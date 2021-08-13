Breaking News

Serving police officer and three-year-old child found dead in Kidderminster

Officers found the man and child at an address in Kidderminster. Picture: Alamy

By Will Taylor

A West Mercia Police officer and a three-year-old child have been found dead at an address in Kidderminster.

The force said they were found at the Worcestershire address on Friday.

Officers attended the address in Cairndhu Drive following concerns for the welfare of a 39-year-old man and a young child.

The man was identified as a serving officer with West Mercia Police.

Their deaths are currently being treated as unexplained and an investigation has since been launched, police said.

Assistant Chief Constable Rachel Jones, said: "It is with great sadness that I share the news that a serving police officer and a three-year-old child have passed away.

"While the circumstances of the deaths are not fully known, this is clearly a tragic incident and our deepest condolences are with family and colleagues."

