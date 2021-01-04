Teaching unions call for ‘immediate’ move to remote education for all pupils

4 January 2021, 07:39 | Updated: 4 January 2021, 09:12

Teaching unions have called for an ‘immediate’ move to remote education for all pupils
Teaching unions have called for an ‘immediate’ move to remote education for all pupils. Picture: PA
Nick Hardinges

By Nick Hardinges

Teaching unions have called for an "immediate" national move to remote education for all primary, secondary and college pupils.

In a joint statement released on Monday, unions including GMB, NAHT, NASUWT, NEU, Unison and Unite urged the government to "pause" the reopening of schools this week for all but vulnerable pupils and children of key workers.

The group claimed that sending children back into classrooms while England's coronavirus infection rate is so high exposes those in the education sector "to serious risk of ill-health and could fuel the pandemic".

Unions also demanded that all school staff who continue to be asked to work should receive Covid-19 vaccinations as a priority.

They suggested Prime Minister Boris Johnson sit down and discuss a strategy with unions to ensure schools are safe to work in, rather than the UK leader "casually asserting" that they are.

Read more: Primaries across most of England reopen despite Covid rate concerns

Read more: Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine given to first UK patient

The joint statement read: "The government's chaotic handling of the opening of schools has caused confusion for teachers, school staff and parents alike.

"Bringing all pupils back into classrooms while the rate of infection is so high is exposing education sector workers to serious risk of ill-health and could fuel the pandemic.

"Unions have called for a pause in the reopening of schools for anyone other than vulnerable children and children of key workers, and a move to remote learning for all while Covid-secure working arrangements are reviewed.

"All school staff continuing to work in schools should be given priority access to Covid-19 vaccinations.

"Instead of casually asserting that schools are safe, the prime minister should sit down with unions to discuss a joint approach to ensuring safe working arrangements in all schools and prioritising enabling all pupils have the equipment and access they need to receive a high standard of remote learning until the safety of them and the staff in their school can be guaranteed."

Watch: Matt Hancock tells LBC it's down to 'all of us' to stop spread of Covid

Read more: Sir Keir Starmer calls for national lockdown 'within 24 hours'

TUC General Secretary Frances O'Grady said: "The government's own advice from Sage makes it clear that opening schools to all pupils now risks increasing the infection rate. That's in no-one's interests.

"Instead of creating chaos for parents and exposing workers to risks, the Prime Minister should be talking to trade unions about what steps are needed to make sure all schools are Covid-Secure."

Commenting on the joint statement, NASUWT General Secretary Dr Patrick Roach said: "The NASUWT is completely committed to ensuring that children can return to school as quickly as possible.

"However, it is now abundantly clear that the pandemic is seriously impacting on the ability of all schools and colleges to continue to operate normally.

"The NASUWT is calling for an immediate nationwide move to remote education for all pupils in primary, secondary and special schools and colleges."

However, the children's commissioner for England, Anne Longfield, said she agrees with Boris Johnson's decision to keep most primary schools open this week.

"As a matter of course I think that needs to be a last resort, it needs to be for an absolute minimal amount of time as possible.

"And also that time needs to be really well used to get very good testing regimes set up in schools, but also vaccinations for teachers as a priority."

It comes as primary schools across most of England, except for those in London and some surrounding areas, reopened today despite concerns over Covid rates.

Mr Johnson said he has "no doubt" that classrooms are safe and parents should send children back to schools in England which remain open.

But parents and teachers face a "confusing picture" according to NAHT's general secretary, with local authorities calling on the government to delay children returning to classrooms.

Listen & subscribe: Global Player | Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify

Latest News

See more Latest News

Breaking News

WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange cannot be extradited to US, judge rules
Matt Hancock suggests more Tier 3 areas could be moved to Tier 4

More Tier 3 areas could move to Tier 4, Health Secretary suggests to LBC
People light candles near the landslide area in the village of Ask in Gjerdrum, Norway (Cornelius Poppe/AP)

Norwegian rescuers still hoping to find landslide survivors

Brian Pinker, 82, became the first UK patient to receive the Oxford vaccine

Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine given to first UK patient

People wearing face masks to protect against the spread of the coronavirus walk at Ginza shopping street in Tokyo

Japan considers Covid state of emergency

Donald Trump

Trump recorded pleading with election official in Georgia to ‘find’ him votes

The News Explained

See more The News Explained

The Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine has been approved for use in the UK

What is the difference between the Oxford and Pfizer Covid vaccines?
44 million people in England will be in Tier 4 from 00.01 on 31 December.

Coronavirus: Which new areas have entered Tier 4 in England?

The new Covid variant has spread across the UK despite Tier 4 restrictions.

New Covid strain: Where is the new variant in the UK and where did it come from?

Highlights & Opinion

See more Highlights & Opinion

Caller who had trial Covid vaccine begs others to get jab as his family suffers around him

Caller who had trial Covid vaccine begs others to get jab as his family suffers around him
Matt Hancock's instant reaction as first Oxford vaccine dose is given

Matt Hancock's instant reaction as first Oxford vaccine dose is given
Abolishing tampon tax 'long overdue' declares activist

Abolishing tampon tax 'long overdue' declares activist

Expert urges distraught caller to 'push back' against vaccine strategy change

Expert urges distraught caller to 'push back' against vaccine strategy change
Closing schools has 'marginal impact' on Covid transmission, insists Education Committee chair

Closing schools has 'marginal impact' on Covid transmission, insists Education Committee chair
'Untenable situation' in UK hospitals as Covid cases surge, warns top surgeon

'Untenable situation' in UK hospitals as Covid cases surge, warns top surgeon

More Topics

See more More Topics

Coronavirus

Coronavirus

Schools

Schools

Brexit

Brexit

Donald Trump

Donald Trump

Immigration

Immigration

London

London