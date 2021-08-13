Breaking News

Serving police officer and three-year-old child found dead in Kidderminster

13 August 2021, 15:11 | Updated: 13 August 2021, 15:51

Officers found the man and child at an address in Kidderminster
Officers found the man and child at an address in Kidderminster. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A West Mercia Police officer and a three-year-old child have been found dead at an address in Kidderminster.

The force said they were found at the Worcestershire address on Friday.

Officers attended the address in Cairndhu Drive following concerns for the welfare of a 39-year-old man and a young child.

The man was identified as a serving officer with West Mercia Police.

Read more: Two people die after plane crashes in Somerset

Read more: 'Unspeakably awful': Community grieves after six die in Plymouth shooting

Their deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and an investigation has since been launched, police said.

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Jones, said: "It is with great sadness that I share the news that a serving police officer and a three-year-old child have passed away.

"While the circumstances of the deaths are not fully known, this is clearly a tragic incident and our deepest condolences are with family and colleagues."

Updates to follow

