Shark Point off the coast of Rasdhoo on Monday morning.

The second of the two incidents saw a 65-year-old man drown off the coast of Rasdhoo on Tuesday at around 10.30am.

Both men were pronounced dead on arrival at the Alif Alif Atoll hospital.

The Atoll is a favourite tourist hotspot between the months of October and March - also known as the 'dry season', as the waters around the islands are particularly calm.

A popular destination among divers, the shallow waters around the islands see large schools of fish appear early in the mornings.

The activity is also known to attract a large number of hammerhead sharks to the surrounding waters.

The white sand and warm waters of the Maldives have long made it a tourist hotspot, proving popular among honeymooners.

The deaths are the most recent British and Irish drownings to take place in the Indian Ocean paradise.

In 2017, Andrew Roddy, 30, drowned while swimming with dolphins on honeymoon, while Sharon Duval drowned in 2011 in the Atoll's temperate waters.